A rescue operation on bridge over I-94 temporarily closed the westbound lanes in Moorhead Monday evening, with a man later taken to a hospital for treatment. Moorhead police says it received a call just after 4 p.m. of a "suspicious male" near the 2000 block of 28 Avenue South, and when officers arrived, he was seen on top of a railroad bridge support pillar about 25-30 feet above the westbound shoulder of I-94.
Treacherous roads in the F-M metro during Tuesday commute
FARGO (KFGO) – State patrol on both sides of the North Dakota/Minnesota border, along with police and fire crews in Fargo and Moorhead are responding to a number of traffic accidents due to slippery and snow-covered roads Tuesday morning. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 1pm.
Moorhead murder victim's car found in Wahpeton
(Moorhead, MN) -- Another update has come in on a story that has rocked a community in South Moorhead. The Moorhead Police Department has confirmed to WDAY Radio that with the assistance of employees of Masonite International, Receia Kollie's 2016 black Honda Pilot was located Wednesday in Wahpeton. Kollie is...
One person hurt during collision with postal vehicle in Becker County
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Wadena County woman was injured in a crash with a postal vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Spruce Grove Township in Becker County. A Minnesota State Patrol report says a Mercedes-Benz postal vehicle was crossing Highway 87 at the intersection of 490th Avenue when it collided with a Nissan Altima.
Driver seriously injured in rollover near Hope, ND, faces DUI charge
STEELE COUNTY, ND (KFGO) – A man is hospitalized at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo with serious injuries after his pickup crashed near Hope, North Dakota shortly before midnight Tuesday. The Highway Patrol says the 29-year-old driver from Luverne, North Dakota lost control of his pickup on a gravel...
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
Busy day for ND Highway Patrol, 14 crashes in Fargo area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today’s falling snow has made for a busy day for emergency responders. North Dakota Highway Patrol say they are investigating 14 crashes in the Fargo area on I-94 and I-29. Officials told us this is in addition to 10 other highway assists, where...
Fire causes $25,000 worth of damages to north Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A north Fargo home was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Fargo firefighters were called to a kitchen fire around 4 p.m. at 1446 4th Ave. N. They say the caller was outside with four children, but one person had gone back inside to try and put the fire out.
One seriously hurt after car crash in Steele County
STEELE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is in the hospital and facing DUI charges following a car accident in Steele County. The Highway Patrol say the 29-year-old man from Luverne entered a ditch near Hope just before midnight on December 6 and was ejected as his pickup rolled.
UPDATE: Detroit Lakes Police say MN Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding missing woman
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update 8:00 PM: Detroit Lakes Police say a Minnesota State Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding a missing woman with dementia. Authorities say Trooper Mike Lundeen heard the radio traffic about the missing woman and came in to Detroit Lakes...
Perham, MN (KROC-AM News) - There were two fatal crashes involving pedestrians in Minnesota Monday evening. The State Patrol today reported that a 74-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle on a northern Minnesota Highway. The victim, who was from the town of Palisade, was walking in the traffic lane on Highway 78 south of Perham when he was hit. The deadly collision occurred in an area where the roadway runs between two lakes in Otter Tail County and there are dozens of lakeshore resorts and homes nearby.
New WF parking ordinance includes e-citations and new parking ticket penalties
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo City Commissioners approved a new parking ordinance that adds late payment penalties and wheel immobilization devices for unpaid parking tickets. In addition to the ordinance, the West Fargo Police Department will now use an electronic citation program called Passport to improve...
VNL Investigates: School bus safety in the metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re less than four months into the new school year, but officials say there have already been dozens of stop arm violations on both sides of the river as impatient or distracted drivers blow by school buses dropping or picking kids up. Over...
HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo man was arrested Sunday afternoon after fleeing authorities in a high-speed chase on a motorcycle. A state trooper was attempting to stop 29-year-old Chase Dubord who was headed north on I-29 from the 19th Avenue exit in Fargo, traveling at speeds that reached 120 mph.
Woman killed in Moorhead identified as suspect's mother
The woman found dead with "traumatic injuries" in Moorhead on Thursday is the mother of the man arrested in connection with her death. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Receia Kollie, 56, of Moorhead, died from multiple sharp force injuries following an incident at a home on the 3800 block of 32nd Street South.
