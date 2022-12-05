ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Salle's Jaylen Johnson enters transfer portal to leave Ohio State football

By Scott Springer, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago

A member of La Salle High School's last state championship team in 2019 is leaving the Ohio State football team via the transfer portal. As numerous college players did on Monday, Jaylen Johnson submitted his name to the popular list, according to several outlets covering the portal and the Buckeyes.

On3Sports reported the move as well as Mike Farrell Sports , Bucknuts and others.

Johnson tore an ACL before the 2021 season with the Buckeyes and was a redshirt freshman. The injury put him behind several players and he saw playing time in just one game. He will have three years of eligibility wherever he lands.

At La Salle playing for coach Pat McLaughlin, Johnson made the MaxPreps all-state team and was Greater Catholic League-South Co-Defensive Back of the Year. He was all-district first team and All-Ohio as a junior when the Lancers won the Ohio Division II championship. The 6-foot-1, 211-pound Johnson had 55 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble as a senior and 61 tackles and a forced fumble as a junior.

Johnson indicated to The Enquirer he may be interested in the Cincinnati Bearcats. UC did offer him out of high school as did new Bearcats coach Scott Satterfield when he was at Louisville.

Before committing to Ohio State, Johnson's offers in addition to UC and Louisville included Akron, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Toledo, West Virginia and Western Michigan.

