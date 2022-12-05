ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Mom of 19-year-old shot by Clayton County Police wants justice in her son's killing

MORROW, Ga. — Bakelvion Holmes said the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner told her that her son, 19-year-old Eric Holmes, was shot in the back. On Monday, Nov. 21, the GBI said a uniformed Clayton County Police Officer was investigating a stolen vehicle parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC at 1135 Commerce Road in Morrow. Shortly after confirming that the vehicle was stolen, the officer was approached by a man, identified as Eric Holmes, of Stone Mountain.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot, run over at East Point gas station, police say

ATLANTA - East Point police said officers found the body of a man shot and apparently run over by an unknown driver on Thursday morning at a BP gas station. The police department said detectives think the man had been shot then run over, possibly on accident. Police found the...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

BREAKING: Two teens arrested for murder of youths in 17th bridge shootings

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in the murder of two other youths on the 17th Street bridge in Midtown. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said during a press conference that a 15 and 16 year old were in custody and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and gang-related charges. Their names have […] The post BREAKING: Two teens arrested for murder of youths in 17th bridge shootings appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

'I just want justice for my child' | Mom of teen shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex wants answers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mom is feeling the pain after her child was murdered two months ago and she wants to keep his case a top priority in Clayton County. Karena Matthews' son Kameron Jones was shot at the Riverwood Townhomes on Flint River back on Oct. 10. Someone also shot and killed his friend, 16-year-old Robert Shaw. Police said they saw one teen "lying in a pool of blood on the ground."
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy