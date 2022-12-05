ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC12

New Dollar Tree across from Richmond Raceway in the works

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A new Dollar Tree is in the works, right next to the Richmond Raceway. Dollar Tree has leased the old Rite Aid building at the corner of East Laburnum and the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike. The company says this location fills a gap in the Highland Park area.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield Fire and EMS to host Midlothian Station 5 dedication ceremony

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and EMSD will dedicate a new three-bay fire station on Monday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. The 15,000-square-foot station which is located at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Charter Colony Parkway opened in early September. The station features a ladder truck, engine, ambulance,...
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
Axios Richmond

Richmond's big apartment conversions

Data: RentCafe; Chart: Axios VisualsRichmond is among the top cities in the country when it comes to apartment conversions, according to a study from RentCafe.What's happening: Adaptive reuse apartments — that is, existing structures that have been turned into apartments — surged in the past two years, and Richmond is ranked sixth in the country when it comes to the number of apartment conversions. Between 2020 and 2021, Richmond had 797 total apartments added through adaptive reuse, representing 2.8% of all apartment conversions nationwide, per the report. Total conversions of buildings to apartments over the past two years has jumped...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Home prices continue to rise in Metro Richmond despite a sales slowdown

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Finding homes for sale in and around Richmond these days can be challenging. “We’re seeing things adjust with interest rates going up and the listing inventory going down. So having to work a little bit harder to sell a house these days, but the market is still moving,” said Sean Pierce, GO Real Estate associate broker.
RICHMOND, VA

