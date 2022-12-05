ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans County, VT

Comments / 3

Related
vermontbiz.com

VSP Derby Barracks, Shooting, Request for information

INCIDENT LOCATION: Church Street in the Village of Orleans. The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate a reported shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, on Church Street in the village of Orleans. As part of the investigation, troopers have obtained surveillance photos showing a suspect in this incident. Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the attached photos or who has any information that might assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit(link is external).
DERBY, VT
Barton Chronicle

Man draws suspended sentence for exploiting a vulnerable adult

NEWPORT —Richard LePage, 42, of Barton appeared by video in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court on November 28 and changed his plea to guilty to a charge of financially exploiting a vulnerable adult. When he was first arrested in December, 2005, that charge was coupled with one of grand larceny.
BARTON, VT
VTDigger

Ex-deputy sheriff sentenced to 18 months for firing gunshots in road rage incident and then lying about it

William Pine was off duty from his job with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in October 2019 when he shot twice at a vehicle he had been following, according to court records. Judge Timothy Tomasi sentenced him Wednesday to 18 months to 10 years in jail. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ex-deputy sheriff sentenced to 18 months for firing gunshots in road rage incident and then lying about it.
ORANGE COUNTY, VT
Journal Inquirer

2 men face drugs, weapons, equipment theft charges

SOUTH WINDSOR — Two men were found with drugs and a weapon after being pursued by local police following the theft of heavy equipment from Lowe’s on Tuesday, police said. The men Jorge Febus, 44, of Meriden and Jerry Lopez, 48, of New Britain, were each charged with fourth-degree larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lopez also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, interfering with an officer and five counts of probation violation, while Febus also was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
MERIDEN, CT
newportdispatch.com

Lyndonville woman wanted by police

LYNDONVILLE — Police are looking for a 43-year-old woman from Lyndonville. Authorities were notified by Wayne Rocheleau, 49, of Lyndonville, that his friend, Kasea Hill, of Lyndonville, assaulted him and caused bodily injury. Police say they responded to the area but were unable to locate Hill. Through the day,...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
theharlemvalleynews.net

Meth and Cocaine Dealer Apprehended by Dutchess County Drug Task Force

Meth and Cocaine Dealer Apprehended by Dutchess County Drug Task Force. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Alexus Lemmon D.O.B. 05/04/1994 on 12/06/22 for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd Degree (Methamphetamine), a class A-II Felony punishable up to 20 years in New York State Prison. In addition, Alexus Lemmon was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with intent to sell (Cocaine).
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating murder in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Police are continuing to investigate after a man was stabbed in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos restaurant on Main Street at around 3:10 a.m. Police say they found a man seriously injured and bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds.
BURLINGTON, VT
franklincountynow.com

Drug Trafficking Investigation Leads To Arrest

(Greenfield, MA) The Greenfield Police Department made an announcement Tuesday that their investigation in collaboration with the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force and assisted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Springfield office has resulted in an arrest on drug trafficking charges. The arrest was made Monday after carrying out...
GREENFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

New York fugitive arrested by Montville police

MONTVILLE, CT. (WFSB) - Montville police said they assisted the U.S. Marshal Service to apprehend a fugitive fleeing from New York. The 65-year old suspect originally from Wisconsin had an active, extraditable felony warrant for Criminal Sale of a Firearm 1st Degree. Police conducted a traffic stop December 5 on...
MONTVILLE, CT
VTDigger

Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues

Since Abubakar Sharrif’s death, staff from Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office, the Racial Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Office and the police department have been in touch with BIPOC and immigrant community members to discuss how best the city can support grieving and concerned residents, according to the mayor’s spokesperson. Read the story on VTDigger here: Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues.
BURLINGTON, VT
newstalknewengland.com

Jorge Torres Of Hartford, Connecticut Sentenced To 27 Months For Possession With Intent Distribute Fentanyl

In Vermont Monday, United States District Judge William K. Sessions III sentenced Jorge Torres, 23, of Hartford, Connecticut to 27 months of imprisonment. Torres previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Following his sentence, Torres will serve three years of supervised release. On December 21, 2021, Torres...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy