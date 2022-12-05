SOUTH WINDSOR — Two men were found with drugs and a weapon after being pursued by local police following the theft of heavy equipment from Lowe’s on Tuesday, police said. The men Jorge Febus, 44, of Meriden and Jerry Lopez, 48, of New Britain, were each charged with fourth-degree larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lopez also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, interfering with an officer and five counts of probation violation, while Febus also was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

