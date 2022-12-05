Read full article on original website
Central Virginia will officially have a new slaughterhouse, some nearby residents are worried
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors officially gave the greenlight to H.G. Meats to open a meat-processing facility in the county. However, not all members of the community look forward to the project's development.
NBC12
Ramada Inn demolition ahead of schedule Petersburg city officials say
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - With less than three weeks left until the projected deadline for the demolition of the blighted Ramada Inn in Petersburg, city officials are assuring the public that the project is slated to be complete before the new year. “The demolition should be complete by the end...
Henrico Property Transactions – Nov. 16-22, 2022
– $209,000, 960 SF (built in 1980), from Marshall David Pastore to Alton S. Crawley. 9729 Candace Court – $240,250, 1,280 SF (built in 1985), from Rebecca Diane Johnston to Debra Dabney. 317 Carlstone Drive – $264,950, 994 SF (built in 1975), from Russell L. Miller to Christopher S....
Mayor Levar Stoney plans to fund multiple Richmond projects with tax revenue surplus
The end of the fiscal year is near. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and his administration have developed a plan to give back to the city with this year's tax revenue surplus.
Brandermill developers planning 1,000-home community in Varina
Arcadia is one of the larger residential developments to be proposed in Henrico County in recent years.
NBC12
New Dollar Tree across from Richmond Raceway in the works
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A new Dollar Tree is in the works, right next to the Richmond Raceway. Dollar Tree has leased the old Rite Aid building at the corner of East Laburnum and the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike. The company says this location fills a gap in the Highland Park area.
Ledbury to close downtown Richmond storefront
Ledbury’s Richmond store is its only brick-and-mortar location. In the past it has operated stores in Westhampton, Short Pump Town Center, New York City and the D.C. area.
Upgrades could soon be coming to I-64 between Richmond and Williamsburg
A heavily-traveled part of Interstate 64 could soon be upgraded.
Personal property taxes due Dec. 5 for many residents in Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities
If you live in the Metro-Richmond and Tri-Cities area, you may want to double-check and make sure you paid your personal property taxes. The deadline for payment is today in many localities.
NBC12
Chesterfield Fire and EMS to host Midlothian Station 5 dedication ceremony
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and EMSD will dedicate a new three-bay fire station on Monday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. The 15,000-square-foot station which is located at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Charter Colony Parkway opened in early September. The station features a ladder truck, engine, ambulance,...
Virginia officials address concerns raised after unsafe assisted living facility shutdown
Tara Davis-Ragland, the Licensing Programs Director, said there were two reasons Fillmore Place stayed open as long as it did—the regulatory allowances for time to fix problems and the desire at DSS to see facilities work if at all possible.
PHOTOS: Demolition of Petersburg ‘eyesore,’ Ramada Inn, continues
Take a look at the progress of the Ramada Inn demolition in photos taken by 8News.
Hanover seeing more car fires, car owners warned to keep up maintenance
Hanover County Battalion Chief David Johnston told 8News fire crews responded to ten car fires in the county in the last month. This year so far, they responded to about 60 car fires. Johnston said that's already 25% more car fires than what they ended 2021 with.
Richmond's big apartment conversions
Data: RentCafe; Chart: Axios VisualsRichmond is among the top cities in the country when it comes to apartment conversions, according to a study from RentCafe.What's happening: Adaptive reuse apartments — that is, existing structures that have been turned into apartments — surged in the past two years, and Richmond is ranked sixth in the country when it comes to the number of apartment conversions. Between 2020 and 2021, Richmond had 797 total apartments added through adaptive reuse, representing 2.8% of all apartment conversions nationwide, per the report. Total conversions of buildings to apartments over the past two years has jumped...
NBC12
A.P. Hill statue could be removed as early as next week; appeal pending
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the City of Richmond finalizes plans to remove the last Confederate statue still standing, a new appeal is emerging from A.P. Hill’s descendants. In October, a Richmond Circuit Court judge ruled in the city’s favor on the issue, clearing the way for removal.
NBC12
Stoney: $6 million surplus should go toward needs of Richmond’s vulnerable populations
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration has proposed using budget surplus money to address the needs of the city’s most vulnerable populations. Over $3.1 million for the Department of Housing and Community Development for four inclement weather shelters and 190 beds. $1 million to Greater Richmond...
NBC12
Home prices continue to rise in Metro Richmond despite a sales slowdown
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Finding homes for sale in and around Richmond these days can be challenging. “We’re seeing things adjust with interest rates going up and the listing inventory going down. So having to work a little bit harder to sell a house these days, but the market is still moving,” said Sean Pierce, GO Real Estate associate broker.
Richmond woman found dead behind church in Hanover, Sheriff’s Office investigating
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in the Mechanicsville area after a woman was found dead on the back patio of a church.
Virginia defense contractors plead guilty to accepting home improvement supplies in bribery scheme
Three Virginia defense contractors who supplied Fort Lee have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bribe a public official in a scheme that saw pay absurd markups on the federal dime in exchange for cash and home improvement supplies.
Woman's body discovered outside Hanover church
Andrea Thompson-Lambert, 56, of Richmond, was found dead Wednesday afternoon outside Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Pleasant Grove Road in Mechanicsville.
