VSP Derby Barracks, Shooting, Request for information
INCIDENT LOCATION: Church Street in the Village of Orleans. The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate a reported shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, on Church Street in the village of Orleans. As part of the investigation, troopers have obtained surveillance photos showing a suspect in this incident. Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the attached photos or who has any information that might assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit(link is external).
Man draws suspended sentence for exploiting a vulnerable adult
NEWPORT —Richard LePage, 42, of Barton appeared by video in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court on November 28 and changed his plea to guilty to a charge of financially exploiting a vulnerable adult. When he was first arrested in December, 2005, that charge was coupled with one of grand larceny.
Men avoid jail for unwittingly supplying fentanyl that killed Manchester man
Neither of the men known to have been involved in supplying the drugs that killed Dustin Deschenes in his Manchester apartment in August 2019 will have to go to jail if they comply with probation conditions for the next three years. DIED: Dustin Deschenes, 35, on Aug. 27, 2019. CONVICTED:...
Ex-deputy sheriff sentenced to 18 months for firing gunshots in road rage incident and then lying about it
William Pine was off duty from his job with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in October 2019 when he shot twice at a vehicle he had been following, according to court records. Judge Timothy Tomasi sentenced him Wednesday to 18 months to 10 years in jail. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ex-deputy sheriff sentenced to 18 months for firing gunshots in road rage incident and then lying about it.
2 men face drugs, weapons, equipment theft charges
SOUTH WINDSOR — Two men were found with drugs and a weapon after being pursued by local police following the theft of heavy equipment from Lowe’s on Tuesday, police said. The men Jorge Febus, 44, of Meriden and Jerry Lopez, 48, of New Britain, were each charged with fourth-degree larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lopez also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, interfering with an officer and five counts of probation violation, while Febus also was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Lyndonville woman wanted by police
LYNDONVILLE — Police are looking for a 43-year-old woman from Lyndonville. Authorities were notified by Wayne Rocheleau, 49, of Lyndonville, that his friend, Kasea Hill, of Lyndonville, assaulted him and caused bodily injury. Police say they responded to the area but were unable to locate Hill. Through the day,...
New Britain man indicted after authorities find more than two kilograms of cocaine in apartment
A New Britain resident has been indicted on cocaine trafficking and firearm possession charges. Nerick Diaz-Quesada, 24, pleaded not guilty to the charges during an appearance in federal court, in Hartford, on Tuesday. He is being detained while his matter is pending. Diaz-Quesada’s indictment was returned by a federal grand...
5 New Haven police officers charged in Richard ‘Randy’ Cox case face judge
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The five New Haven officers charged for their roles in an incident that left a man paralyzed were arraigned Thursday. Officers arrested 36-year-old Richard “Randy” Cox on June 19 on a weapons charge, which was later dropped, and placed him inside a police van with no seatbelts. When the van […]
Meth and Cocaine Dealer Apprehended by Dutchess County Drug Task Force
Meth and Cocaine Dealer Apprehended by Dutchess County Drug Task Force. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Alexus Lemmon D.O.B. 05/04/1994 on 12/06/22 for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd Degree (Methamphetamine), a class A-II Felony punishable up to 20 years in New York State Prison. In addition, Alexus Lemmon was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with intent to sell (Cocaine).
Police investigating murder in Burlington
BURLINGTON — Police are continuing to investigate after a man was stabbed in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos restaurant on Main Street at around 3:10 a.m. Police say they found a man seriously injured and bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds.
Drug Trafficking Investigation Leads To Arrest
(Greenfield, MA) The Greenfield Police Department made an announcement Tuesday that their investigation in collaboration with the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force and assisted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Springfield office has resulted in an arrest on drug trafficking charges. The arrest was made Monday after carrying out...
MA man sentenced for selling crack in Rutland
A Springfield, Massachusetts man has been sentenced to nearly four years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of cocaine base in federal court.
Vermonter arrested, accused of hate crime, menacing
A Vermont man was arrested at a Hilltop Inn for an alleged hate-motivated crime and criminal menacing. Aaron Horner, 44, of Berlin, Vermont, faces several charges.
New York fugitive arrested by Montville police
MONTVILLE, CT. (WFSB) - Montville police said they assisted the U.S. Marshal Service to apprehend a fugitive fleeing from New York. The 65-year old suspect originally from Wisconsin had an active, extraditable felony warrant for Criminal Sale of a Firearm 1st Degree. Police conducted a traffic stop December 5 on...
Pair Of CT Women Charged With Scamming Public Assistance Program
Two Connecticut women have been arrested and charged, in unrelated incidents, with stealing a combined $26,616 from a program financed by the state Department of Social Services. Hartford County residents Amy Figueroa, age 30, and Tarina Martin, age 32, both of Manchester, were arrested by inspecto…
VIDEO: 7 murder suspects arrested in Waterbury
Nancy Navarretta, Commissioner of the CT Dept. Mental Health and Addiction Services, talks about what you should do if you get stressed during the holidays.
Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues
Since Abubakar Sharrif’s death, staff from Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office, the Racial Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Office and the police department have been in touch with BIPOC and immigrant community members to discuss how best the city can support grieving and concerned residents, according to the mayor’s spokesperson. Read the story on VTDigger here: Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues.
Jorge Torres Of Hartford, Connecticut Sentenced To 27 Months For Possession With Intent Distribute Fentanyl
In Vermont Monday, United States District Judge William K. Sessions III sentenced Jorge Torres, 23, of Hartford, Connecticut to 27 months of imprisonment. Torres previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Following his sentence, Torres will serve three years of supervised release. On December 21, 2021, Torres...
Enfield Police looking for man with warrant for arrest
The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man that has a warrant for his arrest.
Man faces 8 years for crimes including assault at East Hartford club
A former East Hartford man is likely to get eight years in prison for assaulting a former girlfriend when he saw her with another man at a Burnside Avenue nightclub last year, violating probation conditions in a serious 2014 assault in East Hartford, and illegally possessing a gun in Hartford.
