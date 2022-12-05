Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Best 3 ERC20 tokens to buy in 2023
Ever heard of ERC20 tokens? These are virtual assets with a residency on the Ethereum blockchain. In other words, they run on Ethereum. ERC20 simply denotes the standard used to create and issue smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create the ERC20 tokens via smart contracts on the network. Currently, there are over 450,000 ERC20 contract tokens.
coinjournal.net
Axie Infinity continues to face rejection. Are buyers giving up?
Axie Infinity token lost 6.60% on Thursday despite previous gains. Axie Infinity has been recording increasing activity on the platform. The token faces resistance at the 50-day moving average. After strong gains, Axie Infinity’s (AXS/USD) price is weakening. The token traded down by 6.60% in 24 hours, despite retaining a...
coinjournal.net
KNC dips by 7%, but Bitizen Wallet’s adoption could push it higher soon
KNC has lost roughly 7% of its value today as the market becomes bearish. Bitizen Wallet has integrated with Kyber Network’s KyberSwap Aggregator. The total crypto market cap could drop below $800 billion if the bearish trend continues. Bitizen Wallet integrates with KyberSwap Aggregator. KNC, the native token of...
coinjournal.net
Algorand price fails to take off amid World Cup exploits. What next?
ALGO may face further weakness unless bulls recover above $0.28. Algorand (ALGO/USD) was a cryptocurrency expected to shine as the FIFA World Cup kicked off last month. As the official blockchain sponsor of this year’s sporting event, the native token was expected to perform. Already, FIFA created its own NFT platform in September on the Algorand platform. That made it possible for football fans to buy World Cup-themed NFTs powered by Algorand. But as the event enters the best 8, ALGO price remains bearish. Why is this so?
coinjournal.net
Synthetix token soars 6%, but watch for bear repulse at the descending trendline
Synthetix token extended weekly gains on Tuesday by adding another 6%. Bears may attempt to force a correction if buyers weaken at $2.0. Synthetix token price (SNX/USD) initiated an accelerated recovery on Tuesday, jumping by an intraday of 6%. The token’s value has now increased by double digits in the past week. The recovery happens from the November lows of $1.57. The cryptocurrency was trading at $1.91 as of press time. Is it too early to make a bull call?
coinjournal.net
Top 4 gaming tokens to buy when the market returns
Are you a crypto gamer or play video games? The advent of blockchain has enabled gaming to go to the next level. Crypto gaming allows you to play and earn cryptocurrencies or non-fungible tokens (NFTS) after winning. There are notable platforms where you can game and earn tokens. With crypto gaming relatively new, you can buy and benefit from the price appreciation of the native tokens to associated blockchains. Here are our top picks based on market capitalisation:
coinjournal.net
Litecoin price comeback stalls as hashrate nosedives
Litecoin price recovery stalled this week after defying gravity amid the ongoing crypto sell-off. LTC retreated to a low of $75.60, which was a few points below this month’s high of $84.47. It remains about 60% from the lowest level in November. LTC hashrate slumps. Litecoin has been in...
coinjournal.net
How bullish is Aave after recovering from the $50 bottom?
The cryptocurrency has suffered from limited DeFi activity. AAVE needs to overcome resistance at $71 and the descending trading channel. Aave price (AAVE/USD) touched a low of $50 on November 22. The level is a crucial support that AAVE traded at in June. Afterwards, AAVE embarked on strong bullish momentum, hitting $115 in August. If history repeats itself, AAVE buyers could look at another bullish rally that could last for a while. However, it is not that straightforward.
coinjournal.net
Toko token gains 100% on Binance news. Here is the next potential price action
TKO rose by 100% on reports of the acquisition of Tokocrypto by Binance. The cryptocurrency has slid by 28% since forming a local top at $0.57. Toko (TKO/USD) token is attracting buyers. With a surge of 100%, it may be too late to buy TKO now. But when an opportune moment comes, you could snap the token, thanks to positive cryptocurrency news.
coinjournal.net
Ripple Keeps Falling Amid XRP-SEC Lawsuit Whilst MCADE is Selling Out in Its Presale
Ripple (XRP) has been falling sharply due to ongoing regulatory uncertainty surrounding the coin. In contrast, investors are showing an increased interest in Metacade (MCADE). Metacade is selling out in the presale as investors flock to Web3 gaming, given how lucrative this niche is proving to be. Why is Ripple...
coinjournal.net
EOS price surges after listing of EOS/USDT on Binance
Today, the EOS price has been rallying after the EOS ecosystem achieved a major milestone with the listing of EOS/USDT on Binance. The new listing allows users to seamlessly transfer USDT in and out of the EOS network. It also exposes the EOS ecosystem to a huge economic activity. At...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin slides, but you do not want to miss out on a low price this analyst calls a “steal”
Bitcoin has lost a weekly 1.52%, and bear pressure is high. A quantitative analyst expects a bottom in around 3 months but says Bitcoin is attractive. Bears have an edge as long as BTC does not recapture $19,000. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has lost 1.52% in a week as most cryptocurrencies struggle....
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin dips by 2% today as mining difficulty falls by 7.2%
Bitcoin is trading below $17k once again after losing roughly 2% of its value today. Bitcoin mining difficulty is down 7.2%, the biggest drop in more than a year. The total crypto market cap is also down by nearly 2% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin mining difficulty dips by...
coinjournal.net
Circle plan to go public is cancelled. What does it mean for stablecoin market?
Circle, issuer of USDC, has cancelled a plan to go public in a $9 billion deal. Public listing could have presented USDC as the anti-Tether, pushing a fully transparent and audited angle. Cancelled deal reflects pulldown in prices across the board. Circle remain determined to go public eventually, but in...
coinjournal.net
PayPal expands cryptocurrencies operations to Luxembourg
PayPal has announced that it is expanding its cryptocurrency operations to Luxembourg despite the ongoing crypto winter which is projected to extend to 2023 after the FTX collapse. KEY TAKEAWAYS. 2022 has been one of the darkest years for the crypto industry because of the crushing prices and collapse of...
coinjournal.net
Coinbase FY2022 revenue to be less than half of FY2021 revenue, says Brian Armstrong
CEO Brian Armstrong said Coinbase’s revenue for 2022 will plunge by 50% as the bear market continues. Coinbase’s shares are down by roughly 80% since the start of the year. FTX’s demise is due to massive fraud and not mismanagement. FTX’s 2022 revenue to decline by 50%...
coinjournal.net
Is there hope for Theta token as the year comes to an end?
Theta token has lost 94% of its value from its ATH. The cryptocurrency was rejected at the $1 resistance and is correcting. THETA could end the year below $1 if a breakout does not occur at the crucial resistance. All cryptocurrencies are in tatters, at least for now. However, some...
coinjournal.net
IMX is down by 9% but will it recover soon after Nifty Gateway launches on Immutable X?
Nifty Gateway officially launches on the Immutable X network. IMX has lost nearly 10% of its value and could dip further before the end of the day. The broader crypto market continues its poor performance this week. Nifty Gatesway launches on Immutable X. IMX, the native token of the Immutable...
coinjournal.net
XRP faces a potential collapse back to $0.30. Here is the price action
The cryptocurrency is facing pressure at the $0.40 resistance. Watch for the daily candlestick close for confirmation of a bearish move. Ripple (XRP/USD) looked poised for a breakout at $0.40. The cryptocurrency has been trading on a short-term ascending channel, giving hopes that a breakout was on the horizon. Investors have remained hopeful as Ripple’s case with the SEC enters the final stages. With little cryptocurrency news coming up to reassure XRP buyers, the token is developing weaknesses.
coinjournal.net
Metacade Looks Ready for a 20X Jump in Value
Right now, metaverse tokens make up some of the largest and most successful projects in the world of crypto. Now is definitely the time to think about going big in crypto for seeing big gains in return. There are loads of coins set to jump in value but few, if any, can match the upside potential of Metacade’s native token, MCADE.
Comments / 0