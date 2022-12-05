ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

bronconationnews.com

Transfer Portal: Tracking Boise State’s football departures and additions

Transfer Portal season has arrived, and Bronco Nation News will update this post as players enter the transfer portal from Boise State. Lasting about a month and a half, the first and current transfer portal window runs from Dec. 5 until Jan. 18. The second opportunity student athletes are given to enter the portal falls in the spring lasting from May 1-15.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

A Very Popular Chicken Finger Chain Will Be Coming To Boise

If you do, you should get excited because the chicken finger community is about to grow! There's going to be a new chicken finger franchise coming to town and they're going to be bringing their famous golden fried chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy cole slaw, butter Texas toast, and signature sauce!
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise’s Polar Bear Challenge to Celebrate Larry Gebert Legacy

It's back this winter and will be celebrating 20 years of charity in the Treasure Valley: Boise's 'Polar Bear Challenge'!. Every year, the bravest, the boldest, and the coldest show up to Lucky Peak for what is by far, the coldest few minutes of their entire year. On a countdown from 10 seconds, hundreds of Polar Bear Challengers run into the marina at Lucky Peak, take a cold dip, and run right back out to their towels, heated blankets, or frankly: their cars!
BOISE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Suspects in case of missing Idaho boy could be in Ohio, North Dakota

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Although no remains were found in the search of a backyard for the remains of a missing 5-year-old, police plan to search a neighboring home beginning Friday, Dec. 2. Fruitland Police on Dec. 1 named three other suspects in the case of Michael Vaughan, who was last seen near his neighborhood on July 27, 2021.
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack

Former state Rep. Hy Kloc, a Democrat who represented Boise in the Idaho Legislature from 2013 to 2018, died Tuesday night from a heart attack, according to an announcement from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. He was 75.  Kloc was born to Polish parents in Essen, Germany, in 1947 in a camp for people […] The post Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Calm weather today before weekend winter storms begin

BOISE, Idaho — Partly cloudy skies are expected for much of the day today in Boise with a high of 35 degrees. We can call this the calm before the storms with winter weather headed our way this weekend. A winter weather advisory will begin at 5 p.m. today...
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 11 Most Wanted Criminals?

When we ask people why they love living in Idaho, “feeling safe” is usually among the top answers. Many of us feel very safe in the communities we live in and that’s why when a tragedy like the Michael Vaughan disappearance, the University of Idaho murders or the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting happens, it rocks us to the core. “Things like this don’t happen here,” we tell our friends and family members who reach out to check in when those stories go national.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Mayor Irresponsibly Spends Big Money Investigating Police

It looks the Iran Contra lawyer hired by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is not cheap. Multiple published reports detail the cost of how much the investigation of Michael Bromwich. The retired Boise Police captain is accused of speaking at a White Supremacy conference. Instead of hiring a local firm or using the resources of the Boise Police Department, the Ada County Prosecutors Office, or the Idaho Attorney General's Office, Mayor McLean has hired an East Coast lawyer known for representing Christine Blasey Ford and prosecuting Lt. Col. Oliver North in the 1980s as part of the Iran Contra Scandal.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Nampa names its snowplows and it's adorable!

It’s the first week of December and we’ve already have some pretty good snowstorms, which have caused havoc with driving conditions. The Nampa Street Division has a fleet of snowplows ready to take on the white stuff this year and for the very first time, those snow plows have names. Nampa held a name-that-snowplow contest and elementary students from around the city got to pick names like “Frosty the Snowplow” and “Darth Blader.”
NAMPA, ID
104.3 WOW Country

What Are The Chances of Boise Having a White Christmas in 2022?

In 2022, Boise's first measurable snowfall showed up ahead of schedule. If you were giddy about it, you're probably dreaming of a white Christmas. Will it happen this year?. When you look at the snowfall records the National Weather Service has kept for Boise since, 1899, the first measurable snowfall normally happens around November 22. This year, we'd already seen 1.7" of snow by then. By the end of the November, Boise experienced a total of 3.2" of snowfall.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise

The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
BOISE, ID

