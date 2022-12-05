Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Dark Horse Presents A New ‘Stranger Things’ Anthology Comic Series
Welcome to Hawkins, Indiana—where nothing “strange” ever happens. Writer Jody Houser returns to pen an anthology of vibrant new stories woven into the larger tapestry of the Netflix series Stranger Things in Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins. Joining Houser on her trip through Hawkins are artists Caio Filipe, Sunando C, and Giorgia Gio Esposito, colorist Dan Jackson, and letterer Nate Piekos.
comicon.com
DC Comics Reveals ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Variant Covers
Shazam! Fury of the Gods is due out March 17, 2023 and to mark the release DC Comics have commissioned a set of variant covers featuring art inspired by the movie. Here’s the covers and the comics they will be adorning across the month of the film’s release:
comicon.com
Everyone’s Fighting It Out For Johnny Blaze In ‘Ghost Rider’ #9 Preview
“THE CREATURE KNOWN AS EXHAUST! Johnny Blaze has finally been exorcized of his demonic tumor, but it lives on as something new and sentient, a dark mirror of both him and his bike…a creature known as EXHAUST. As Johnny and Talia Warroad head toward Chicago—a city known for the blood of its slaughterhouses, a city they believe is central to the Shadow Country conspiracy—they’ll be pursued by Exhaust and the dark forces he manifests.”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Undiscovered Country’ #22 From Image Comics
Art by Guiseppe Camuncoli, Leonardo Marcello Grassi. “DISUNITY” Part Four – Charlotte and Valentina’s wild quest through the turning points of American history nears its conclusion while Ace Janet and Chang come face to face with the most dangerous possible destiny for the US…and their own.
comicon.com
The Bell Rings For The Final Round: Previewing ‘Do A Powerbomb’ #7 Series’ Finale
“MINISERIES FINALE LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, INTRODUCING THE FINAL ISSUE OF THIS SERIES!!! Lona Steelrose and Cobrasun must face the ultimate challenge on their path to resurrecting Lona’s mother! Will they be successful?”. Do A Powerbomb #7 is out now from Image Comics.
comicon.com
War Is Coming For Frank: Previewing ‘Punisher’ #8
“Frank Castle wants to end his war once and for all. But the God of War has other ideas. And now Ares is coming for the Punisher, with an army of heavily armed Apostles at his back, looking to turn Frank back into his old self by murdering his family all over again.”
comicon.com
Advance Review: A Christmas Miracle Of Sorts In `That Texas Blood’ #20
Just in time for the holiday season – That Texas Blood returns for its annual Christmas issue. This one features creatures like a mummy sheriff and a dentally challenged vampire, which could only come from the mind of a child. It’s a welcome diversion and a great read.
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Earthdivers’ #3 Takes A Strange Turn
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Earthdivers #3, out tomorrow from writer Stephen Graham Jones, artist Davide Gianfelice, colorist Joana Lafuente, and letterer Steve Wands. ‘The Indigenous chrononauts’ plot to sabotage the mission to the so-called New World takes a strange turn. Reeling from disaster, the Niña’s crew places...
comicon.com
Thor Seeks Out The Mad Titan In ‘Thanos: Death Notes’ #1 Preview
Written by: J. Michael Straczynski, Kyle Starks, Christopher Cantwell, Torunn Grønbekk. Thanos is missing, presumed dead after the chilling events of Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić’s ETERNALS. But Thor has seen a vision of his return. And it is enough to make even a God fear. To prepare himself, to prepare the universe, Thor desperately searches for answers in Thanos’ past…and finds a glimpse of the Marvel Universe’s dark future.
comicon.com
Preview: Dark Horse Books’ ‘Our Encounters With Evil & Other Stories Library Edition’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Our Encounters With Evil & Other Stories Library Edition HC, out next week from writer Mike Mignola, writer/artist Warwick Johnson-Cadwell, and colorist Dave Stewart. ‘Join monster hunters extraordinaire and jump into eerie and whimsical Victorian-style tales of monster hunters, vampires, and supernatural...
comicon.com
Preview: The Ones Are The Ones To Stop The One In ‘The Ones’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of The Ones #2, out tomorrow from writer Brian Michael Bendis, artist Jacob Edgar, and colorist K.J. Diaz. ‘The Ones have been gathered just like the prophecy foretold, but they didn’t stop the apocalypse from happening, even a little. Oh my god, all that happened in issue one of these oversized issues of this brand-new supergroup!? So what now? Good question! And for the cost of a measly cover price this brand-new creator-owned extravaganza will not only show you who is behind the apocalypse, but how the prophecies of the whole entire reality came to be! Find out why the ones are the ones to stop the one.’
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Godzilla– Monsters & Protectors—All Hail The King!’ #3 (of 5)
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors—All Hail the King! #3 (of 5), out tomorrow from writer Erik Burnham, artist Dan Schoening, colorist Luis Antonio Delgado, and letterer Nathan Widick. ‘The Xiliens, looking for a countermeasure against Godzilla, have managed to find the resting place...
comicon.com
Review: ‘All Against All’ #1 Is A Brutal Beginning To An Exciting Scifi World
Earth is dead. Most of its life is extinct. All that’s left is captive on an alien research station. And that’s just the beginning of the story in All Against All #1. Alex Paknadel, Caspar Wijngaard, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and Ian Chalgren begin the brutal story of Earth’s last remnants.
comicon.com
Previewing Marvel’s ‘Predator’ #5
Theta has been taken prisoner…but her captors aren’t the Predators! Who are they? And will Theta be able to escape? Or will the Predators finally avenge their fallen kin?
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– The Armageddon Game’ #3
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #3, out tomorrow from writer Tom Waltz, artist Vincenzo Federici, and colorist Matt Herms. ‘The best laid plans of mutants and mentors! The TMNT and their new mentor, the Shredder, have quickly discovered their mission to...
comicon.com
Advance Review: Revelation Isn’t All It’s Cracked Up To Be In `Seven Sons’ #7
For six issues, Seven Sons has been a study in contradictions and enigmas – much like the religious mysteries it deals with. Set in a recent past where seven boys born of virgins on each continent vie to become the new Messiah – complete with church-sponsored pay-per-view events – the writing has often been fantastic. At the same time, though, the limited series has made an extremely questionable choice of setting up radical Islamic fundamentalists as the bad guys.
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Wednesday’ Season 1, Episode 6
Wednesday is truly amazing for all the different genres and plot lines it juggles at once. It has been a teenage drama, a black comedy, and a family drama all across the backdrop of an investigative mystery wrapped in the supernatural. But through all of that, the show never really dealt with suspense and danger. There were certainly suspenseful moments when Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) was in danger, but it wasn’t really the focus of an entire episode. That changed with Episode 6.
comicon.com
First Look: ‘Valerian’ Meets ‘Ronin’ In Dan McDaid’s ‘Dega’
Oni Press has revealed a preview of Dega, written, illustrated, and lettered by Dan McDaid. ‘A crashed ship, a lone survivor, a monstrous secret hiding in the dark under the world. This is Dega, the new graphic novel from Doctor Who, Judge Dredd, and Firefly artist Dan McDaid.’
comicon.com
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 7 – The First Doctor Meets Santa Claus…
Another day in December, another wonderful Comicon Advent Calendar entry to enjoy. Today, we have something classic, a Doctor Who Christmas strip from 1965…. Today’s Advent delight comes from TV Comic #732-735 in December 1965, the Christmas adventure of the first Doctor Who, portrayed in the TV show by William Hartnell. Published across the centre pages with gorgeous artwork by Bill Mevin.
comicon.com
Add Mantis To Your ‘Marvel Contest Of Champions’ Roster
Mantis played a big part in the recent The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Now the superhero will be joining Marvel Contest of Champions as its newest playable character. See what’s in store this month in the popular mobile brawler:. The plague of Galactus continues to consume The...
Comments / 0