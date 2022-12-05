ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Arrested Edinburg man was on Texas’ 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives list

By Alejandra Yañez
 2 days ago
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was among three arrests made in late November of people on Texas’ 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders list.

Eduardo Quinones Fuentes, 28, of Edinburg, was arrested in Nov. 23 by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender’s Fugitive Task Force, including the U.S. Border Patrol.

Fuentes had been wanted since July 2021 when the U.S. Marshals Service issued a probation violation warrant for his arrest.

His criminal history dates to 2016 when he was convicted of assaulting a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation and sentenced to two years of confinement. The following year, he was convicted of smuggling migrants and served time in federal custody, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.

In 2021, he was convicted of sexual assault after an incident involving a 29-year-old woman. As a result, he received 10 years probation.

Fuentes had also been wanted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Others Arrested

He was among three men on top 10 offenders in the state who were also arrested in late November.

Patrick Paul Carrier, 47, of Houston, was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents and Troopers on Nov. 21.

Carrier had been wanted since January 2021, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation, the release stated.

Additionally, in March 2021, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Carrier’s previous convictions include a 1993 murder for which he received a 45-year sentence. In 2013, he was convicted of possession of cocaine and sentenced to six months of confinement.

He was last released on parole in October 2020.

Also on the list, Jaquille Carl Chefney, 25, of Austin, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents on Nov. 28.

Chefney had been wanted since February 2022, when the Austin Police Department issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault and arson, the release stated.

Additionally, in July 2022, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation.

Texas’ 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders

The Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to those who provide information that led to an arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

As of 2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety and other agencies have arrested 66 Texas 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 22 gang members and 35 sex offenders.

This has resulted in $88,000 in rewards that have been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

