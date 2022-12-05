Attempted hold-up of prostitute goes bad for robber says JPSO

A man who tried to rob a suspected prostitute on the Westbank caught a bullet in his neck and is now in critical condition, The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Javen Cole arranged to meet with a woman Sunday at the Travelodge on the Westbank Expressway in Harvey. The woman was already there, along with a 26-year-old man.

Deputies say when Cole arrived, he tried to force the woman at gunpoint into the bathroom. But that's where her friend was, also armed, and he shot Cole in the neck.

Coincidentally, Cole is awaiting trial in New Orleans on an attempted murder charge. New Orleans authorities say he got into an argument with a man at a tow yard on Canal St. in March, and shot him in the neck.

