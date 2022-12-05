ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANE 15

EPA proposes to close ‘loophole’ for reporting ‘forever chemical’ releases

By Rachel Frazin
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VhQOw_0jYMORpD00

The EPA said Monday that it is proposing to close a prior “loophole” that allowed some companies to get out of reporting their releases of certain kinds of toxic chemicals.

The agency said it was proposing to end stipulations that let companies get out of disclosing how much PFAS — a group of chemicals, some of which have been linked to cancers and other illnesses — they were dumping.

Under current regulations, implemented under the Trump administration, companies did not have to disclose the presence of PFAS if they only made up a small concentration of an overall discharge.

The EPA said that fewer companies than expected reported PFAS releases in 2021 and 2022, and said that some of them cited this concentration threshold, which the agency is now proposing to remove.

“PFAS continue to pose an urgent threat to our country and communities deserve to know if they may be exposed because of the way these chemicals are being managed, recycled, or released,”  said EPA Administrator Michael Regan in a statement.

“By removing this reporting loophole, we’re advancing the work set out in the Agency’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap and ensuring that companies report information for even small concentrations of PFAS,” he added.

Exposure to types of PFAS has been linked to kidney and testicular cancer, as well as thyroid disease and high cholesterol. The substances are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they linger in peoples’ bodies and the environment instead of breaking down over time. One study estimates that they can be found in the blood of 97 percent of Americans.

Melanie Benesh, vice president of government affairs at the Environmental Working Group, told The Hill that reporting requirements are important for a community’s right to know what’s in their water.

“As the saying goes, sunshine is often the best disinfectant,” she said.

“It’s incredibly important if you are a community that lives downstream from one of these facilities, to know if… PFAS are being manufactured, used,  released nearby and how much of that PFAS is being released because ultimately it’s your drinking water,” she added

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

ABC pulls daytime anchors off air after romance disclosure

ABC News has taken a pair of daytime news personalities off the air after reports of a romantic relationship between the two anchors surfaced. Colleagues Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who are both anchors of ABC’s “GMA 3” afternoon show have been taken off the air by network President Kim Godwin while the outlet decides […]
CNET

Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer Risk. Stop Using the Affected Products Now

If you use dry shampoo, you'll want to take a close look at your product before spraying it in your hair. Unilever has voluntarily recalled multiple dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of the human carcinogen benzene, according to an announcement from the US Food and Drug Administration in mid-October.
WANE 15

COVID prompts Real ID deadline extension

The deadline for obtaining the Real ID needed to board a domestic flight has been pushed back again, with the Department of Homeland Security citing the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the slower-than-expected rollout.
WANE 15

Why the US was able to bring home Brittney Griner but not Paul Whelan

The release of WNBA star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap with Russia has brought renewed attention to the case of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia since 2018.  Griner’s case received outsized media attention compared to Whelan given her status as a star women’s basketball player and Olympic gold medalist. […]
WANE 15

Kilgore steps down after 3 seasons at Central Noble

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – After three seasons as the head coach at Central Noble, Hayden Kilgore is stepping down as the leader of the Cougars football program he confirmed to WANE-TV on Monday afternoon. Kilgore’s teams went 14-17 during his tenure. That includes a mark of 2-8 this past season. His best year came in […]
NOBLE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy