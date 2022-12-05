ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Deez nutzs
2d ago

What causes a person to feel like they have to violate a women? This is what happens when u have working justice system n a victim willing to report the incident.

fox5atlanta.com

Canton man charged with dogfighting

CANTON, Ga. - A Cherokee County man is behind bars, accused of dogfighting. The county marshal’s office arrested Randall Larry Thaxton on Tuesday at his home on Union Hill Road in Canton. The marshal’s office says it all began with a welfare check on animals at his home.
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Newnan hotel clerk accused of raping intoxicated hotel guest

NEWNAN, Ga. - A guest came to him for help, instead Coweta County deputies say a Newnan hotel clerk raped her. Jermaine Oswald Soo-Tim, 31, was charged with kidnapping and rape. Investigators in Coweta County say the victim told them that she had had too much to drink on Dec....
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County hotel rape and kidnapping

A Newnan hotel clerk was arrested for kidnapping and rape. The victim had attempt to call 911, but was disconnected, investigators say. When deputies arrived anyway, they found the woman, but the clerk was missing.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home

VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
VILLA RICA, GA
11Alive

Mom of 19-year-old shot by Clayton County Police wants justice in her son's killing

MORROW, Ga. — Bakelvion Holmes said the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner told her that her son, 19-year-old Eric Holmes, was shot in the back. On Monday, Nov. 21, the GBI said a uniformed Clayton County Police Officer was investigating a stolen vehicle parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC at 1135 Commerce Road in Morrow. Shortly after confirming that the vehicle was stolen, the officer was approached by a man, identified as Eric Holmes, of Stone Mountain.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Investigators share sketches of unidentified victim in 2017 cold case shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County investigators released sketches of a victim in a 2017 shooting in hopes someone recognizes them. Investigators said someone shot the victim on July 24, 2017, at a home on Beachwood Forest Drive in Lithonia. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office said the person died from a gunshot wound at Grady Memorial Hospital.
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for firing at co-worker, prompting lockdown at Rome schools

ROME, Ga. - Police in Rome are searching for the man investigators say fired shots at a group of his co-workers on Monday, prompting nearby school facilities to be placed on lockdown. Justin Mykail Beckworth, 18, has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, online records with the Floyd County Sheriff's...
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for burning home with body inside, police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Police in Lawrenceville said officers arrested a man charged with killing someone and intentionally starting a fire. Police said 65-year-old Allen Tayeh is charged with murder and arson after investigators found a dead person on Wednesday afternoon inside a burnt home on Stone Mountain Street in Lawrenceville.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

27-year-old Rome man arrested for Aggravated Assualt Charges

A 27-year-old Rome man was arrested on Monday by the Rome Police Department for aggravated assault. According to Floyd County Jail records, Michael Wayne Huskins Jr. of a Crescent Avenue address allegedly pointed a gun at two victims at his home. Huskins is being charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault.
ROME, GA
gradickcommunications.com

Villa Rica man charged in murder of his father

On 12-7-22 at 10:08 AM, Officer Carol Collett and Officer Martin Clark responded to an unknown trouble call on Carrington Pkwy. As they approached the house a male subject, Aaron Pope, exited the home with a firearm in his hand. The officers detained the subject and secured the weapon. During this incident the officers discovered a male victim, Anthony Pope, inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
VILLA RICA, GA

