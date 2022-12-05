Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Fall Sunrise From Summercrest in Ocala
Check out this beautiful fall sunrise from Summercrest in Ocala. Thanks to lydia Orcales for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Morning Sunrise Over Maricamp In Ocala
This beautiful morning sunrise was photographed from the Maricamp area in Ocala. Thanks to Sylvia Mashburn for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
villages-news.com
Insurance questions dog idea of opening Lady Lake streets to golf carts
Insurance questions are dogging the idea of opening the streets of Lady Lake to golf carts. Renea Grubb recently presented a petition to the Lady Lake Commission signed by numerous residents. “Residents of the Town of Lady Lake would like to enjoy Golf Cart Access within residential neighborhoods, including those...
Citrus County Chronicle
A 'Celebration of Lights' at state park
One of Citrus County’s favorite holiday traditions, Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park and the Friends of Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park host the Celebration of Lights, featuring Sebastian Hawes’ Spectacular Synchronized Light and Sound Show along with nightly entertainment. The event begins Saturday, Dec. 17, and runs...
wuft.org
A local cemetery in Cedar Key finds shocking discoveries about its history
CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Hurricanes are destructive forces of nature that take with it memories, valuables and for this Florida city, its history. The Cedar Key Historical Society started research on the Cedar Key Cemetery five years ago, where they found out that 30 unmarked graves were located there.
WCJB
Marion Theater put on the documentary film Hero Horse: A Magical True Story
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A miniature horse took center stage in the horse capital of the world to help raise funds. People gathered at the Marion Theater to watch a documentary film called Hero Horse: A Magical True Story. The event is meant to support gentle carousel miniature therapy horses’...
ocala-news.com
‘Santa on the Square’ returns to Downtown Ocala
The highly popular “Santa on the Square” is returning to Downtown Ocala this week. The family-friendly holiday program will take place in the Ocala Downtown Square gazebo on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, December 6 through Thursday, December 15. During...
WCJB
Ocala City Council members voted unanimously to permit alcohol sales all day on Christmas Day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Without much discussion, Ocala city council members voted unanimously to permit alcohol sales all day on Christmas Day. This decision repeals the current ban on sales, which had begun at midnight on Christmas Eve. City council members also chose new leadership for the new year. Jim...
ocala-news.com
Several residents say Ocala needs more entertainment options
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident who voiced support for an ice rink, several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on Ocala’s entertainment needs. “I think having an ice skating rink for Ocala is the best idea. I moved here in 1970, so I grew up here. Having an ice rink would give our children and grandchildren an opportunity that some of them would not have otherwise. It might also provide an outing for children who may not get out. Let’s make this happen for the future of Ocala,” says Ocala resident Cindy Critchfield.
villages-news.com
Villager emerges from dental visit to find she’s a victim of Bad Parking
A Villager emerged from a visit to her dentist to discover she the victim of Bad Parking. Maureen Lee went to her dentist Wednesday at Grand Traverse Plaza. After leaving the dentist’s office, she walked into the parking cart and found that her golf cart had been parked in by a car.
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on ‘dangerous speeders’ in southwest Ocala
I agree with the resident who recently wrote about the speeders on 49th Avenue. We live in proximity to that location on SW 38th Avenue, which is used by residents in Sky Valley as well as some of the school buses transporting for Hammett Bowen. I have been complaining to...
ocala-news.com
Marion County issues precautionary boil water notice for Hunters Trace, Pine Ridge Estates communities
Marion County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for commercial and residential customers within the Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates communities due to a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers within these communities are advised to boil water intended for consumption for at least one minute until...
Villages Daily Sun
Villages High School participates in Disney Candlelight Processional
Choir students from The Villages High School are singing in Walt Disney World Resort's Candlelight Processional. The students performed on Nov. 29 and will perform again at 5:15 p.m. Sunday at the America Gardens Theatre in the America pavilion at EPCOT. "It's a wonderful experience," said Mark Lehnowsky, The Villages...
hotelnewsresource.com
Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000
DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
ocala-news.com
Laura Ann Carlson
Laura Ann Carlson, age 57, of Ocklawaha, Florida, passed away December 5, 2022 at home. She was born on November 14, 1965 in Bronx, New York a daughter to the late James and Joanne (Marino) McMillan. Laura was remembered for her kind heart. She leaves behind to cherish her memory...
ocala-news.com
MCPS, local channels to broadcast this weekend’s Ocala Christmas Parade
The 66th annual Ocala Christmas Parade will return this weekend and residents will have the option to watch the festivities from home. The parade will take place on Saturday, December 10, and Marion County Public Schools will begin broadcasting the event on television and YouTube at 5:30 p.m. The event...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident wants ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex
In response to several letters about a proposed ice rink, I also think an ice rink would be a fabulous addition to Ocala. It’s a good point to make that we have Olympians and kids here that have no place to go and practice. Ice skating is a treasured...
ocala-news.com
Catherine Ann Brooks
Catherine Ann Brooks passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. She was born on November 13, 1935, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, and lived in the Bronx with her parents Michael Joseph Dillon and Catherine Guinee Dillon, and her sister Mary Dillon who all pre-decease her. On July 22, 1956, she married the love of her life Martin Michael Brooks who passed away in 2013. They were happily married for 57 years. Together they raised three children on Long Island in Commack, New York and lived there until 1995 when they retired to Oak Run in Ocala, Florida.
villages-news.com
Suspect arrested in window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square
A suspect has been arrested in a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. A man had parked his 2016 white Hyundai Sonata in front of the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Nov. 25 and went to Margarita Republic, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle’s owner caught a ride home with a friend and returned the next day to retrieve his vehicle. He found that the front windshield was broken and the rear window was shattered.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for man who burglarized shed
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify a man who is suspected of burglarizing a victim’s shed in northeast Ocala. In a social media post, OPD shared several photos of the male suspect who allegedly burglarized the victim’s shed and stole various items:
