ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KOKI FOX 23

Judge unseals docs in past case of gay bar shooting suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — (AP) — A judge on Thursday unsealed a bomb threat case that showed the suspect in the Colorado gay nightclub shooting threatened to become the "next mass killer" more than a year before the attack that killed five people. Anderson Lee Aldrich’s statements in...
COLORADO STATE
KOKI FOX 23

LIVE UPDATES: False 911 calls reported at several Oklahoma schools

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (12/08; 3:37 p.m.) ― Perry Police Department has confirmed that Perry Jr. High received a “bogus active shooter threat this morning around 10:30 a.m. Responding officers were on campus within minutes and discovered there was no threat to any child on Perry school campuses.” Perry Police also stated that other police departments in the state and in the nation were called at the same time as Perry, Okla.
TULSA, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County wrongful death suit closed

A wrongful death lawsuit is now closed after a Canadian County judge has denied a request to change his previous ruling that found an event venue was not liable in a fatal drunk driving crash near Yukon. Mustang’s Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed the civil action in November 2020 seeking...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

OKC Police’s Crowd-Sourced Effort Exploits Accused

When a 67-year-old man reported a clothing theft in September, Oklahoma City police turned to crowd-sourced crime solving. “This person stole clothes from a laundry room in the 1200 block of N. Kate,” a public information officer declared in a Facebook post that included a grainy surveillance image of a woman in a strapless top walking empty-handed in the Jeltz Senior Center.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person shot, another assaulted in Norman; no suspect in custody

NORMAN, Okla. — Two people were taken to a hospital after one was shot and another was assaulted Wednesday afternoon in Norman. At 1:55 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting near West Lindsey Street and 24th Avenue Southwest. They found two victims – a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound and a 19-year-old woman who had been assaulted.
NORMAN, OK
1600kush.com

Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
CUSHING, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Cleveland County Woman Beaten Before Suspect Fled, Turned Gun on Himself

A woman who had been repeatedly harassed by a former partner was beaten harshly and almost kidnapped before deputies chased after the male suspect. The suspect, David Keller, shot himself after he was cornered by law enforcement. The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office met with the woman early last week after Keller, 52, was caught on a doorbell camera trying to enter her home without notice. The video, released by CCSO on Tuesday, showed Keller holding an open beer can and a firearm under his shoulder.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Cherokee Nation helping fund Native filmmaker Andrew Troy’s historical drama

The Cherokee Nation Film Office and the state of Nebraska are helping film maker, Andrew Troy create a film highlighting the Ponca Chief, Standing Bear. The narrative feature film, “I Am A Man: The True Story of Ponca Chief Standing Bear,” has received funding from multiple historically significant locations, including the Cherokee Nation and the state of Nebraska. This will allow filming to begin.
NEBRASKA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?

Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy