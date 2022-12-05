ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
cryptogazette.com

Bloomberg Analyst Predicts Ethereum Price Explosion And End Of Bear Market

It’s been just reported that a Bloomberg analyst predicted the end of the bear market and the price explosion of Ethereum. Check out the latest reports below. Accoridng to the latest reports, the Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone says that Ethereum (ETH) will come out ahead due to the smart contract platform’s solid fundamentals. He also said that the crypto bear market is coming to an end soon.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
UC Daily Campus

FTX: crypto’s final blow

In early November, cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy after a chaotic series of events that have left all crypto markets and the credibility of cryptocurrency permanently damaged. As government investigations and potential criminal charges ensue, regulators are now putting digital currency in their sights after the cataclysmic and financially ravaging episode.
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December

The Glimmer token is a necessary component of the Moonbeam network, which provides essential functions in the Polkadot development ecosystem. Glimmer is often overlooked and trades at a radical discount from its all-time highs. This direct bet on the Web3 sea change is currently trading for pennies on the long-term...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert, Says BTC Primed for Fresh Bear Market Lows

A crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom says the king crypto is setting up for another corrective move en route to carving a fresh bear market low. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s recent rally from its current bear market low of $15,546 is likely coming to an end.
coinjournal.net

Finally! Chainlink gives early access to its staking feature. Who has an edge now?

Chainlink fell by 5% on Wednesday amid a staking feature launch. The cryptocurrency has set $6 as the important support zone. LINK could continue to slide further, but whale accumulation is a bullish trigger. Chainlink (LINK/USD) staking is now here. According to a tweet on the official Twitter account, Chainlink...
coinjournal.net

Best 3 ERC20 tokens to buy in 2023

Ever heard of ERC20 tokens? These are virtual assets with a residency on the Ethereum blockchain. In other words, they run on Ethereum. ERC20 simply denotes the standard used to create and issue smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create the ERC20 tokens via smart contracts on the network. Currently, there are over 450,000 ERC20 contract tokens.
coinjournal.net

Top 4 gaming tokens to buy when the market returns

Are you a crypto gamer or play video games? The advent of blockchain has enabled gaming to go to the next level. Crypto gaming allows you to play and earn cryptocurrencies or non-fungible tokens (NFTS) after winning. There are notable platforms where you can game and earn tokens. With crypto gaming relatively new, you can buy and benefit from the price appreciation of the native tokens to associated blockchains. Here are our top picks based on market capitalisation:
astaga.com

Santa Came Early In Crypto? Bitcoin Rally May Have Passed

Bitcoin noticed constructive value motion just lately however did not observe via and will stay rangebound for December. The cryptocurrency rose from a brand new yearly low at $15,500, and market contributors have been anticipating additional earnings, however the market has stalled. As of this writing, Bitcoin is transferring between...
msn.com

Customers Of Crypto Billionaires Winklevoss’ Gemini Plead For Lost Funds

The Winklevoss twins promised “real return” for Gemini users who signed onto their lending program. Now customers are owed $900 million as the contagion that began with the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange spreads further. Earlier this year, YouTuber Oscar Ramos discovered a deal that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy