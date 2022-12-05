ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

thereflector.com

General election certified by Clark County

The votes for the 2022 general election are all counted in Clark County with Congressional candidate Joe Kent saying he will file for a recount in his race. On Nov. 29, the Clark County Canvassing Board certified November’s election results. For most of the results, leads established in the first count of votes following the 8 p.m. deadline on Nov. 8 held.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
PORTLAND, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Hospitals React to Governor’s Executive Order

We welcome Governor Brown’s executive order, which will give hospitals the staffing flexibility and labor resources they need to address a crippling surge of patients with respiratory illness. But the reality is Oregon hospitals need the ability to adjust their staffing all of the time, not just during a surge that has intensified our capacity crisis. We have critically ill children in adult units and boarding in Emergency Departments who should be in pediatric intensive care units in Portland, but there are few available beds. We’ve been saying it for more than two years: our system is failing. The unfortunate position we find ourselves in today could have been prevented, and it wasn’t.
OREGON STATE
thereflector.com

Clark County Fire District 3 celebrates 75 years of operation

What began as the Hockinson Volunteer Fire Department shortly after World War II is now celebrating 75 years of existence. Clark County Fire District 3 announced its milestone last week and highlighted plans to celebrate with the community through open houses next year. “We have been providing fire and life...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Portland Mercury

An Update on Viruses Currently Plaguing Portland

Overlapping respiratory viruses are currently straining the Portland region’s hospital capacity, triggering recommendations to wear masks indoors and reconsider any social plans. “This is not a crisis of disease, this is a crisis of resources,” said Wendy Hasson with Randall Children’s Hospital. “Meaning, we simply don’t have enough nurses,...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Mayor Ted Wheeler Wants to Forcibly Commit More People With Mental Illness

Last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler made a Salt & Straw run. In November, an RV caught fire along Southeast 3rd Avenue in the Central Eastside, knocking out power to the artisanal ice cream maker’s production facility, leading the owner to publicly threaten to leave Portland. Pink Martini frontman-turned-civic advocate Thomas Lauderdale followed up with an email blaming rampant drug use and mental illness on Portland’s streets.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Battle Ground budget benefits from fire district annexation

The proposed 2023 budget for the city of Battle Ground will see a healthy increase from this year in part due to freeing up levy funds. On Dec. 5, the Battle Ground City Council was scheduled to approve the final reading of next year’s budget, which totals roughly $69.3 million in expenses for all funds. The city’s general operating fund is budgeted at about $22.2 million, up from the $18.4 million that was budgeted for 2022.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
WWEEK

Murmurs: Columbia County House Member-Elect in Trouble

COLUMBIA COUNTY HOUSE MEMBER-ELECT IN TROUBLE: As first reported Dec. 3 on wweek.com, a judge granted a protective order against state Rep.-elect Brian G. Stout (R-Columbia City) for alleged sexual abuse of a woman in 2021. The judge rejected Stout’s motion to dismiss the order Dec. 5 and set a further hearing for Jan. 13. That’s four days after Stout and other newly elected legislators are set to be sworn in to office in Salem. Lawmakers, legislative staff and lobbyists may not be thrilled about Stout’s presence in the Capitol. “The House speaker and I have been in touch, and we agreed to continue conversations about how to appropriately handle this situation,” says House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville). That echoes what House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) had to say on the matter: “The allegations against Rep.-elect Stout are very serious and disturbing. The Republican leader and I have been in contact, and we are continuing conversations about how to appropriately handle this situation and maintain a safe workplace.”
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Missing Portland man found safe in hospital

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a missing Portland man has been found safe under hospital care. On Wednesday afternoon PPB said Craig Hollowell, 53, had not been seen since Dec. 4. Hollowell has health concerns and authorities said it’s not believed he can manage his own medications.
PORTLAND, OR

