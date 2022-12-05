ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Progressives push back on effort to put Manchin permitting deal in NDAA

By Rachel Frazin
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AH7y5_0jYMOTaf00

At least two progressive Democrats on Monday said they would vote against a defense spending bill if it contains elements of Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) permitting reform push.

Reps. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) tweeted that they would vote against the annual bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), if it contained what they described as “giveaways to the fossil fuel industry.”

“We can advance permitting for clean energy without taking a hatchet to environmental protections for frontline communities.This is not what @RepMcEachin would have wanted,” Grijalva said, invoking the late Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.).

“I will vote against the NDAA rule if we continue with this fossil fuel giveaway,” he added.

Meanwhile, Khanna expressed optimism that the legislation could be stopped.

“I will vote against the rule for NDAA consideration if it includes giveaways to the fossil fuel industry. If even 10 House progressives vote against it, it likely can’t pass,” Khanna tweeted.

A spokesperson confirmed that the lawmaker was referring to permitting reform in his tweet.

Last year, Grijalva voted for the NDAA, while Khanna voted against it .

Permitting reform refers to changes to the energy approval process. Manchin has been pushing for changes that would be expected to speed up approvals for both fossil and renewable energy infrastructure.

The West Virginia Democrat has said he wants to put the permitting changes into the NDAA. The Washington Post reported on Sunday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) were discussing the inclusion of the provisions with House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith (D-Wash.).

Democratic leadership pledged to support Manchin’s permitting effort in exchange for his support of the party’s climate, tax and health care bill.

However, the last attempt to attach the deal to must-pass legislation — a stopgap funding measure known as a continuing resolution — was derailed amid opposition from both progressives and Republicans.

Manchin has been trying to court Republicans to his cause in recent weeks, and some have expressed openness to working with him .

The changes he has pushed for include the approval of a natural gas pipeline through his home state and shorter timelines for environmental reviews.

As lawmakers work out a measure to fund the military for next year, the permitting reform issue  is not the only factor that could drive members of either party toward or away from the bill. But if it’s included, it could make the math messier.

A group of more than 70 House Democrats came out against the now-failed attempt to attach permitting reform to the continuing resolution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

House GOP committee chairs selection delayed amid McCarthy opposition

Decisions about which House Republicans will chair several key committees are being delayed amid vocal opposition to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid for Speaker from a small number of hardline GOP members. The House Republican Conference Steering Committee, the body of around 30 House GOP leaders that picks chairs and members for most […]
TEXAS STATE
Grist

Democrats make last-ditch effort to pass Joe Manchin’s energy permitting bill

When he voted to pass historic climate legislation this summer, West Virginia senator Joe Manchin demanded something in return: a subsequent bill that would reform and expedite the federal permitting process for big energy projects. Manchin’s view is that federal red tape constrains fossil fuels and renewables alike, preventing the U.S. from producing cheap domestic energy.
ILLINOIS STATE
Colorado Newsline

Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session

Among the items on Congress’ lengthy to-do list by the end of the year is U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposal to speed up the federal government’s permitting process that certifies energy projects do not harm the environment. But the bill, which was a condition of the centrist West Virginia Democrat’s support for his party’s larger […] The post Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ARIZONA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers

WASHINGTON —  Democratic U.S. senators have set a December deadline for passing bipartisan legislation that would create a pathway to citizenship for more than 600,000 undocumented people who were brought into the country as children — but they don’t yet have enough Senate Republican votes to make it a reality. During a Wednesday press conference […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ALABAMA STATE
The Hill

Schumer reelected as Senate majority leader

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was reelected Thursday morning to serve another term as Senate majority leader, capping a successful two years for the veteran lawmaker, who was just reelected to a fifth Senate term.   Senate Democrats also reelected the rest of Schumer’s leadership team, giving Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) another term as Senate Democratic…
MAINE STATE
New York Post

McConnell blasts new House Dems’ leader Hakeem Jeffries as ‘election denier’

WASHINGTON – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell chastised Democrats Thursday for choosing “election denier” Hakeem Jeffries to lead the party in the House.  Jeffries, who reps parts of Brooklyn and Queens, has previously questioned the authenticity of the 2016 election in multiple Twitter posts spanning several years after former President Donald Trump’s win, including a November 2020 tweet saying “history will never accept [Trump] as a legitimate President.” “The newly elected incoming leader of House Democrats is a past election denier who basically said the 2016 election was ‘illegitimate’ and suggested that we had a ‘fake president,'” McConnell (R-Ky.) said. “He’s also...
BROOKLYN, NY
eenews.net

Mooney to seek Manchin’s Senate seat

West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney entered the race to represent the state in the Senate on Tuesday, becoming the first Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin for the 2024 election. Mooney, who has served in the House since 2015, is presenting himself as a hard-line conservative supporter of former...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Markets Insider

Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.

Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

WV Republicans reconfirm House, Senate leaders

(The Center Square) – After Republicans bolstered supermajorities in the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate, lawmakers voted to reconfirm the chambers’ leadership for at least another two years. Republican senators selected Sen. Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, to remain as the Senate president and Republican delegates selected Del. Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, to stay as the speaker of the House. Both leaders will head into the 2023 legislative session next month...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy