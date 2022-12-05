ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Avalanche danger, Thursday snow chance

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1zLw_0jYMPQgt00

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay quiet for the next few days with the next weather change moving in Thursday morning with a chance of snow.

Colorado’s mountains will have several waves of snow showers over the next several days.

Weather tonight: Wind gusts, mountain snow

Snow showers will continue overnight in the mountains. Roads will be slick if you are traveling in higher elevations, especially on Tuesday morning.

On the Front Range and plains, winds will turn breezy to gusty after sunset with gusts up to 35 mph. Make sure any loose holiday decor is secure.

Here’s why you might see your mailman at 6 a.m.

A few snow showers will reach the Cheyenne Ridge north of Fort Collins with accumulation staying under 3 inches. Denver’s low temperature will fall to 24 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPyHR_0jYMPQgt00

Weather tomorrow: Avalanche warning

The mountains will see more snow showers into Tuesday increasing avalanche danger for the central and northern mountains. An avalanche warning is in place through Wednesday with an avalanche watch for parts of the southern mountains into Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory has also been issued for areas west of the Continental Divide through 6 a.m. on Thursday. Travel will be slick in spots throughout the week in higher elevations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NyRnY_0jYMPQgt00

Snowfall totals will ranch from 2 to 10 inches by Tuesday night.

Looking ahead: Snow chance Thursday morning

There will be a 20% chance for snow Thursday morning on the Front Range with most showers ending by midday. Most places will likely stay dry or will not see any accumulation so the travel impact will be small in the lower elevations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45EnGi_0jYMPQgt00

Sunshine and dry weather will return Friday and last through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockydailynews.com

Denver weather: When will it snow again?

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild and quiet through the weekend with better chances for snow moving in at the start of next week. There will be light isolated snow showers in the mountains Tuesday night. Eastern Colorado will stay clear and dry overnight with temperatures...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'

How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Ballots tossed out during curing process

One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. Denver weather:...
GEORGIA STATE
KDVR.com

Field of tumbleweeds causes problems in Brighton

A large, undeveloped lot in Adams County is spawning so many tumbleweeds, neighbors say it's a hazard. Gabby Easterwood reports. A large, undeveloped lot in Adams County is spawning so many tumbleweeds, neighbors say it's a hazard. Gabby Easterwood reports. Boulder County reduces rebuild fees for Marshall …. Only 23...
BRIGHTON, CO
kunc.org

News Brief With The Colorado Sun: Water Woes in Thornton

On Tuesdays, we talk with reporters from The Colorado Sun about the stories they're following. Today, Lance Benzel joins us to discuss the water dilemma impacting Thornton. The city has plenty of water but can't access it. Benzel told KUNC the problem is that a large portion of the city's...
THORNTON, CO
KDVR.com

Caught on camera: Pet store target of another theft

Perfect Pets, a pet store in Arapahoe County was once again a target for thieves stealing dogs and running out of the shop. Caught on camera: Pet store target of another theft. Perfect Pets, a pet store in Arapahoe County was once again a target for thieves stealing dogs and running out of the shop.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy