Read full article on original website
Deez nutzs
2d ago
What causes a person to feel like they have to violate a women? This is what happens when u have working justice system n a victim willing to report the incident.
Reply
2
Related
More than 100 accused Atlanta street racers chose between plea deal or harsher punishment
ATLANTA, Ga. — Dozens of accused street racers were given an opportunity to enter a plea Wednesday at the Fulton County Courthouse. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at the courthouse Wednesday and said some of the accused street racers accepted responsibility and took the plea deal offered by Fulton County Solicitor General Keith Gammage.
fox5atlanta.com
Canton man charged with dogfighting
CANTON, Ga. - A Cherokee County man is behind bars, accused of dogfighting. The county marshal’s office arrested Randall Larry Thaxton on Tuesday at his home on Union Hill Road in Canton. The marshal’s office says it all began with a welfare check on animals at his home.
fox5atlanta.com
Newnan hotel clerk accused of raping intoxicated hotel guest
NEWNAN, Ga. - A guest came to him for help, instead Coweta County deputies say a Newnan hotel clerk raped her. Jermaine Oswald Soo-Tim, 31, was charged with kidnapping and rape. Investigators in Coweta County say the victim told them that she had had too much to drink on Dec....
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County hotel rape and kidnapping
A Newnan hotel clerk was arrested for kidnapping and rape. The victim had attempt to call 911, but was disconnected, investigators say. When deputies arrived anyway, they found the woman, but the clerk was missing.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Man exposes himself to Paulding County Home Depot employee
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County deputies are asking for help identifying a man accused of exposing himself to a teen at a local Home Depot. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at the Home Depot in Hiram, Georgia. According to deputies, the man recently exposed his...
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home
VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
Mom of 19-year-old shot by Clayton County Police wants justice in her son's killing
MORROW, Ga. — Bakelvion Holmes said the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner told her that her son, 19-year-old Eric Holmes, was shot in the back. On Monday, Nov. 21, the GBI said a uniformed Clayton County Police Officer was investigating a stolen vehicle parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC at 1135 Commerce Road in Morrow. Shortly after confirming that the vehicle was stolen, the officer was approached by a man, identified as Eric Holmes, of Stone Mountain.
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators share sketches of unidentified victim in 2017 cold case shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County investigators released sketches of a victim in a 2017 shooting in hopes someone recognizes them. Investigators said someone shot the victim on July 24, 2017, at a home on Beachwood Forest Drive in Lithonia. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office said the person died from a gunshot wound at Grady Memorial Hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for firing at co-worker, prompting lockdown at Rome schools
ROME, Ga. - Police in Rome are searching for the man investigators say fired shots at a group of his co-workers on Monday, prompting nearby school facilities to be placed on lockdown. Justin Mykail Beckworth, 18, has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, online records with the Floyd County Sheriff's...
Fulton grandmother who ‘poisoned’ toddler with meth sentenced to life in prison
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — After two trials, a Fulton County grandmother is heading to prison for the death of her 9-month-old grandson, according to prosecutors. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Tuesday that Tonya Monroe has been sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Channel...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for burning home with body inside, police say
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Police in Lawrenceville said officers arrested a man charged with killing someone and intentionally starting a fire. Police said 65-year-old Allen Tayeh is charged with murder and arson after investigators found a dead person on Wednesday afternoon inside a burnt home on Stone Mountain Street in Lawrenceville.
Former Assistant Atlanta City Attorney, police officer charged in $7 million PPP fraud scheme
ATLANTA, Ga. — A former Assistant Atlanta Attorney and an Atlanta police officer were indicted Tuesday after being accused of defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program, according to United States Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Buchanan said the indictment accused 60-year-old...
Suspected carjackers arrested after running off into Gwinnett woods for hours
DULUTH, Ga. — Police arrested two men accused of carjacking Wednesday after an officer spotted them in a car that was reported stolen. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett police told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson a stolen car was spotted in the area of...
Photos of person suspected of killing teen at candlelight vigil released
ATLANTA, Ga. — DeKalb police have released images of the person suspected of killing a 17-year-old boy at a candlelight vigil on Nov. 27. The victim was attending a candlelight vigil for another murder victim at the Highlands of East Atlanta apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road when he was killed by gunfire.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County, Duluth officers team up in taser arrest during traffic stop
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A traffic stop turned into a taser arrest when an officer jumped in to help a fellow struggling officer. A Gwinnett County Police officer was conducting a traffic stop on Pleasant Hill Road. An officer from Duluth stepped in to back him up. In the body...
Fight outside Walmart in Cobb erupts into gunfire, leaves 1 injured
A large police presence has been reported around a Cobb County Walmart just north of Marietta.
Woman found dead in NW Atlanta house fire had been stabbed, police say
Preliminary autopsy results have determined the woman had been stabbed to death, according to a police report.
wrganews.com
27-year-old Rome man arrested for Aggravated Assualt Charges
A 27-year-old Rome man was arrested on Monday by the Rome Police Department for aggravated assault. According to Floyd County Jail records, Michael Wayne Huskins Jr. of a Crescent Avenue address allegedly pointed a gun at two victims at his home. Huskins is being charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault.
Chaos, panic erupt in Cobb Walmart after fight leads to shooting
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say one person was shot after a fight broke out outside a Cobb County Walmart Wednesday afternoon. Cobb County police said they responded to reports of an active shooter at the store on Chastain Meadows Parkway just after noon. Channel 2 Action News was...
gradickcommunications.com
Villa Rica man charged in murder of his father
On 12-7-22 at 10:08 AM, Officer Carol Collett and Officer Martin Clark responded to an unknown trouble call on Carrington Pkwy. As they approached the house a male subject, Aaron Pope, exited the home with a firearm in his hand. The officers detained the subject and secured the weapon. During this incident the officers discovered a male victim, Anthony Pope, inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Comments / 2