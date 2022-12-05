ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laton, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Deadly Hwy 99 shooting: CHP searching for victim’s killer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol officials are asking the community for help with information as they continue investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on southbound Highway 99 in June. According to the authorities, on Sunday, June 22, 27-year-old Freddie Carrasco Jr. was driving southbound on Highway 99 near Olive Avenue when he was […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Valley Man Who Dies After Crashing Corvette Is Identified

The driver of a Chevrolet Corvette speeding through Laton on a rain-slickened road died early Sunday morning after crashing through a utility pole and overturning. The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as 22-year-old Daniel Jimenez of Laton. The California Highway Patrol said that he was the...
LATON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed after DUI rollover in Laton

LATON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspected DUI driver that passed away after crashing his Corvette in Laton early Sunday morning has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were notified at around 3:30 a.m. of a single-vehicle crash in the area of Mt. Whitney Avenue and […]
LATON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Couple found dead in a Madera County home

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man and woman found dead in a Madera County home on were identified on Wednesday. Officials say the couple was 60-year-old Monty Bounds and 58-year-old Julie Bounds. The two had been married for approximately 10 years prior to their deaths. According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Stolen San Diego motorcycle recovered in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on Monday morning after allegedly being in possession of a stolen motorcycle in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say that officers were patrolling the area of Country Club and Gateway Drive when they conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle. A call had already […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 dead after shooting in Reedley, police say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Reedley on Wednesday, according to the Reedley Police Department. Police say the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of I Street and Manning Avenue. When officers arrived they found two men in […]
REEDLEY, CA
KMPH.com

Driver wanted following hit and run in Tulare County

The California Highway Patrol is turning to the community for help after they say a man was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in Tulare County. According to Visalia CHP, officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to Avenue 280, just east of Road 140, after learning that a man was struck by a vehicle while walking on the south shoulder.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County detectives bust serial burglar

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Numerous burglaries have been investigated in the past couple of months in various businesses in Tulare County and have identified the main suspect. Detectives have identified 34-year-old Justin Duane Barcelos as the main suspect in Tulare County burglaries after a thorough investigation. According to officials, arrest warrants have been issued […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man found dead in vineyard with no shoes on

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man had been found dead Wednesday morning in south Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the man was found lying on the side of the road by a fieldworker near East and American Avenues. Deputies and EMS both responded and pronounced the...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man, woman found dead in a Madera County home

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office have started an investigation into a possible murder-suicide incident. According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at around 1:00 p.m. deputies responded to a home on the 33000 block of Avenue 12 to conduct a welfare check. There they discovered two deceased […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Theft in Fresno leads to employee assault, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four suspects stole from a Lowe’s in Fresno and assaulted an employee in the process, police say. According to officials, on November 13, 2022, around 7:00 p.m. four suspects entered a Lowe’s at 7651 North Blackstone Avenue and stole from the business. As they tried to leave the premises without paying […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Intoxicated man tries to steal firetruck in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A intoxicated man allegedly attempted to steal a firetruck in Porterville, according to the Porterville Police Department. According to officers, on Sunday police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Cleveland Avenue regarding an attempted auto theft. City fire personnel advised that allegedly 32-year-old Rodrigo Ruiz of Tulare entered the […]
PORTERVILLE, CA

