Local Christmas tree farmer talks about rising costs, more

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s that time of year again when families are looking for that perfect Christmas tree.

But like most things in 2022, the tree will cost more for the holiday season.

“We bumped are price five bucks a tree I think and that may not be enough,” said Bill Botti, the owner of Clinton Trail Tree Farm.

Botti has owned the farm for almost 40 years, and he says he’s shocked at how much trees are going for compared to years past.

He believes it all comes down to the price of gas.

“One of the things is fuel, of course, and we use a lot of fuel not only heat the little cashier building but to fuel the tractors that drive around and the old tractors are gas hogs,” continued Bill.

Even with the increased prices, Botti said business is booming.

“We had people lined up waiting to pay and busy is good up to a point but we were close to that break-off point where busy is not so good anymore but it was fun,” Botti said.

Botti says that the tree in your living room can take close to eight years to grow, and is gone with the swing of an axe.

But even with all the hard work, for Botti, it’s worth every minute when he sees the smiles on children’s faces.

“The first year we did it there were people that brought their little kid as an infant and now the infant is coming in with his kids,” said Botti. “That’s been the fun of it part of the fun of it.”

If you would like to get a tree from the Clinton Tree Farm, it’s open Thursday-Sunday.

