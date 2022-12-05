ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

Warnock or Walker? Georgia Voters Settle Last Senate Seat

Georgia voters on Tuesday are deciding the country’s final Senate contest, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. This year’s runoff has lower stakes than the...
GEORGIA STATE
GV Wire

How Prop. 57 is Allowing the Release of Violent Felons in California

Six years ago, then-Gov. Jerry Brown tricked California voters into passing a ballot measure that, he said, would make it easier for non-violent felons to earn paroles and thus ease the state prison system’s severe overcrowding. Brown and other supporters of Proposition 57 spent millions of dollars on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Is Newsom’s Gas Profits Penalty Really a Tax?

When Gov. Gavin Newsom launched his crusade against what he called blatant price-gouging on gasoline by oil refiners, he called for taxes on excess profits. At the time, gas prices had soared to more than $6 a gallon in some locales, a couple of dollars higher than those in other states, and Californians’ pain at the pump symbolized the soaring inflation that was ravaging household budgets.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy