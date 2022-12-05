Read full article on original website
General election certified by Clark County
The votes for the 2022 general election are all counted in Clark County with Congressional candidate Joe Kent saying he will file for a recount in his race. On Nov. 29, the Clark County Canvassing Board certified November’s election results. For most of the results, leads established in the first count of votes following the 8 p.m. deadline on Nov. 8 held.
A Vancouver teen died after a fentanyl overdose at school, but the district didn't tell parents or police what happened
KGW used public records and conversations with the student’s family to piece together what happened in a high school bathroom, and why it wasn't shared. On May 3, 2022, just after 8 a.m., a staff member at Hudson’s Bay High School in Vancouver, Wash. called 911. "I need...
'It was deliberate': Power grid stations in Pacific Northwest fall victim to recent attacks
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Critical infrastructure across the country has been put on alert after an attack on two substations in North Carolina, an incident that cut power to tens of thousands for days. Washington law enforcement sources confirm that they received a memo from the FBI warning them about...
PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
Hospitals React to Governor’s Executive Order
We welcome Governor Brown’s executive order, which will give hospitals the staffing flexibility and labor resources they need to address a crippling surge of patients with respiratory illness. But the reality is Oregon hospitals need the ability to adjust their staffing all of the time, not just during a surge that has intensified our capacity crisis. We have critically ill children in adult units and boarding in Emergency Departments who should be in pediatric intensive care units in Portland, but there are few available beds. We’ve been saying it for more than two years: our system is failing. The unfortunate position we find ourselves in today could have been prevented, and it wasn’t.
City Workers Will Be Required in the Office 20 Hours a Week, per Email Sent to Workers
According to an email sent to city of Portland employees this morning, the city will require employees to work from their offices at least 20 hours per week as it enters the next phase of its return-to-work policy. “We have it from reputable management sources that you will be expected...
Oregon’s Hospitals Are Struggling With Weeks To Go In Respiratory Illness Season
This article is republished from Oregon Public Broadcasting. Across the state, a health care system that has largely risen to the challenge of managing more than 100 young children hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus is facing a new stress test: a sharp increase in adult patients with the flu and COVID-19.
Clark County Fire District 3 celebrates 75 years of operation
What began as the Hockinson Volunteer Fire Department shortly after World War II is now celebrating 75 years of existence. Clark County Fire District 3 announced its milestone last week and highlighted plans to celebrate with the community through open houses next year. “We have been providing fire and life...
Memo: Oregon, Washington substations intentionally attacked
"Power companies in Oregon and Washington have reported physical attacks on substations using handtools, arson, firearms and metal chains possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure," the memo states.
An Update on Viruses Currently Plaguing Portland
Overlapping respiratory viruses are currently straining the Portland region’s hospital capacity, triggering recommendations to wear masks indoors and reconsider any social plans. “This is not a crisis of disease, this is a crisis of resources,” said Wendy Hasson with Randall Children’s Hospital. “Meaning, we simply don’t have enough nurses,...
Documents show Multnomah County used taxpayer dollars to purchase 22,700 tents for homeless people
PORTLAND, Ore. — A long line of tents covered the sidewalk on Northwest Davis Street in Portland’s Old Town. One homeless man who just moved to Portland from Arkansas was there setting up a bright orange tent Wednesday morning. He was getting help from the homeless man who lives under a brown tarp right next to him.
Portland’s homicide count nearly double other west coast cities
With 2023 still three weeks away, the number of homicides in Portland this year has matched the record-breaking total of 90 in 2021.
Mayor Ted Wheeler Wants to Forcibly Commit More People With Mental Illness
Last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler made a Salt & Straw run. In November, an RV caught fire along Southeast 3rd Avenue in the Central Eastside, knocking out power to the artisanal ice cream maker’s production facility, leading the owner to publicly threaten to leave Portland. Pink Martini frontman-turned-civic advocate Thomas Lauderdale followed up with an email blaming rampant drug use and mental illness on Portland’s streets.
Battle Ground budget benefits from fire district annexation
The proposed 2023 budget for the city of Battle Ground will see a healthy increase from this year in part due to freeing up levy funds. On Dec. 5, the Battle Ground City Council was scheduled to approve the final reading of next year’s budget, which totals roughly $69.3 million in expenses for all funds. The city’s general operating fund is budgeted at about $22.2 million, up from the $18.4 million that was budgeted for 2022.
Murmurs: Columbia County House Member-Elect in Trouble
COLUMBIA COUNTY HOUSE MEMBER-ELECT IN TROUBLE: As first reported Dec. 3 on wweek.com, a judge granted a protective order against state Rep.-elect Brian G. Stout (R-Columbia City) for alleged sexual abuse of a woman in 2021. The judge rejected Stout’s motion to dismiss the order Dec. 5 and set a further hearing for Jan. 13. That’s four days after Stout and other newly elected legislators are set to be sworn in to office in Salem. Lawmakers, legislative staff and lobbyists may not be thrilled about Stout’s presence in the Capitol. “The House speaker and I have been in touch, and we agreed to continue conversations about how to appropriately handle this situation,” says House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville). That echoes what House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) had to say on the matter: “The allegations against Rep.-elect Stout are very serious and disturbing. The Republican leader and I have been in contact, and we are continuing conversations about how to appropriately handle this situation and maintain a safe workplace.”
‘Wearing a mask super effective’ in stopping flu spread
With holiday gatherings already underway, doctors recommend staying home if you have a cough or cold-like symptoms and avoid other people. Many of these viruses have similar symptoms and are very contagious.
Hardesty pushes back on affordable housing funding
A slate of affordable housing projects was approved by Portland City Council on Wednesday, but one commissioner took issue with how one of the projects would get funded.
Missing Portland man found safe in hospital
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a missing Portland man has been found safe under hospital care. On Wednesday afternoon PPB said Craig Hollowell, 53, had not been seen since Dec. 4. Hollowell has health concerns and authorities said it’s not believed he can manage his own medications.
Here's what ODOT has in mind for low-income commuters once tolling starts
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the past several weeks, we've done some reporting on the Oregon Department of Transportation's plan to introduce tolling on I-5 and I-205 in the Portland metro area. As a result, we've gotten repeated questions about how low-income commuters are supposed to be able to afford the extra financial hit.
Oregon's hospitals are struggling; unsafe staffing to blame, report shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 55,000 fewer registered nurses were working in 2021 compared to 2020. And it has to do with a number of findings. The biggest: violence against healthcare workers on the job. The American Federation of Teachers’ Healthcare Division did a...
