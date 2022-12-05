ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Elon Musk Reaffirms Support for Dogecoin, DOGE Price Rallies

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaffirmed his support for meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin during a recent conversation on Twitter Spaces. The controversial entrepreneur said “Dogecoin to the moon” when asked about the famed Bitcoin parody. Musk also said that the social media platform wanted to make it easier to transact...
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Latest Dogecoin Pump Is Here: 'To The Moon'

On Sunday, Elon Musk took to Twitter Spaces to throw his support behind the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: Musk said “Dogecoin to the moon” in response to a question about the usage of crypto payments on Twitter. It should be noted that an impressive price surge...
cryptoglobe.com

Elon Musk on ‘The Role for Crypto in the Future’

Last weekend, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who recently bought micro blogging platform Twitter, talked about the role crypto can play in a future version of Twitter and its role in the future in general. On 3 December 2022, during a Twitter Space hosted by Mario Nawfal, the Founder...
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
electrek.co

Elon Musk tells Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but how?

Elon Musk told President Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but the plan has been unclear since Tesla opened its charge connector. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations...
Fox Business

Clinton-linked dark money group targeted Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's takeover

A Hillary Clinton-linked dark money group set its sights on Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, Fox Business has learned. Accountable Tech spearheaded a letter to top Twitter advertisers as part of a larger pressure campaign demanding "non-negotiable" requirements for their business, saying that Musk's takeover will further "toxify" the social media giant and directly threaten public safety.
notebookcheck.net

Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders

A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
CNN

This $600,000 half human, half goat statue honors Elon Musk

A group of cryptocurrency entrepreneurs from Elon GOAT Token built this statue featuring Elon Musk's head attached to a goat's body sitting on a rocket. The group said this $600,000 creation is to recognize Musk's "commitment to Cryptocurrency."

