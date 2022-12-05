Read full article on original website
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Advises Crypto Investors To Hang On To Bitcoin And Ethereum
The year 2022 has been a very rough one for Bitcoin and the general crypto market. In the initial 11 months of the year, BTC declined by about 65%. Then, when it appeared that BTC gained stability at the $20K price mark, the FTX contagion broke out. The adverse event...
Is bitcoin about to soar in 2023? Or plunge even further?
After FTX's bankruptcy, bitcoin’s value took a turn for the worse. What is the future of bitcoin?
Bloomberg Analyst Predicts Ethereum Price Explosion And End Of Bear Market
It’s been just reported that a Bloomberg analyst predicted the end of the bear market and the price explosion of Ethereum. Check out the latest reports below. Accoridng to the latest reports, the Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone says that Ethereum (ETH) will come out ahead due to the smart contract platform’s solid fundamentals. He also said that the crypto bear market is coming to an end soon.
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Epic Rally to $350,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 is predicting a meteoric ascent for the crypto king in the coming years. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 130,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could ascend to $350,000 by December 2027 based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model.
Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Incoming 1,370% Bitcoin (BTC) Rally – Here’s His Timeline
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on a prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) goes on a parabolic rally to $250,000 sooner than just about everyone thinks. In a new interview with CNBC, the billionaire says he’s adding six months to his previous bull run prediction that put the king crypto asset at six figures by the end of 2022.
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
FTX: crypto’s final blow
In early November, cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy after a chaotic series of events that have left all crypto markets and the credibility of cryptocurrency permanently damaged. As government investigations and potential criminal charges ensue, regulators are now putting digital currency in their sights after the cataclysmic and financially ravaging episode.
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
The Glimmer token is a necessary component of the Moonbeam network, which provides essential functions in the Polkadot development ecosystem. Glimmer is often overlooked and trades at a radical discount from its all-time highs. This direct bet on the Web3 sea change is currently trading for pennies on the long-term...
Speculations Mount On Coinbase’s Move To Remove XRP From Its Wallet Amid Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit
Native tokens of Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, XRP Ledger, and Stellar will no longer be available on the Coinbase wallet. The Crypto community is speculating on the move and what it could mean in the ongoing SEC case against Ripple. The US Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that from January...
Crypto Strategist Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert, Says BTC Primed for Fresh Bear Market Lows
A crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom says the king crypto is setting up for another corrective move en route to carving a fresh bear market low. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s recent rally from its current bear market low of $15,546 is likely coming to an end.
Finally! Chainlink gives early access to its staking feature. Who has an edge now?
Chainlink fell by 5% on Wednesday amid a staking feature launch. The cryptocurrency has set $6 as the important support zone. LINK could continue to slide further, but whale accumulation is a bullish trigger. Chainlink (LINK/USD) staking is now here. According to a tweet on the official Twitter account, Chainlink...
Best 3 ERC20 tokens to buy in 2023
Ever heard of ERC20 tokens? These are virtual assets with a residency on the Ethereum blockchain. In other words, they run on Ethereum. ERC20 simply denotes the standard used to create and issue smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create the ERC20 tokens via smart contracts on the network. Currently, there are over 450,000 ERC20 contract tokens.
Top 4 gaming tokens to buy when the market returns
Are you a crypto gamer or play video games? The advent of blockchain has enabled gaming to go to the next level. Crypto gaming allows you to play and earn cryptocurrencies or non-fungible tokens (NFTS) after winning. There are notable platforms where you can game and earn tokens. With crypto gaming relatively new, you can buy and benefit from the price appreciation of the native tokens to associated blockchains. Here are our top picks based on market capitalisation:
Santa Came Early In Crypto? Bitcoin Rally May Have Passed
Bitcoin noticed constructive value motion just lately however did not observe via and will stay rangebound for December. The cryptocurrency rose from a brand new yearly low at $15,500, and market contributors have been anticipating additional earnings, however the market has stalled. As of this writing, Bitcoin is transferring between...
Customers Of Crypto Billionaires Winklevoss’ Gemini Plead For Lost Funds
The Winklevoss twins promised “real return” for Gemini users who signed onto their lending program. Now customers are owed $900 million as the contagion that began with the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange spreads further. Earlier this year, YouTuber Oscar Ramos discovered a deal that...
IMX is down by 9% but will it recover soon after Nifty Gateway launches on Immutable X?
Nifty Gateway officially launches on the Immutable X network. IMX has lost nearly 10% of its value and could dip further before the end of the day. The broader crypto market continues its poor performance this week. Nifty Gatesway launches on Immutable X. IMX, the native token of the Immutable...
