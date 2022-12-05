Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of The Ones #2, out tomorrow from writer Brian Michael Bendis, artist Jacob Edgar, and colorist K.J. Diaz. ‘The Ones have been gathered just like the prophecy foretold, but they didn’t stop the apocalypse from happening, even a little. Oh my god, all that happened in issue one of these oversized issues of this brand-new supergroup!? So what now? Good question! And for the cost of a measly cover price this brand-new creator-owned extravaganza will not only show you who is behind the apocalypse, but how the prophecies of the whole entire reality came to be! Find out why the ones are the ones to stop the one.’

3 DAYS AGO