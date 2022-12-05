Read full article on original website
High school student advocates block Rockville street for social housing, tenant protection
Twenty high school students marched to Montgomery County government headquarters Wednesday afternoon to hand-deliver a letter to county officials requesting increased social housing and tenant protections. Students gathered in downtown Rockville’s Veterans Plaza at 1:30 p.m. Police blocked the road as they marched up Jefferson Street carrying handmade signs reading...
5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 8, In Montgomery County
It’s Thursday, Dec. 8 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: The Government Operations & Fiscal Policy Committee meet at 9:30 a.m. 2. Minority Legislative Breakfast: Every December, the African American Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County, the Asian American Political Alliance, and...
On two new county councils, more diversity, newcomers and some reinvigorated leaders
Prince George's and Montgomery County councils pick their new leadership — not without controversy The post On two new county councils, more diversity, newcomers and some reinvigorated leaders appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Evan Glass Elected Council President; Friedson Vice-President
Evan Glass, the first openly gay person to be elected to Montgomery County council, was unanimously chosen its president Tuesday during the new 11-member council’s first meeting. Andrew Friedson unanimously was elected vice president. During her first meeting, Councilmember Natali Fani-Gonzalez nominated Glass, praising him for his “ability to...
Newly elected Harford County Councilmember not invited to swearing in ceremony
Jacob Bennett, a Democrat elected to represent Harford County's District F on the County Council was not invited to today's Inauguration and swearing in ceremony.
Incoming Prince George’s County Council leaders call it ‘a new day’
A younger and more progressive faction will set the agenda and lead the Prince George’s County, Maryland, Council after the first council meeting of the new legislative session Tuesday. Outgoing Chair Calvin Hawkins nominated Jolene Ivey to succeed him. That nomination was quickly seconded, but then was scuttled by...
After narrow win and a super-short transition, Fitzwater readies an aggressive agenda in Frederick
Frederick County Council includes first African-American elected to county government and an 18-year-old admirer of President Trump. The post After narrow win and a super-short transition, Fitzwater readies an aggressive agenda in Frederick appeared first on Maryland Matters.
'Grateful' John D.B. Carr sworn in as Prince George's County's next sheriff
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County native and University of Maryland graduate John D.B. Carr was sworn in as the county's next sheriff Tuesday in Upper Marlboro. Carr is a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology & Criminal...
DC Mayor withdraws nomination of 911 call center director as council set to vote Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has rescinded her nomination of Karima Holmes as the Director of the Officer of Unified Communications (OUC) in a statement Monday. “We are incredibly grateful for Director Karima Holmes’ leadership at the Office of Unified Communications. Director Holmes is a nationally recognized...
Mercy Health Clinic Wins 2022 EPIC Montgomery County Good Neighbor Award
Mercy Health Clinic is the recipient of Montgomery Community Media’s 2022 EPIC Montgomery County Good Neighbor Award. Mercy Health Clinic, led by President and CEO Mark Foraker, is a community-based primary health care provider for low-income county residents who do not have access to health insurance.
Officials propose DC Housing Authority board overhaul after HUD report
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser wants to dissolve the D.C. House Authority's (DCHA) governing board after a federal report from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), pointed out the agency's inadequate management and poor oversight. On Thursday, Bowser proposed legislation alongside D.C. Council Chairman Phil...
Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year
Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
Metro budget proposal could bring big changes to transit system
WASHINGTON - Big changes could be coming to Metro after new General Manager Randy Clarke unveiled his first budget proposal. The proposal includes simplifying the Metrorail fare structure for customers and eliminating peak fares, reports FOX 5's Bob Barnard. Fares would be raised for mid-to-long trips, and a low-income fare program would be added, Barnard says.
Historic Black church vandalized in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating the vandalism of a historic African American church in Potomac, Maryland. The Scotland African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church was built by Black congregants and opened in 1924. Meetings in the 1960s at the church were central to the civil rights movement in […]
Gaithersburg and the “law of the conservation of urban change”
This article was first published in The Deleted Scenes. In December 2021, I did some driving around Gaithersburg in Montgomery County, Maryland with a friend of mine who lives in the area. Gaithersburg is a really interesting outer suburb of Washington, DC, and the area is home to a lot of experimentation in urban form — doing more, in various ways, with suburbia than just strip malls, highways, and detached houses.
Annual MCPS Used Car, Computer Sale Coming Dec. 10
Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Gaithersburg High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 101 Education Blvd. in Gaithersburg. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
Anne Arundel County Police disable social media comments section
MILLERSVILLE, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department has disabled the comment section on all of its social media pages. The department says there's an increase of scammers and "catfishers" preying on regular commenters. In a Facebook post, the department says the online climate has become more divisive...
Leaders summit to bring traffic, Metro and road closures near Washington Convention Center
WASHINGTON — As leaders from across the African continent prepare to be hosted by President Joe Biden in the District this December, commuters should get ready as well. The upcoming U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit will cause a flurry of effects for drivers, public transit riders and pedestrians, who will see impacts in the area of the Washington Convention Center from Dec. 7 through 17.
Advocates, abuse survivors call for Baltimore Archbishop William Lori's resignation
Survivors of Maryland clergy sex abuse accuse the Catholic Church of turning a blind eye to their pain. Now, they said time's up. The group of survivors claims the release of the state attorney general's investigation is essential for their healing. They shared their demands with the media, even going so far as to call for a change in leadership of the Catholic Church. Survivors pointed the finger at Baltimore Archbishop William Lori, saying he needs to go.
Fees waived temporarily at Fairfax County landfills after trash company shuts down unexpectedly
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Former customers of a garbage collection company that unexpectedly shut down earlier this month are being offered free collection services at two Fairfax County landfills until the start of January. Editor's Note: The video above aired Dec. 2, 2022. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors...
