David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
bronconationnews.com
Transfer Portal: Tracking Boise State’s football departures and additions
Transfer Portal season has arrived, and Bronco Nation News will update this post as players enter the transfer portal from Boise State. Lasting about a month and a half, the first and current transfer portal window runs from Dec. 5 until Jan. 18. The second opportunity student athletes are given to enter the portal falls in the spring lasting from May 1-15.
Sam Leavitt, top Oregon quarterback and Washington State pledge, receives Michigan State offer, schedules official visit
West Linn senior Sam Leavitt has had a stellar year. The No. 1 quarterback prospect in Oregon was arguably the state's top player regardless of position this fall, and led the Lions to a 6A state championship. Along the way, the Washington State Cougars pledge threw for 3,183 and 36 touchdowns with ...
A Very Popular Chicken Finger Chain Will Be Coming To Boise
If you do, you should get excited because the chicken finger community is about to grow! There's going to be a new chicken finger franchise coming to town and they're going to be bringing their famous golden fried chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy cole slaw, butter Texas toast, and signature sauce!
Boise’s Polar Bear Challenge to Celebrate Larry Gebert Legacy
It's back this winter and will be celebrating 20 years of charity in the Treasure Valley: Boise's 'Polar Bear Challenge'!. Every year, the bravest, the boldest, and the coldest show up to Lucky Peak for what is by far, the coldest few minutes of their entire year. On a countdown from 10 seconds, hundreds of Polar Bear Challengers run into the marina at Lucky Peak, take a cold dip, and run right back out to their towels, heated blankets, or frankly: their cars!
Idaho’s Second Most Popular Religion? Not Having One
Idaho is, and has been known for some time as, a red and conservative state. While the Boise area is pretty diverse, Idaho as a whole is pretty consistent. Especially when it comes to religion. It'll come as no surprise to you that most people in Idaho identify as Christian....
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Suspects in case of missing Idaho boy could be in Ohio, North Dakota
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Although no remains were found in the search of a backyard for the remains of a missing 5-year-old, police plan to search a neighboring home beginning Friday, Dec. 2. Fruitland Police on Dec. 1 named three other suspects in the case of Michael Vaughan, who was last seen near his neighborhood on July 27, 2021.
Aaron Paul Relisted His $1.3M Boise Home With a Built-In Hot Spring (Pics)
Aaron Paul's $1.3M Boise, Idaho home is on the market again. An Idaho native and co-star of the award-winning Breaking Bad television series, Paul first listed his two-bed, two-bath 2,171 square-foot home in the summer of 2022. A House or a Work of Art?. Built in the late 1950s, the...
$29K Mobile Home Listing in Garden City Is Way Nicer Than You’d Expect
The old saying goes, "home is where you hang your hat." True enough, great grand-boomers. But the price of Boise homes these days can make finding a hat hook a real pain in the wallet. That's where the Boise mobile home community steps in! As the housing market prices have...
Do You Make Enough Money To Be Middle-Class in Idaho?
The holiday season is here and a lot of us are working our buns off to ensure we're all set for the holidays. With 2023 approaching, many of us will be looking to the new year as a fresh start and the beginning of our "change." For some people, change...
Locals Experience TOPGOLF Boise for the First Time [PHOTOS]
Photos of TOPGOLF Boise provided by the Kuna Smiles team. Have you checked out the new TOPGOLF in Boise yet? Well, technically in Meridian, as they just opened their first ever Idaho location on November 28th at 1050 S Silverstone Way in Meridian, Idaho. So... it’s only been one week!...
Hole-in-the-wall Restaurant Ranks Idaho’s Best 24-Hour Restaurant
24-hour restaurants are basically a thing from the past, as the pandemic really shook things up. Remember when McDonald’s was 24/7 and all-day breakfast? Yeah, not anymore. For local, family-owned restaurants it would prove to be even more of a challenge to have those kinds of hours. However, there’s...
Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack
Former state Rep. Hy Kloc, a Democrat who represented Boise in the Idaho Legislature from 2013 to 2018, died Tuesday night from a heart attack, according to an announcement from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. He was 75. Kloc was born to Polish parents in Essen, Germany, in 1947 in a camp for people […] The post Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Post Register
Calm weather today before weekend winter storms begin
BOISE, Idaho — Partly cloudy skies are expected for much of the day today in Boise with a high of 35 degrees. We can call this the calm before the storms with winter weather headed our way this weekend. A winter weather advisory will begin at 5 p.m. today...
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 11 Most Wanted Criminals?
When we ask people why they love living in Idaho, “feeling safe” is usually among the top answers. Many of us feel very safe in the communities we live in and that’s why when a tragedy like the Michael Vaughan disappearance, the University of Idaho murders or the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting happens, it rocks us to the core. “Things like this don’t happen here,” we tell our friends and family members who reach out to check in when those stories go national.
KPVI Newschannel 6
City of Boise discusses upcoming legislative session, bill that could affect sales tax and Boise Pride
In a presentation to the city council, Boise Government Affairs Director Kathy Griesmyer said the city would be tracking numerous pieces of legislation, including one that could affect the city of Boise’s sales tax share because of its support of Boise Pride. Griesmyer also discussed possible tenant protections, affordable...
Boise Mayor Irresponsibly Spends Big Money Investigating Police
It looks the Iran Contra lawyer hired by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is not cheap. Multiple published reports detail the cost of how much the investigation of Michael Bromwich. The retired Boise Police captain is accused of speaking at a White Supremacy conference. Instead of hiring a local firm or using the resources of the Boise Police Department, the Ada County Prosecutors Office, or the Idaho Attorney General's Office, Mayor McLean has hired an East Coast lawyer known for representing Christine Blasey Ford and prosecuting Lt. Col. Oliver North in the 1980s as part of the Iran Contra Scandal.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Nampa names its snowplows and it's adorable!
It’s the first week of December and we’ve already have some pretty good snowstorms, which have caused havoc with driving conditions. The Nampa Street Division has a fleet of snowplows ready to take on the white stuff this year and for the very first time, those snow plows have names. Nampa held a name-that-snowplow contest and elementary students from around the city got to pick names like “Frosty the Snowplow” and “Darth Blader.”
What Are The Chances of Boise Having a White Christmas in 2022?
In 2022, Boise's first measurable snowfall showed up ahead of schedule. If you were giddy about it, you're probably dreaming of a white Christmas. Will it happen this year?. When you look at the snowfall records the National Weather Service has kept for Boise since, 1899, the first measurable snowfall normally happens around November 22. This year, we'd already seen 1.7" of snow by then. By the end of the November, Boise experienced a total of 3.2" of snowfall.
Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise
The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
