PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lanny Walters, an unmarried individual, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for First Community Bank of Central Alabama, on March 11, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2016 Page 10761; the undersigned Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on January 5, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: A portion of Lot 2, Valley Brook Subdivision, Plat "B" (A Replat of Lots 1-3 & 5-7) as recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate, Elmore County, Alabama, in Plat Book 8, Page 32, and more particularly described as follows: Begin at an iron pin at the Southwest corner of said Lot 2; thence North 14 degrees 50 minutes 00 seconds West, along the West line of said Lot 2, 100.00 feet to an iron pin at the Northwest corner of said Lot 2, thence North 63 degrees 23 minutes 18 seconds East, 1.27 feet to a concrete Right of Way monument on the South Right of Way of Cobb's Ford Road; thence Easterly along said Right of Way the following three (3) calls: 1) North 70 degrees 38 minutes 20 seconds East, 133.33 feet to a concrete Right of Way monument; 2) South 79 degrees 00 minutes 10 seconds East, 19.91 feet to a concrete Right of Way monument; 3) South 46 degrees 50 minutes 24 seconds East, 84.60 feet to a concrete Right of Way monument on the west Right of Way of Valley Brook Road; thence South 15 degrees 54 minutes 21 seconds East, along said Right of Way, 14.72 feet to an iron pin at the Southeast corner of Lot 2 of the afore-mentioned plat; thence leaving said Right of Way, South 70 degrees 37 minutes 47 seconds West, along the South line of said Lot 2, 197.81 feet to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1751 Valley Brook Rd , Millbrook, AL 36054. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-08712 Wetumpka Herald: Dec. 7, 14 and 21, 2022 22-08712.

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO