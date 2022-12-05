ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Reports: Justin Verlander signs 2-year, $86M deal with New York Mets

By Chad Washington
 2 days ago

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — It looks like Justin Verlander’s time with the Houston Astros is done.

Reports from MLB Network and ESPN say that the 2022 American League Cy Young Award winner has signed with the New York Mets on a two-year, $86 million deal, with a vesting interest for a third year.

The 39-year-old right-handed pitcher, who came to Houston in a mid-season trade in 2017, was also named the 2022 AL Comeback Player of the Year.

Verlander had another magical year in what was his first season back in nearly two years following Tommy John surgery.

Verlander had a dominant season in 2022, leading the AL in wins (18), ERA (1.75), WHIP (0.83), opponent OPS (.497), opponent average (.186) , opponent slugging percentage (.297) and hits per nine innings (5.97).

He finished the season with a 1.75 ERA, which is the lowest posted by an Astros pitcher in a full season in club history, besting Roger Clemens, who worked to a 1.87 ERA in 2005. Additionally, Verlander’s ERA is the lowest posted by an AL pitcher in a full season since Red Sox starter Pedro Martinez had a 1.74 ERA in his Cy Young season of 2000. His ERA was also the third-lowest in the AL since divisional play began in 1969.

The 39-year-old was the ultimate stopper for the Astros this season. In his 12 starts following an Astros loss, he went 9-0 with a 1.11 ERA (9ER/73IP).

