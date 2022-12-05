Read full article on original website
‘An out-of-body nightmare’: Edgewood residents rocked by drive-by shooting
It was about 15-20 pops within a matter of three or four seconds just outside the Wesley Street home.
Deadly shooting ends with man being run over by car, police say
EAST POINT, Ga. — A man was shot and then hit by a car in East Point, according to their police department. Police said they were dispatched to a BP gas station at 3040 Lakewood Avenue regarding a person down in the area. When officers made it to the location, they said a body was lying in the parking lot.
Students return home amid shooting investigation at Atlanta apartments
Several students walked off their school bus and stumbled onto a shooting investigation Wednesday afternoon at an apartm...
Mom of 19-year-old shot by Clayton County Police wants justice in her son's killing
MORROW, Ga. — Bakelvion Holmes said the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner told her that her son, 19-year-old Eric Holmes, was shot in the back. On Monday, Nov. 21, the GBI said a uniformed Clayton County Police Officer was investigating a stolen vehicle parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC at 1135 Commerce Road in Morrow. Shortly after confirming that the vehicle was stolen, the officer was approached by a man, identified as Eric Holmes, of Stone Mountain.
Photos of person suspected of killing teen at candlelight vigil released
ATLANTA, Ga. — DeKalb police have released images of the person suspected of killing a 17-year-old boy at a candlelight vigil on Nov. 27. The victim was attending a candlelight vigil for another murder victim at the Highlands of East Atlanta apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road when he was killed by gunfire.
Argument leads to shooting near DeKalb gas station, 1 critically hurt, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is critically hurt after a shooting near a DeKalb gas station Tuesday evening. DeKalb Police said officers responded shortly after 6:20 p.m. to the 4700 block of Redan Road, which is near the BP. When officers arrived, they found a man – between...
Man shot, run over at East Point gas station, police say
ATLANTA - East Point police said officers found the body of a man shot and apparently run over by an unknown driver on Thursday morning at a BP gas station. The police department said detectives think the man had been shot then run over, possibly on accident. Police found the...
1 injured in shooting outside Buckhead hookah bar
One man was taken to a hospital after a shooting outside a Buckhead hookah bar early Wednesday morning.
WATCH LIVE: Atlanta police give update on deadly 17th Street bridge shooting
Live news feed, courtesy of Channel 2 Action News.
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run at busy DeKalb intersection
A man was crossing a busy DeKalb County intersection at the edge of Redan when he was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to police.
17-year-old accused of fatally shooting 2 teens in SE Atlanta arrested
Police have arrested a 17-year-old suspected of shooting and killing two other teenagers at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex in June.
Atlanta bridge shooting victims were 12 and 15. The suspects are 15 and 16
Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting that killed two youths in Midtown, ...
Campus community concerned after GSU student killed at nearby gas station
ATLANTA — Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a Georgia State University student near campus. It’s one of two shootings that happened near campus in a matter of hours. "I was just studying and heard two shots and I came to look out my...
Suspect accused in disappearance, death of Atlanta woman on APD's most wanted list
ATLANTA — A Fulton County indictment alleges a third man may be involved in the disappearance of a missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman, Allahnia Lenoir. She is suspected to be dead, records show, but a body has not been found. One of the suspects facing charges is still at large,...
Woman found dead in NW Atlanta house fire had been stabbed, police say
Preliminary autopsy results have determined the woman had been stabbed to death, according to a police report.
1 in custody after beating man, woman during home invasion: APD
ATLANTA — A man and a woman were hurt after being beaten during a home burglary, according to Atlanta Police. It happened Monday around 7 p.m. along Nancy Creek Road NW in Atlanta's Pace neighborhood – not far from the Westminster Schools. When officers arrived, they met with...
1 of 2 deaths in NW Atlanta house fire ruled as homicide, cops say
A woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide after her body was found in a fire at a Bankhead-Bolton home Saturda...
BREAKING: Two teens arrested for murder of youths in 17th bridge shootings
Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in the murder of two other youths on the 17th Street bridge in Midtown. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said during a press conference that a 15 and 16 year old were in custody and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and gang-related charges. Their names have […] The post BREAKING: Two teens arrested for murder of youths in 17th bridge shootings appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
15-year-old girl shot to death at Clayton County party attended by hundreds
A party attended by hundreds of high school students at a Clayton County event hall ended in gunfire Saturday night that left a 15-year-old dead.
'I just want justice for my child' | Mom of teen shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex wants answers
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mom is feeling the pain after her child was murdered two months ago and she wants to keep his case a top priority in Clayton County. Karena Matthews' son Kameron Jones was shot at the Riverwood Townhomes on Flint River back on Oct. 10. Someone also shot and killed his friend, 16-year-old Robert Shaw. Police said they saw one teen "lying in a pool of blood on the ground."
