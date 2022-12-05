Ashton Kutcher’s Twin Michael: Everything To Know About ‘That 70’s Show’ Star’s Brother

Image Credit: Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Michael Kutcher is the twin brother of That ’70s Show actor, Ashton Kutcher.

On Dec. 5, 2022, Ashton and Michael sat down together for an interview on the Paramount+ series The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.

Many people know Ashton Kutcher, 44, from his hit roles on That ’70s Show, The Ranch, Two and a Half Men, and more, but many don’t know about his twin brother. Ashton and his brother, Michael Kutcher, 44, were born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, but only one shot to global stardom. Below is everything to know about Michael, including what Ashton has said about him!

Ashton Kutcher & his brother, Michael, in 2013. (Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Who Is Michael Kutcher?

Michael has lived a very inspiring life, as the 44-year-old has survived many life-threatening health issues throughout his life. From the moment of his birth, Michael’s life began vastly different than his actor brother, Ashton, as Michael was born weighing less than five pounds. “Entering the world notably smaller than his twin at less than five pounds, Michael was hardly responsive and struggled to take his first breath,” his official website states.

By the time Michael was just three years old he was, “battling significant developmental delays.” And just before he began Kindergarten, he was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. Later, when he was 13 years old, the keynote speaker was diagnosed with heart failure. He received a heart transplant that allowed him to beat his survival odds of “three to four weeks” and went on to graduate high school. After high school, Michael continued his education at Mount Mercy University where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and Finance. These days, he spends his time as a keynote speaker and advocate for raising awareness on Cerebral Palsy.

What Has Ashton Kutcher Said About Michael?

On Dec. 2, 2022, Paramount+ released a preview of its series The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, where Ashton opened up about a painful memory of when his brother was in the hospital. “So then my dad comes, picks me up,” the Jobs star said, “and it’s like, we’re going to go see your brother and I’m like, ‘everything is not okay.'”

“And he flatlines in the room,” Ashton added. “And I know that noise because now I’ve been visiting occasionally and watching the thing go and then it flatlines out and they’re like… they’re grabbing me and they take me out and I’m like, ‘What the hell is going on?'” And in an exclusive clip of the show, via Entertainment Tonight, the siblings sat down to discuss their relationship with each other. “Why did you drift apart?”, asked Dr. David B. Agus, to which Michael answered, “Jealousy, for sure. At least on my part.”

Also in the clip, Ashton revealed that when his brother asked him to “stop feeling sorry” for him, it transformed their relationship to where it is today. “And that, then, created an entire shift back to where I think we are today,” the father-of-two began. “Which is, no, just straight up equals again – that’s it.”

Is Michael Married?

Although Michael is not publicly known to be married, he is a proud dad to one son named Jackson Kutcher. He even took to Instagram on Sept. 9, 2022, to celebrate his son’s birthday. “Happy Birthday @jacksonkutcher I am forever grateful for our friendship and the lessons you’ve taught be over the last 18 years. We have experience a lot of highs and lows through the years, but we’ve always had each other,” Michael captioned the snapshot. “As a father, I’m so proud to witness your accomplishments and the young man you’ve become. You, my friend are my greatest accomplishment!! Keep being you. I love you.” Michael currently lives in Denver, Colorado, and works for Transamerica Retirement, according to his website.