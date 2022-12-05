Read full article on original website
KGLO News
RSV, Influenza A on the rise in our area
MASON CITY — Influenza A and RSV cases are on the rise in north-central Iowa. Karen Crimmings with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health says you should get kids medical attention when you start noticing they are having a hard time breathing. “They’re breathing fast. If you can see their chest kind of moving inward, most definitely seek medical attention. You can kind of pay attention to their lips too, those will change, kind of a purplish-bluish. Here’s the thing, I have four children, and I would say a mother’s intuition is right. Any time you’re not feeling right about it, you need to seek medical care.”
Bird Flu confirmed in Sac and Cherokee counties
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed positive cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in two Siouxland counties.
2 to 4 Inches of Snow and Freezing Drizzle Possible Thursday in Parts of South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD 249 PM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch, with the greatest ice accumulations expected across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/siouxfalls.
Donated Iowa venison isn’t tested for protein that kills deer
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommends that all hunters test their deer for chronic wasting disease before eating the animals’ meat.
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory issued: Ice, 3-5 inches of snow expected
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of...
140k Birds Will Be Destroyed In Iowa
(Iowa City, IA) According to the state Department of Agriculture, thousands of turkeys will be destroyed in Iowa. They say 100-thousand turkeys from Cherokee County and 40-thousand from Sac Country are affected by bird flu outbreaks. Over 15-point-five million birds have died because of bird flu this year in Iowa.
kiwaradio.com
Trooper Has Helpful Messages For Impaired Driving Awareness Month
Northwest Iowa — December is National Impaired Driving Awareness Month. Iowa State Patrol spokesperson Trooper Kevin Krull tells us it was started as Drunk Driving Awareness Month back in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan. Since then, he says it has become Impaired Driving Awareness Month because alcohol is only one of the substances that can negatively affect your driving.
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
kiwaradio.com
The Deadline For Getting A “Real ID” Is Delayed – Again – By Two Years
Statewide, Iowa — Federal officials are again pushing back the deadline for when travelers from Iowa and elsewhere need that little gold star on their ID cards to board domestic flights. Jessica Mayle, regional spokeswoman for the US Transportation Security Administration, says the so called Real ID won’t be...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowans Warned of EBT Card Scam
DES MOINES, IA – The Iowa Attorney General’s office and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services is warning Iowans to be on the lookout for spam text messages regarding EBT cards. Both agencies have recently received reports from Iowans of text messages that indicate their EBT...
KAAL-TV
Alert Day for late week winter storm
A large scale storm system is still on track for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Thursday night into Friday. Details continue to emerge and they continue to pinpoint our area being the focal point for taking the brunt of snowfall with this one. Exact amounts and where are still in...
4 recounts later, Stoltenberg claims victory in Iowa House District 81 race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The race for Iowa House District 81 has taken another twist, after the latest ballot recount determined Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg has defeated Democrat Craig Cooper, according to a Wednesday statement from Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It's the second time the winner of the race...
kiwaradio.com
Thursday Storm Is Forecast To Include Ice & Snow
Northwest Iowa — It sounds like we can expect some wintery weather again this Thursday and Thursday night in northwest Iowa. We talked to Meteorologist Jeff Chapman with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, which covers northwest Iowa, and he told us what to expect. He says that...
Shifting storm tracks: Significant storms Friday, next week?
There could be a significant snowstorm in the region Thursday into Friday, though it remains unclear just how far north the heaviest snow will reach. Basically, models in the past 24 hours have suggested a more northerly track for the storm, which would deliver snow to Iowa, southern Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
KCCI.com
Why doesn't Iowa have 100 counties?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Of all Iowa's 99 counties, Kossuth is the largest in terms of size. This caught the attention of a viral Twitter account called "Terrible Maps." On Saturday, Terrible Maps tweeted, "Iowa has 99 counties. It could have an even 100 if not for this monstrosity."
Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today
Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
One Dead in Latest Iowa Airplane and Power Line Crash
A deadly plane crash near Corning, Iowa, is under intense investigation by the Iowa State Patrol and Federal Aviation Administration. The Iowa State Patrol reports a plane with a single person on board took off from the Adams County airport at approximately 12:38 p.m. Monday. It's said that the aircraft...
Gov. Reynolds announces new CDL training program
On Monday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new program to provide more opportunities for truck drivers to get their CDL in the state.
