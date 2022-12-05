ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV-TV

Walthourville police officer taken to hospital following crash

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Walthourville police officer was injured Friday night in a crash on West Oglethorpe Highway. The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. when the patrol car was struck by a Ford F150 pickup truck. Details on the cause of the crash have not been released. According...
WALTHOURVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Deputies searching for Pembroke armed robbery suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office(BCSO) is investigating an armed robbery in Pembroke on Friday morning. Deputies say, around 10:30 a.m., a call went out for an armed robbery at the Chevron on North Main Street by two suspects. Pembroke police responded and asked for assistance from the BCSO. Deputies responded and […]
PEMBROKE, GA
WJCL

Bryan County Sheriff's Office: Murder suspect turns himself in

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for murder in Bryan County has turned himself in, according to the Bryan County Sheriff's Office. BCSO said Tavares Brown turned himself in to the Bryan County Jail on Friday evening. BCSO said Brown was wanted in connection to the shooting death...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

$10,000 reward offered for murder suspects in Burke County

GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $10,000 reward for suspects in a shooting that killed one person and injured several at an illegal bar in Burke County. The shooting happened early July 30 at 232 Claxton Road, and address that authorities had...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Swainsboro police dept. host annual shop with a cop for kids

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Swainsboro Police Department is making an effort to bless children this holiday season with its annual ‘shop with a cop’ Kids are paired up with an officer to experience a personal shopping spree for Christmas. “ each child is $100 and a spirit up with an officer and goes in and […]
SWAINSBORO, GA
wtoc.com

I-95 Northbound shut down following crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I-95 Northbound has been shut down after a multi-car crash. According to Chatham Emergency Services, two cars flipped in the crash and multiple people were pulled from the cars. WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wbtw.com

Teen accused of stealing more than $30K worth of merchandise from Target in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah teen has racked up more than $30,000 in stolen merchandise from an area Target. Police said the $524.99 vacuum cleaner that 19-year-old Keishaun Campbell took from a Savannah Target last week is just the latest steal on a long list. Target’s Loss Prevention Department told the Savannah Police Department that the teen has taken $30,376.99 worth of merchandise from the store.
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

41-year-old dead after shooting in Sardis; suspect arrested

SARDIS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting in Sardis has claimed the life of a 41-year-old man and put a 37-year-old behind bars, authorities said Tuesday. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call Monday night on the 1200 block of Tom Bargeron Road. Upon deputies’ arrival, they...
SARDIS, GA
Grice Connect

Woman arrested as result of ongoing domestic dispute

On Sunday at approximately 7:00 p.m., Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for a male who presented at the hospital with a stab wound. The male was interviewed, and the incident was determined to have occurred at a residence in the 200 block...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy