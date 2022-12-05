ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.

As gas prices in areas like Lansing and Detroit drop below $3 a gallon, prices in West Michigan have remained above that mark. Drivers in Grand Rapids are seeing around $3.63 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy , said competition is what’s driving those prices down for other parts of the state.

“In Lansing … there is more aggressive competition happening, and in Grand Rapids and West Michigan it seems to be like the status quo,” De Haan said. “That’s why it’s important for consumers to make sure they shop around and patronize the stations that are charging less.”

He said some competition is starting to lower prices in the Allendale area. De Haan advised waiting to fill up your tank.

“Wait as long as you can and fill up with as little as you need in the next three days. Try to drive a little bit more fuel efficiently, you shouldn’t be in any rush to fill your tank,” he said.

Comments / 28

dems@educated idiots
1d ago

Just wait till 2023 when whitmer implements her 42 cent gas tax hike that she wanted this year until the republican committee shut it down for the people

Kryshia Klare
2d ago

Maybe just southern michigan. Northern Michigan is still above $3/gal just like the West side.

