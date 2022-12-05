Read full article on original website
BRG Holiday Lights are back and bigger, where you can purchase tickets to ‘Snow & Glow’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and now’s the time to explore holiday events with family and friends. You may have seen one of the many on Bluebonnet in front of Baton Rouge General. The Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General...
thelouisianaweekend.com
The 72nd Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Louisiana is known for its elaborate parades. The holiday season gives us another reason to have a parade. The 72nd Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5:30pm in downtown Baton Rouge. The parade begins at the Raising Cane’s River Center and ends near the Louisiana state capitol.
theadvocate.com
Fiery Crab launches 'Share a Meal' donation drive to support domestic violence survivors
The Fiery Crab's season of giving begins now with the new "Share a Meal" Initiative. The seafood restaurant will support the Iris Domestic Violence Center in Baton Rouge by donating meals for the holidays. Customers dining at any of the restaurant's 13 locations in South Louisiana can purchase a meal...
theadvocate.com
Slaughter community wrings out water, rings in cheer
The weather Grinch dashed cheer and led to the Slaughter Christmas Parade cancellation, but the Slaughter Christmas Festival continued as planned Saturday. Coordinators with the Slaughter Civic Club and the Slaughter Fire Department circled their sleds to merge the festival and parade plans by handing out the parade throws and moving part of the festival inside.
Jones Creek Christmas Parade to roll through BR this Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Jones Creek Christmas Parade is scheduled to roll through the streets of Baton Rouge on Sunday, Dec. 11. The parade starts at 2:30 p.m. It will begin in the parking lot at First Pentecostal Church on Jones Creek and end in the parking lot of the Woodlawn Shopping Center on the corner of Jones Creek Rd. and Tiger Bend Rd.
Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual toy giveaway in the Capital City is preparing to hand out gifts to families in need. Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The address is 5820 Evangeline Street. It will take...
brproud.com
LIST: Holiday events in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s Christmas time in the capital area! Here is a list of holiday events happening in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. What: Baton Rouge families are invited to take photos with Santa, eat s’mores and drink hot chocolate, watch movies on the big screen, and see the snow.
Family donates toys in honor son during Christmas
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One family is giving a little bit of Christmas back to their community in honor of the son they lost. It’s Christmas time, and over at the Central Police Department, volunteers cut and wrap up toys and gifts to give to those in need.
6 Finger Food Musts at Every Acadiana Christmas Party
Christmas and holiday parties may be tradition around the world, but there ain't no party like an Acadiana party.
wwno.org
Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie
The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...
theadvocate.com
TJ Ribs shutters Prairieville location for good; building owner eyeing new restaurant there
The TJ Ribs location in Prairieville has closed its doors again, and the owner of the building is marketing the space for a new restaurant, according to the real estate agent marketing the property. The Prairieville location opened in 2017 but shut down in 2019. It reopened in 2021 after...
Holiday donations help women in need
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Around the holidays the need for necessities at local shelters is high. Through a partnership with the Baton Rouge Police Union, Latter & Blum is helping women get back on their feet. Backpacks filled with shampoo, body wash, socks, toiletries, and a journal are on...
theadvocate.com
These local restaurants will do the cooking for you with their family-style meals
As the holiday season kicks in full force, we often spend our days running around town, gathering gifts, making Christmas lists (checking them twice) and more. Sometimes, the last thing we want to do is make dinner. Never fear. These local Baton Rouge restaurants are doing the cooking for you,...
theadvocate.com
See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road
Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
theadvocate.com
Mardi Gras 2023 in Baton Rouge: The complete parade list with dates, times
Sure, it's still 2022, football season not done, and 19 shopping days to Christmas. But that doesn't mean we can't start thinking about Mardi Gras (I'm picturing a Hubig's Pie float now). So here goes with Baton Rouge's Carnival parade schedule as of now. As we've learned, everything is subject...
brproud.com
‘Come On Down,’ The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mark your calendars, a famous game show is making a stop in the Capital City. Here is a hint for y’all, Plinko, Hole in One, Shell Game and The Big Wheel™. That’s right, The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton...
krvs.org
Breaux Bridge 𝐶ℎ𝑟𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑚𝑎𝑠 𝐴𝑟𝑡𝑤𝑎𝑙𝑘 𝑖𝑛 𝑃𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑠 𝑎̀ 𝑙𝑎 𝐵𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑢𝑥 𝐵𝑟𝑖𝑑𝑔𝑒 - Dec. 10, 2022
2022 𝐶ℎ𝑟𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑚𝑎𝑠 𝐴𝑟𝑡𝑤𝑎𝑙𝑘 𝑖𝑛 𝑃𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑠 𝑎̀ 𝑙𝑎 𝐵𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑢𝑥 𝐵𝑟𝑖𝑑𝑔𝑒 is December 10 from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm!
brproud.com
EBR residents to soon pay more for garbage pickup
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–The price to get your trash picked up may soon cost you more. The East Baton Rouge Metro council is looking to renew their contract with Republic Services, that includes when and how much that will cost. The current monthly fee is $23. The options include:
theadvocate.com
Cajun Palms to become Margaritaville RV resort; it's a 'little piece of Louisiana paradise'
Cajun Palms RV Resort, the Breaux Bridge campground that's popular among locals and tourists, will become Louisiana's first Camp Margaritaville RV Resort. The resort's parent company, Northgate Resorts, announced Tuesday morning that Cajun Palms near Lafayette will transition to Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge in spring 2023. Cajun Palms...
brproud.com
Denham Springs woman arrested after drug bust, selling in front of children
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Narcotics Division arrested two individuals for distribution on Tuesday evening. According to EBRSO, in November, EBRSO Narcotics gained information from monitored calls between an inmate, Migail Donaldson, 36, and Sabrina Scott, 35. During these calls, Donaldson informed Scott how to obtain, package, and distribute narcotics. Agents were able to conduct several undercover purchases of heroin and methamphetamine from Scott. All purchased substances contained fentanyl.
