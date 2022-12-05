Read full article on original website
WSAV-TV
Walthourville police officer taken to hospital following crash
WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Walthourville police officer was injured Friday night in a crash on West Oglethorpe Highway. The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. when the patrol car was struck by a Ford F150 pickup truck. Details on the cause of the crash have not been released. According...
15-Year-Old Hayden Fields Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bulloch County (Bulloch County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bulloch County on Wednesday evening. According to reports, the collision occurred close to their house near Poplar Springs Church Road and Old Moore Road.
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Savannah on Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department responded to the accident that happened on Colleen Drive in the 11400 blocks at around 9:10 a.m.
Police arrest Swainsboro man following armed robbery report
Quick and thorough work by the Georgia Southern University Police Department (UPD) led to the identification and arrest today of Izaah Rollins, 20, in connection to the Dec. 5 armed robbery reported on the University’s Statesboro Campus. Rollins, of 78 Ebenezer Church Road in Swainsboro, was charged with one...
Deputies searching for Pembroke armed robbery suspect
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office(BCSO) is investigating an armed robbery in Pembroke on Friday morning. Deputies say, around 10:30 a.m., a call went out for an armed robbery at the Chevron on North Main Street by two suspects. Pembroke police responded and asked for assistance from the BCSO. Deputies responded and […]
Portal community mourning the death of teenager from ATV accident
The Portal community is mourning the loss of a 15 year old Portal High School student who died from injuries sustained in an ATV accident Wednesday evening. A second 12 year old Portal student is being treated at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s...
Bulloch County home destroyed by fire Saturday evening
Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Fire and Statesboro Fire Departments to a house fire on Saturday, December 10 at 6:37 pm. When firefighters arrived on the scene they discovered a double wide manufactured home in the Oak Hill Mobile Home Park on Hwy. 301 north fully engulfed with fire.
WJCL
Bryan County Sheriff's Office: Murder suspect turns himself in
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for murder in Bryan County has turned himself in, according to the Bryan County Sheriff's Office. BCSO said Tavares Brown turned himself in to the Bryan County Jail on Friday evening. BCSO said Brown was wanted in connection to the shooting death...
Severe Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Savannah on Tuesday night. The accident happened on Interstate 516NB at Augusta Road at around 9:30 p.m. Police stated that the collision involved a motorcycle.
WRDW-TV
$10,000 reward offered for murder suspects in Burke County
GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $10,000 reward for suspects in a shooting that killed one person and injured several at an illegal bar in Burke County. The shooting happened early July 30 at 232 Claxton Road, and address that authorities had...
Swainsboro police dept. host annual shop with a cop for kids
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Swainsboro Police Department is making an effort to bless children this holiday season with its annual ‘shop with a cop’ Kids are paired up with an officer to experience a personal shopping spree for Christmas. “ each child is $100 and a spirit up with an officer and goes in and […]
wtoc.com
I-95 Northbound shut down following crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I-95 Northbound has been shut down after a multi-car crash. According to Chatham Emergency Services, two cars flipped in the crash and multiple people were pulled from the cars. WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.
wbtw.com
Teen accused of stealing more than $30K worth of merchandise from Target in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah teen has racked up more than $30,000 in stolen merchandise from an area Target. Police said the $524.99 vacuum cleaner that 19-year-old Keishaun Campbell took from a Savannah Target last week is just the latest steal on a long list. Target’s Loss Prevention Department told the Savannah Police Department that the teen has taken $30,376.99 worth of merchandise from the store.
WRDW-TV
41-year-old dead after shooting in Sardis; suspect arrested
SARDIS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting in Sardis has claimed the life of a 41-year-old man and put a 37-year-old behind bars, authorities said Tuesday. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call Monday night on the 1200 block of Tom Bargeron Road. Upon deputies’ arrival, they...
WJCL
Crocker case: 3 of the people accused of abusing, murdering 2 Effingham Co. teens appear in court
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Three of the people accused of abusing, murdering and covering up the deaths of two Effingham County teenagers appeared in court Thursday, Dec. 8, for a pre-trial hearing. Elwyn Crocker Sr., Kimberly Wright and Mark Anthony could all face the death penalty if found guilty.
Woman arrested as result of ongoing domestic dispute
On Sunday at approximately 7:00 p.m., Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for a male who presented at the hospital with a stab wound. The male was interviewed, and the incident was determined to have occurred at a residence in the 200 block...
Garden City police investigating shooting that left woman injured
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was injured in a shooting in Garden City on Thursday night, according to the Garden City Police Department. On Dec. 7, police were dispatched to a shooting victim at Memorial Hospital. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female victim who had arrived at the hospital by private […]
WJCL
Missing in Statesboro: Police searching for teen girls who disappeared from hospital
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Statesboro are asking for the public's help finding two missing teenage girls. According to the Statesboro Police Department, Sarah Otting, 17, of Chandler, Az., and Jayda Turnbow, 15, of Effingham and Chatham County, were last seen December 2 around 1 a.m. leaving Willingway Hospital.
'Somebody is going to get killed out here': Intersection of Little Rock Road, State Hwy 280 is 'Driving Me Crazy!'
MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — No, magic isn't real. However, folks in Wheeler County say that cars driving on State Highway 280 disappear at the bottom of the hill and you can't see them --poof--- until they appear at the intersection at Little Rock Road. Folks say it makes crossing the...
wtoc.com
Bulloch Co. school employee faces simple battery charge after ‘attempt to discipline a child’
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-time educator in Bulloch County faces charges and possible dismissal over what the school district calls a “potentially inappropriate action” over disciplining a student. Patrick Hill has served across Bulloch County schools for nearly 30 years. He was taken into custody last...
