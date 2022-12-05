Read full article on original website
Deadly Hwy 99 shooting: CHP searching for victim’s killer
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol officials are asking the community for help with information as they continue investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on southbound Highway 99 in June. According to the authorities, on Sunday, June 22, 27-year-old Freddie Carrasco Jr. was driving southbound on Highway 99 near Olive Avenue when he was […]
KMJ
Big Rig Driver Killed in Fiery Crash with Train in Kingsburg Id’d
KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — A semi-truck driver who died after crashing into an ongoing train in Kingsburg is identified. 60-year-old Arturo Godinez was killed on Aug. 18th when the big rig he was driving crashed into a moving train. It took until December for the sheriff’s office to get...
Child in serious condition, hit by car in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A child was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car in Fresno Wednesday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian on Ashlan and West. Upon investigation, officers say a small SUV was driving […]
GV Wire
Valley Man Who Dies After Crashing Corvette Is Identified
The driver of a Chevrolet Corvette speeding through Laton on a rain-slickened road died early Sunday morning after crashing through a utility pole and overturning. The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as 22-year-old Daniel Jimenez of Laton. The California Highway Patrol said that he was the...
KMJ
Fresno County Coroner’s Office ID’s Man Killed Following Collision Sunday
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was killed early Sunday morning following a collision in Fresno County. The California Highway Patrol says officers were called to Mt. Whitney and Fatima Avenues in the community of Laton regarding a collision around 3:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they learned that...
IDENTIFIED: Man killed after DUI rollover in Laton
LATON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspected DUI driver that passed away after crashing his Corvette in Laton early Sunday morning has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were notified at around 3:30 a.m. of a single-vehicle crash in the area of Mt. Whitney Avenue and […]
Investigators believe speed is a factor in fatal crash near Reedley
A 20-year-old is dead and an 18-year-old was injured after a crash near Reedley. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.
IDENTIFIED: Couple found dead in a Madera County home
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man and woman found dead in a Madera County home on were identified on Wednesday. Officials say the couple was 60-year-old Monty Bounds and 58-year-old Julie Bounds. The two had been married for approximately 10 years prior to their deaths. According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at […]
Stolen San Diego motorcycle recovered in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on Monday morning after allegedly being in possession of a stolen motorcycle in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say that officers were patrolling the area of Country Club and Gateway Drive when they conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle. A call had already […]
2 dead after shooting in Reedley, police say
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Reedley on Wednesday, according to the Reedley Police Department. Police say the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of I Street and Manning Avenue. When officers arrived they found two men in […]
Suspect shot and killed by Fresno County deputies identified, court docs reveal more about suspect
Court documents from a previous arrest are also revealing new details about the suspect.
KMPH.com
Driver wanted following hit and run in Tulare County
The California Highway Patrol is turning to the community for help after they say a man was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in Tulare County. According to Visalia CHP, officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to Avenue 280, just east of Road 140, after learning that a man was struck by a vehicle while walking on the south shoulder.
Man killed in car crash near Reedley identified
Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a car crash near Reedley on Sunday morning.
Tulare County detectives bust serial burglar
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Numerous burglaries have been investigated in the past couple of months in various businesses in Tulare County and have identified the main suspect. Detectives have identified 34-year-old Justin Duane Barcelos as the main suspect in Tulare County burglaries after a thorough investigation. According to officials, arrest warrants have been issued […]
KMPH.com
Man found dead in vineyard with no shoes on
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man had been found dead Wednesday morning in south Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the man was found lying on the side of the road by a fieldworker near East and American Avenues. Deputies and EMS both responded and pronounced the...
Man, woman found dead in a Madera County home
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office have started an investigation into a possible murder-suicide incident. According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at around 1:00 p.m. deputies responded to a home on the 33000 block of Avenue 12 to conduct a welfare check. There they discovered two deceased […]
Witness video shows Fresno County Sheriff deputies tackling and striking suspected sideshow driver
A suspected sideshow driver is in custody and cell phone video obtained by Action News shows Fresno County deputies using force to take that suspect into custody.
Theft in Fresno leads to employee assault, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four suspects stole from a Lowe’s in Fresno and assaulted an employee in the process, police say. According to officials, on November 13, 2022, around 7:00 p.m. four suspects entered a Lowe’s at 7651 North Blackstone Avenue and stole from the business. As they tried to leave the premises without paying […]
sjvsun.com
‘Sick and tired’: Karbassi rallies shop owners, law enforcement over millions in brazen retail thefts
Organized retail theft is rampant up and down California, and Fresno has not been left out of the shocking trend. In an effort to connect with and educate the local retail community, Fresno City Councilman Mike Karbassi hosted a Retail Theft Summit at Fresno City Hall Tuesday evening. Karbassi was...
Intoxicated man tries to steal firetruck in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A intoxicated man allegedly attempted to steal a firetruck in Porterville, according to the Porterville Police Department. According to officers, on Sunday police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Cleveland Avenue regarding an attempted auto theft. City fire personnel advised that allegedly 32-year-old Rodrigo Ruiz of Tulare entered the […]
