Gonzales, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelouisianaweekend.com

The 72nd Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Louisiana is known for its elaborate parades. The holiday season gives us another reason to have a parade. The 72nd Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5:30pm in downtown Baton Rouge. The parade begins at the Raising Cane’s River Center and ends near the Louisiana state capitol.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Slaughter community wrings out water, rings in cheer

The weather Grinch dashed cheer and led to the Slaughter Christmas Parade cancellation, but the Slaughter Christmas Festival continued as planned Saturday. Coordinators with the Slaughter Civic Club and the Slaughter Fire Department circled their sleds to merge the festival and parade plans by handing out the parade throws and moving part of the festival inside.
SLAUGHTER, LA
WAFB

Jones Creek Christmas Parade to roll through BR this Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Jones Creek Christmas Parade is scheduled to roll through the streets of Baton Rouge on Sunday, Dec. 11. The parade starts at 2:30 p.m. It will begin in the parking lot at First Pentecostal Church on Jones Creek and end in the parking lot of the Woodlawn Shopping Center on the corner of Jones Creek Rd. and Tiger Bend Rd.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual toy giveaway in the Capital City is preparing to hand out gifts to families in need. Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The address is 5820 Evangeline Street. It will take...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LIST: Holiday events in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s Christmas time in the capital area! Here is a list of holiday events happening in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. What: Baton Rouge families are invited to take photos with Santa, eat s’mores and drink hot chocolate, watch movies on the big screen, and see the snow.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Family donates toys in honor son during Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One family is giving a little bit of Christmas back to their community in honor of the son they lost. It’s Christmas time, and over at the Central Police Department, volunteers cut and wrap up toys and gifts to give to those in need.
CENTRAL, LA
wwno.org

Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie

The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...
WAFB

Holiday donations help women in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Around the holidays the need for necessities at local shelters is high. Through a partnership with the Baton Rouge Police Union, Latter & Blum is helping women get back on their feet. Backpacks filled with shampoo, body wash, socks, toiletries, and a journal are on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road

Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR residents to soon pay more for garbage pickup

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–The price to get your trash picked up may soon cost you more. The East Baton Rouge Metro council is looking to renew their contract with Republic Services, that includes when and how much that will cost. The current monthly fee is $23. The options include:
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Denham Springs woman arrested after drug bust, selling in front of children

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Narcotics Division arrested two individuals for distribution on Tuesday evening. According to EBRSO, in November, EBRSO Narcotics gained information from monitored calls between an inmate, Migail Donaldson, 36, and Sabrina Scott, 35. During these calls, Donaldson informed Scott how to obtain, package, and distribute narcotics. Agents were able to conduct several undercover purchases of heroin and methamphetamine from Scott. All purchased substances contained fentanyl.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

