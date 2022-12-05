Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wetumpka Herald
Two-Way Player of the Year: Edgewood Academy’s LeMaster uses intelligence to his advantage
Edgewood Academy junior Gabe LeMaster is combining his intelligence and his athletic skills on the football field. LeMaster, a junior on the Edgewood Academy football team, played all over the field for the Wildcats this season, but mostly served as a running back, receiver, cornerback, and a safety. To be...
Wetumpka Herald
Coach of the Year: Elmore County’s Caldwell brings Panthers back to playoffs
Elmore County’s Kyle Caldwell faced a near impossible challenge when he took over as head coach this past offseason. He inherited an Elmore County program that had not been to the playoffs in over a decade. The Panthers went winless last season, and had only won four games in the last three seasons.
Alabama offensive lineman in transfer portal finds new home at SEC school
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last week, has chosen Kentucky as his new school. Bowles made his announcement Thursday on Kentucky Sports Radio, becoming the first of the dozen Alabama players to enter the transfer portal since the start of the season to find a new home.
Troy Messenger
Troy Football to host ‘Bowl Social’ at hoops doubleheader
The Troy Trojans football team will be on hand at Trojan Arena for the men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader on Dec. 10 for a special “Bowl Social” with fans. Troy football coach Jon Sumrall will be in the rotunda of Trojan Arena from 3:45 until 4:45 p.m. to meet fans and take pictures with the Sun Belt Championship Trophy. There will also be complimentary food and drinks on hand for fans during the meet and greet. Those fans that have purchased bowl tickets or Community Hero Bowl tickets will also be able to pick up their Cure Bowl poster at the Trojan Arena Guest Services Booth and have it autographed by Sumrall.
Wetumpka Herald
2022 All-Elmore County Football Team
The 2022 football season came to an end in November for Elmore County schools, but it was a successful season for the six teams in county. Five of the six teams reached the playoffs, and two of the five reached the second round. While teams had collective success, individual players...
What Does Alabama Basketball Need to Do to Upset No. 1 Houston? Three-and-Out
Alabama basketball as an upcoming road test at Houston, and the panel what some of the keys to potential success will be for the Crimson Tide.
Alabama's Charles Kelly joins Colorado as defensive coordinator
Alabama associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach Charles Kelly is joining Deion Sanders and new-look Colorado as the Buffaloes' defensive coordinator, sources confirmed to ESPN's Chris Low on Wednesday night.
Alabama football commits that won or will play for a state title
It’s been a good year for Miles McVay. The 6-foot-6, near-360-pound lineman had his recruitment see a boost, nabbing an offer from Alabama among others. He visited the Tide later in the spring and committed in the summer. This fall, with his East (Ill.) St. Louis Flyers, McVay helped extend a dynasty.
tigerdroppings.com
Tim Tebow Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze
During this last Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida QB Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze... “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,” Tebow said, via 247Sports. “He’s somebody who didn’t back down in a lot of the games, played them competitive, beat them in back to back seasons. He’s an offensive guy, but he also built really good defenses. Fast, physical. This is someone who knows how to build a program and it’s going to be fun to see what happens.”
Speedy Alabama WR enters transfer portal
After a mostly quiet first day for Alabama in the college football transfer portal window, a second-year Alabama receiver was the first of a few big names to enter their names. JoJo Earle, a sophomore who Nick Saban once compared to Jaylen Waddle, put his name in the pot Monday...
Alabama AD doesn't see SEC expanding near term
Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne doesn't see the SEC expanding anytime soon.
Shelby Reporter
Thompson crowns 2023 Miss THS
ALABASTER – Thompson excitedly crowned a new Miss THS during the 2023 Miss Thompson High School Pageant on Saturday, Nov. 19. “The Miss Thompson High School Pageant was a tremendous success with 27 young ladies participating this year,” THS college and career counselor Pam Vickers said. “We also had six young men participate as escorts.”
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.
Wetumpka Herald
FC/HOOKS
PUBLIC NOTICE PUBLIC NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Tanya Renee Hooks in favor of First Community Bank of Central Alabama, on May 6, 2021, said mortgage recorded May 7, 2021, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Real Property Book 2021 at Page 39714 (the "Mortgage"), and, pursuant to the laws of the State of Alabama, the undersigned First Community Bank of Central Alabama, under and by virtue of the power of sale provision and other terms contained in said Mortgage, elects to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said Mortgage due and payable, and will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder, for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse of Elmore County, Alabama, at 100 E Commerce Street, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092, during the legal hours of sale on January 6, 2023, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 55, according to the Plat of Rich Field Subdivision Plat No. 2, as the same appears of record in the office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama in Plat Book 12, Page 3. Said foreclosure sale and conveyance incident thereto are subject to the legal rights of any existing federal tax liens, mortgages, special assessments, easements, restrictions, and reservations appearing of record. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, AS TO TITLE, USE OR ENJOYMENT, AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said Mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a nonrefundable deposit of One Thousand Dollars ($1,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Memory Memory & Causby, LLP Client Trust Account at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Memory Memory & Causby, LLP at the address indicated below. First Community Bank of Central Alabama reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. The sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Address: Memory Memory & Causby, LLP, 469 S. McDonough Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36104. By: /s/ Stuart H. Memory Stuart H. Memory, attorney for First Community Bank of Central Alabama Post Office Box 4054 Montgomery, Alabama 36103 Tel (334) 834-8000 smemory@memorylegal.com Wetumpka Herald: Dec. 7, 14 and 21, 2022 FC/HOOKS.
Wetumpka Herald
22-08712
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lanny Walters, an unmarried individual, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for First Community Bank of Central Alabama, on March 11, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2016 Page 10761; the undersigned Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on January 5, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: A portion of Lot 2, Valley Brook Subdivision, Plat "B" (A Replat of Lots 1-3 & 5-7) as recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate, Elmore County, Alabama, in Plat Book 8, Page 32, and more particularly described as follows: Begin at an iron pin at the Southwest corner of said Lot 2; thence North 14 degrees 50 minutes 00 seconds West, along the West line of said Lot 2, 100.00 feet to an iron pin at the Northwest corner of said Lot 2, thence North 63 degrees 23 minutes 18 seconds East, 1.27 feet to a concrete Right of Way monument on the South Right of Way of Cobb's Ford Road; thence Easterly along said Right of Way the following three (3) calls: 1) North 70 degrees 38 minutes 20 seconds East, 133.33 feet to a concrete Right of Way monument; 2) South 79 degrees 00 minutes 10 seconds East, 19.91 feet to a concrete Right of Way monument; 3) South 46 degrees 50 minutes 24 seconds East, 84.60 feet to a concrete Right of Way monument on the west Right of Way of Valley Brook Road; thence South 15 degrees 54 minutes 21 seconds East, along said Right of Way, 14.72 feet to an iron pin at the Southeast corner of Lot 2 of the afore-mentioned plat; thence leaving said Right of Way, South 70 degrees 37 minutes 47 seconds West, along the South line of said Lot 2, 197.81 feet to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1751 Valley Brook Rd , Millbrook, AL 36054. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-08712 Wetumpka Herald: Dec. 7, 14 and 21, 2022 22-08712.
Opelika City Schools announces new Fox Run School Principal
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools announced April Brock as the new Fox Run School principal in Opelika. According to Opelika City Schools, Brock has served within the school system for several years. Currently, Brock serves as an Opelika Middle School Assistant Principal since 2003. Brock started her career with Opelika City Schools as […]
Wetumpka Herald
EST/WILSON, D.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DAVID SCOTT WILSON, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-357 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of DAVID SCOTT WILSON, deceased, having been granted to LENA RENEE' WILSON on November, 30, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. LENA RENEE' WILSON PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF DAVID SCOTT WILSON, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: JAMES CLAYTON ATTORNEY AT LAW PO BOX 640411 PIKE ROAD, ALABAMA 36064 334-300-6015 Wetumpka Herald: Dec. 7, 14 and 21, 2022 EST/WILSON, D.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/WAGES, A.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALLEN D. WAGES, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-278 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ALLEN D. WAGES, deceased, having been granted to CHARLES FRED TOOMEY on November 30, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. CHARLES FRED TOOMEY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ALLEN D. WAGES, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: ANDREW ODOM THE CLEVELAND FIRM, LLC 711 MCQUEEN SMITH ROAD SOUTH PRATTVILLE. ALABAMA 36066 334-365-6266 andrew@clevelandgroup.legal Wetumpka Herald: Dec. 7, 14 and 21, 2022 EST/WAGES, A.
‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago
What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/LAMBERTH, D.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DELORES WAITES LAMBERTH, WHO IS ALSO KNOWN AS DOLORES VERNELL LAMBERTH, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-356 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of DELORES WAITES LAMBERTH, who is also known as DOLORES VERNELL LAMBERTH, deceased, having been granted to CHERYL ANN ROBERSON and KAREN LEE COLLEY on the 30th day of November 2022 by Justin Edwards, Special Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. Attorney of Record for such Co-Personal Representatives: JACQUELINE E. AUSTIN ATTORNEY AT LAW PO BOX 908 108 COURT ST CHERYL ANN ROBERSON and KAREN LEE COLLEY CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OF THE ESTATE OF DELORES WAITES LAMBERTH, who is also known as DOLORES VERNELL LAMBERTH, DECEASED WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 334-567-4874 jeaatty@aol.com Wetumpka Herald: Dec. 7, 14 and 21, 2022 EST/LAMBERTH, D.
