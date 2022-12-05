Read full article on original website
Solomon “Bo Bo” Lee
Mr. Solomon Lee, age 59 passed into eternal rest suddenly on Sunday morning December 4, 2022 at Piedmont Henry Hospital. He was a native of Bulloch County where he attended Southeast Bulloch High School. He was owner and operator of Double Team Solutions, LLC. He is survived by his spouse,...
Rev. Jimmy Spivey
It is with profound sadness, we the family of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., announce the passing of Rev. Jimmy Spivey, who entered into rest, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital, Savannah, Georgia. We offer to his family and friends our many prayers and condolences. At this...
Hollis Terry “Tet” Mainer, Sr.
Mr. Hollis Terry “TET” Mainer, age 66 made his transition to be with the Lord on Monday, December 5, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Center after a long illness. He was a native of Bulloch County, was baptized at an early age at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Register, GA. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and last employed by Georgia Southern University.
Josephine “Jo” Starr Callaway
Mrs. Josephine “Jo” Starr Callaway, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her home surrounded by her children, Starr and Sanders, and her dear friend Cleve Davis. The Greensboro, GA native, graduated from Greensboro High School and moved to Statesboro to attend Georgia Teachers...
Patrick Cassidy
Patrick David Cassidy passed away on December 03,2022 in Statesboro, GA. Patrick was born to Douglas Rosco Cassidy and Eiline Yvette Owens Cassidy on 01/08/1952. He went to high school in Statesboro, GA. If you knew Pat, you understood he was a kind person always willing to offer a helping hand. In his younger years, he enjoyed photography.
Portal community mourning the death of teenager from ATV accident
The Portal community is mourning the loss of a 15 year old Portal High School student who died from injuries sustained in an ATV accident Wednesday evening. A second 12 year old Portal student is being treated at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s...
Families4Families ran 48 hours for foster care in 4x4x48
Families4Families hosted their 4x4x48 event from Friday, Nov. 25, to Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. This was an endurance race that began on Friday at 8am, with the final run at 4am on Sunday. Families4Families is a non-profit, faith-based private child placement agency for foster care families. This organization serves in...
Morris Kirkland
Mr. Morris Kirkland, age 76, passed into rest, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Robert and Lillie Mae Williams Kirkland. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a 1965 graduate of the William James High School.
Stilson’s Jenny Hendrix is Bulloch’s Teacher of the Year
Bulloch County Schools administrators surprised Jenny Hendrix, a Stilson Elementary School teacher, in her classroom on Monday to announce that she is Bulloch County’s Teacher of the Year. Jenny Hendrix, the Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) teacher for Stilson’s pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students, will now represent the...
Marvin Cassedy
Mr. Marvin Cassedy, age 75, passed away at East Georgia Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. Marvin was the son of the late Ben Cassedy and Myrtle Ackerman Cassedy. He lived in the Statesboro area all of his life except while he was serving his country in the United States Army.
Dr. Edwin Lamar Wynn, Sr.
Dr. Edwin Lamar Wynn Sr., age 94, went to his heavenly home on December 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Ed Wynn’s devotion to God, his family, his lifelong friends and his community served as the cornerstone of his life. Ed was born to the late Clarence Jackson Wynn Sr. and Clemmie Marsh Wynn on May 15th 1928. After spending his childhood in Portal, Georgia and graduating from Portal High School in 1945 he began his college career at Georgia Teacher’s College. With a desire to serve his country Ed began training in Pensacola Florida at the Naval Aviation College. However, as a result of an injury his hopes were dashed when he was honorably discharged home. Ed then received a BS in Education from Georgia Teachers College. While there he met the love of his life, the late Mary Dean Rushing. They were married on June 4th 1949.
Statesboro accepting applications for new business commission
The City of Statesboro is now accepting applications for appointments to its newly established Statesboro Business Commission. The commission will consist of seven members who own or operate a business within the City of Statesboro and will serve as a sounding board for local entrepreneurs to identify opportunities for business development and growth within the city.
Gerald “Danny” Bevill
Gerald “Danny” Bevill, age 80, passed away peacefully in his home on December 1, 2022. Danny was the baby boy of the family born on January 22, 1942, to Gilbert and Neta Bevill. He and his twin sisters, Bonnie and Connie, helped their mother deliver daily and Sunday papers before going to school. He continued to delivery papers even after he was married. He graduated from Robert W Groves High School, in Garden City, GA.
Statesboro police and fire departments hosting Christmas movie night
On Monday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m., the Statesboro Police Department (SPD) and the Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) will be hosting a Christmas movie night. The slate of holiday-favorite movies that are scheduled to be shown at the event are Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty The Snowman and Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Rebecca’s Cafe reach is growing: Hundreds served each week
Since 2009, Rebecca’s Cafe has been serving lunch to those experiencing food insecurity in Statesboro, and its reach has slowly grown. Since April of 2022, the Cafe has doubled its former reach of 100 to more than 200 patrons served each week. “The pace really picked up once people...
Orange is the new red and green with “Christmas Belles” at the Averitt Center
As they say, everything is bigger in Texas, and “Christmas Belles,” a big Christmas production set in Texas, is coming to the Averitt Center for the Arts Dec. 8-11. During part of it, the audience will learn that orange may just be the new red and green for at least one person in Fayro.
John Moore Gould
Mr. John Moore Gould, age 80, died Monday November 28, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. The Statesboro native was a 1960 graduate of Statesboro High School, he later attended Georgia Southern College where he graduated with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration. John joined the...
Paul L. Moore
Paul Louis Moore, age 91, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice and Southern Manor Companion Care. He was born in Metter, Ga., on March 8, 1931, to Donnie Lee Collins...
Hildreth Davis Collum
Hildreth Davis Collum passed away peacefully on December 1, 2022. Mrs. Collum was 91 years old. She was born in Egypt, Georgia on October 5, 1931 to Jefferson E. and Sarah Elizabeth Graham Davis. Mrs. Collum was a legal secretary for the US Attorney’s office the Miller Simpson and Tatum law firm for many years.
Clay Anderson Boykin
A graveside service for Clay Anderson Boykin, 88, will be held on December 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia, the Rev. Stephanie Smith officiating. Mrs. Boykin died on November 23, 2022, in New Hartford, New York, with her daughters by her side. She was born...
