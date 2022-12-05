ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

High school student advocates block Rockville street for social housing, tenant protection

Twenty high school students marched to Montgomery County government headquarters Wednesday afternoon to hand-deliver a letter to county officials requesting increased social housing and tenant protections. Students gathered in downtown Rockville’s Veterans Plaza at 1:30 p.m. Police blocked the road as they marched up Jefferson Street carrying handmade signs reading...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 8, In Montgomery County

It’s Thursday, Dec. 8 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: The Government Operations & Fiscal Policy Committee meet at 9:30 a.m. 2. Minority Legislative Breakfast: Every December, the African American Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County, the Asian American Political Alliance, and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Evan Glass Elected Council President; Friedson Vice-President

Evan Glass, the first openly gay person to be elected to Montgomery County council, was unanimously chosen its president Tuesday during the new 11-member council’s first meeting. Andrew Friedson unanimously was elected vice president. During her first meeting, Councilmember Natali Fani-Gonzalez nominated Glass, praising him for his “ability to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Officials propose DC Housing Authority board overhaul after HUD report

WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser wants to dissolve the D.C. House Authority's (DCHA) governing board after a federal report from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), pointed out the agency's inadequate management and poor oversight. On Thursday, Bowser proposed legislation alongside D.C. Council Chairman Phil...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year

Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Metro budget proposal could bring big changes to transit system

WASHINGTON - Big changes could be coming to Metro after new General Manager Randy Clarke unveiled his first budget proposal. The proposal includes simplifying the Metrorail fare structure for customers and eliminating peak fares, reports FOX 5's Bob Barnard. Fares would be raised for mid-to-long trips, and a low-income fare program would be added, Barnard says.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Historic Black church vandalized in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating the vandalism of a historic African American church in Potomac, Maryland. The Scotland African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church was built by Black congregants and opened in 1924.  Meetings in the 1960s at the church were central to the civil rights movement in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ggwash.org

Gaithersburg and the “law of the conservation of urban change”

This article was first published in The Deleted Scenes. In December 2021, I did some driving around Gaithersburg in Montgomery County, Maryland with a friend of mine who lives in the area. Gaithersburg is a really interesting outer suburb of Washington, DC, and the area is home to a lot of experimentation in urban form — doing more, in various ways, with suburbia than just strip malls, highways, and detached houses.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Annual MCPS Used Car, Computer Sale Coming Dec. 10

Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Gaithersburg High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 101 Education Blvd. in Gaithersburg. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Leaders summit to bring traffic, Metro and road closures near Washington Convention Center

WASHINGTON — As leaders from across the African continent prepare to be hosted by President Joe Biden in the District this December, commuters should get ready as well. The upcoming U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit will cause a flurry of effects for drivers, public transit riders and pedestrians, who will see impacts in the area of the Washington Convention Center from Dec. 7 through 17.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Advocates, abuse survivors call for Baltimore Archbishop William Lori's resignation

Survivors of Maryland clergy sex abuse accuse the Catholic Church of turning a blind eye to their pain. Now, they said time's up. The group of survivors claims the release of the state attorney general's investigation is essential for their healing. They shared their demands with the media, even going so far as to call for a change in leadership of the Catholic Church. Survivors pointed the finger at Baltimore Archbishop William Lori, saying he needs to go.
BALTIMORE, MD

