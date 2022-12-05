Denver weather: Avalanche danger, Thursday snow chance

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay quiet for the next few days with the next weather change moving in Thursday morning with a chance of snow.

Colorado’s mountains will have several waves of snow showers over the next several days.

Weather tonight: Wind gusts, mountain snow

Snow showers will continue overnight in the mountains. Roads will be slick if you are traveling in higher elevations, especially on Tuesday morning.

On the Front Range and plains, winds will turn breezy to gusty after sunset with gusts up to 35 mph. Make sure any loose holiday decor is secure.

A few snow showers will reach the Cheyenne Ridge north of Fort Collins with accumulation staying under 3 inches. Denver’s low temperature will fall to 24 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Avalanche warning

The mountains will see more snow showers into Tuesday increasing avalanche danger for the central and northern mountains. An avalanche warning is in place through Wednesday with an avalanche watch for parts of the southern mountains into Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory has also been issued for areas west of the Continental Divide through 6 a.m. on Thursday. Travel will be slick in spots throughout the week in higher elevations.

Snowfall totals will ranch from 2 to 10 inches by Tuesday night.

Looking ahead: Snow chance Thursday morning

There will be a 20% chance for snow Thursday morning on the Front Range with most showers ending by midday. Most places will likely stay dry or will not see any accumulation so the travel impact will be small in the lower elevations.

Sunshine and dry weather will return Friday and last through the weekend.

