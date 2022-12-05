Read full article on original website
S. M.
Stop having kids if you, personally, can't afford them. It's not the government's or other taxpayers' responsibility to pay for the kids you decide to have!
themainewire.com
Maine Republicans Win Fight for Public Hearings on Janet Mills’ $447M Spending Package
State lawmakers debated until late Thursday night over Democratic Gov. Janet Mills massive $447 million spending proposal, a proposal she wanted the State Legislature to rubber-stamp without public hearings. Forgoing the standard process and skipping public hearings would require two-thirds of the Legislature to support the package, which means minority...
proclaimerscv.com
$900 Relief Check Will Be Sent To Eligible Families In Maine; Gov. Janet Mills Says
Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced recently that she has been trying to find an agreement with the local lawmakers that will give each eligible families to get up to $900. Many residents in Maine continue to struggle and meet their daily needs due to the increasing inflation rate that affects the prices of basic commodities. Recently, Main Gov. Janet Mills proposed that an amount of $450 should be given to each eligible individual resident while $900 for each qualified family.
wabi.tv
Maine Legislative Republicans announce legislation they say will support Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine Legislative Republicans gathered at Hallowell Seafood and Produce today to announce legislation they say will support Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry. They say the industry has been unfairly singled out by the environmental groups Marine Stewardship Council and Seafood Watch which pulled their certifications of...
Report: Bath Iron Works generates major impact on Maine economy
BATH, Maine — A recent report is shedding light on just how much of an economic impact General Dynamics Bath Iron Works has on Maine's economy. The third-party analysis was done by the University of Southern Maine's Center for Business and Economic Research. The report revealed Bath Iron Works...
Sen. King switches gears to Prof. King for a day
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Students in an American government class at Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) had the valuable opportunity to Zoom in with Sen. Angus King to talk politics and Congress on Wednesday. Some topics in the lecture covered climate change, abortion, cyber security, and free community college...
Ryan Fecteau puts down the speaker's gavel, looks to the future
BIDDEFORD, Maine — The massive brick walls of the old textile mills stretch in an arc through part of downtown Biddeford and then back to the Saco River. For generations, those walls and those mills defined much of life in the southern Maine city. “My meme and pepe ended...
Maine GOP lays out plan against groups targeting state's lobster industry
HALLOWELL, Maine — Maine Republican senators and representatives announced their legislative priorities to protect lobstermen on Tuesday, one day before the legislative session begins in Augusta. Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, is the House minority leader and a lobsterman. The re-elected state representative is politically active in supporting...
wabi.tv
Gov. Mills announces $474M winter heating relief proposal
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and legislative negotiators have agreed upon a $474 million winter heating relief program that would provide $900 checks to most families, she announced Tuesday. The proposal, to be considered by the full Legislature on Wednesday, calls for $450 payments to an...
Maine college students getting paid to fill open teacher positions at schools statewide
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Maine's colleges and universities are chipping in to fill the dozens of vacant educator positions at districts across the state. Thomas College in Waterville is mobilizing its "pre-service" teachers: students majoring in education. Lewiston Public Schools and the Alfond Center for Workforce and Professional Development started...
mainepublic.org
Mills releases energy relief plan and urges lawmakers to pass it as emergency
This story will be updated. Lawmakers are being sworn into Maine's 131st legislature on Wednesday. And it appears they'll be busy from the get-go. Gov. Janet Mills has been meeting with lawmakers from both parties on a potential emergency relief plan to help Mainers cope with high costs of heating and electricity. But the plan would need bipartisan support from two-thirds of the legislature for it to immediately become law. For more on where things stand, Steve Mistler, Maine Public's state house bureau chief, debriefed with All Things Considered Host Robbie Feinberg.
Maine boat builders work to fill staff as orders pile up
BATH, Maine — The Maine Maritime Museum marks the storied history of ships and boats, as well as those who built them. Because there's no lobstering without lobster boats, no pleasure cruises without wooden schooners, and none of any of it exists without the men and women who craft those floating works of art.
Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine
MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea
Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
One-time payment of $500 coming from the state of Massachusetts
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does $500 sound to you right now? Well, if you live in Massachusetts, you very likely could be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state.
penbaypilot.com
Still in proposal mode, event center at 500 Main already receiving positive feedback
ROCKLAND — The new owners of 500 Main Street are already receiving positive feedback for their renovation and business proposal despite still needing to return before the Rockland Planning Board in January. Robert Arena and Valerie Lansburg are partnering under the name of NE2, LLC to renovate the two-story...
Neo-Nazi influencer moves to Maine, joins extremist group that marched in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Christopher Pohlhaus, a neo-Nazi and extremist influencer on encrypted messaging apps, is living in Maine, according to reporting by VICE News. Pohlhaus, according to VICE, advocated for his followers, which refer to him online as The Hammer, to move to Maine and transform it into a white ethnostate.
WMTW
Rebates to help keep Maine homes warm, energy efficient
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine offers government-funded rebates to make your home more energy efficient and reduce emissions that cause global warming. The rebates are managed by Efficiency Maine Trust. They offer discounts to install insulation, heat pumps and hot water heaters with heat pumps. "All the things we rebate...
Sculpture artist in Boothbay uses odd materials to make people smile
ROCKPORT, Maine — For the entire month of December, artist André Benoit’s work is on display at the Rockport Public Library. Walking past the exhibit on the “Art Wall” on the library’s lower level, you’ll find sculptures from whimsical animals to scenes by the ocean.
Maine's wedding industry still 'building back' after pandemic, business owners say
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — In the last decade or so, Maine's wedding industry has seen a serious boom. Weddings and wedding tourism contributed more than $927 million to the state's economy and supported more than 13,000 jobs in 2017, according to a report by the University of Southern Maine, and was on track to bring in more than $1 billion in 2020.
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1
It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
