Detroit, MI

Detroit police looking for suspect in carjacking of 84-year-old man on city's west side

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a man who stole an 84-year-old man’s car on the city’s west side over the weekend.

The elderly man was sitting in his gray 2013 Chevy Malibu around noon on Sunday in the area of Schoolcraft and Greenfield when the suspect approached him, according to the Detroit Police Department.

The suspect opened the driver’s side door and ordered the man to get out, then got in the Chevy and drove away, according to police.

Police released two photos of the suspect on Monday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows something about the carjacking is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

