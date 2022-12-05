ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Ashton Kutcher’s Twin Michael: Everything To Know About ‘That 70’s Show’ Star’s Brother

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FRm8o_0jYMOLm500
Image Credit: Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
  • Michael Kutcher is the twin brother of That ’70s Show actor, Ashton Kutcher.
  • The two brothers were estranged, but are now speaking again.
  • On Dec. 5, 2022, Ashton and Michael sat down together for an interview on the Paramount+ series The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.

Many people know Ashton Kutcher, 44, from his hit roles on That ’70s Show, The Ranch, Two and a Half Men, and more, but many don’t know about his twin brother. Ashton and his brother, Michael Kutcher, 44, were born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, but only one shot to global stardom. Below is everything to know about Michael, including what Ashton has said about him!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dxlbg_0jYMOLm500
Ashton Kutcher & his brother, Michael, in 2013. (Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Who Is Michael Kutcher?

Michael has lived a very inspiring life, as the 44-year-old has survived many life-threatening health issues throughout his life. From the moment of his birth, Michael’s life began vastly different than his actor brother, Ashton, as Michael was born weighing less than five pounds. “Entering the world notably smaller than his twin at less than five pounds, Michael was hardly responsive and struggled to take his first breath,” his official website states.

By the time Michael was just three years old he was, “battling significant developmental delays.” And just before he began Kindergarten, he was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. Later, when he was 13 years old, the keynote speaker was diagnosed with heart failure. He received a heart transplant that allowed him to beat his survival odds of “three to four weeks” and went on to graduate high school. After high school, Michael continued his education at Mount Mercy University where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and Finance. These days, he spends his time as a keynote speaker and advocate for raising awareness on Cerebral Palsy.

What Has Ashton Kutcher Said About Michael?

On Dec. 2, 2022, Paramount+ released a preview of its series The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, where Ashton opened up about a painful memory of when his brother was in the hospital. “So then my dad comes, picks me up,” the Jobs star said, “and it’s like, we’re going to go see your brother and I’m like, ‘everything is not okay.'”

“And he flatlines in the room,” Ashton added. “And I know that noise because now I’ve been visiting occasionally and watching the thing go and then it flatlines out and they’re like… they’re grabbing me and they take me out and I’m like, ‘What the hell is going on?'” And in an exclusive clip of the show, via Entertainment Tonight, the siblings sat down to discuss their relationship with each other. “Why did you drift apart?”, asked Dr. David B. Agus, to which Michael answered, “Jealousy, for sure. At least on my part.”

Also in the clip, Ashton revealed that when his brother asked him to “stop feeling sorry” for him, it transformed their relationship to where it is today. “And that, then, created an entire shift back to where I think we are today,” the father-of-two began. “Which is, no, just straight up equals again – that’s it.”

Is Michael Married?

Although Michael is not publicly known to be married, he is a proud dad to one son named Jackson Kutcher. He even took to Instagram on Sept. 9, 2022, to celebrate his son’s birthday. “Happy Birthday @jacksonkutcher I am forever grateful for our friendship and the lessons you’ve taught be over the last 18 years. We have experience a lot of highs and lows through the years, but we’ve always had each other,” Michael captioned the snapshot. “As a father, I’m so proud to witness your accomplishments and the young man you’ve become. You, my friend are my greatest accomplishment!! Keep being you. I love you.” Michael currently lives in Denver, Colorado, and works for Transamerica Retirement, according to his website.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Ashton Kutcher Does First Interview With Twin Brother Michael, Discusses His Heart Transplant

Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother are sitting down for their first joint inerview. In the newly released trailer for Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old That 70s Show alum has an emotional chat with his twin brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant. In the trailer, Kutcher, sitting next to his twin, wipes away a tear as he holds his brother's hand and discusses their health struggles. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor says of his terrifying battle with a rare life-threatening disease. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"
People

Kirstie Alley Dead: Star of Cheers Dies at 71 After Short Battle with Cancer

The actress' death was confirmed by her children on Monday evening: "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother" Kirstie Alley, the star of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous, has died. She was 71. Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, announced the actress had died from cancer. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie confirmed that Alley died on Monday. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,"...
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'

Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley Reveals She's Drowning In Shocking $1.8 Million Debt Following Michael Lockwood Divorce

Court documents have revealed that despite Lisa Marie Presley's impressive $100,000 per month paycheck, she is drowning in roughly $1.8 million in debt — and her rollercoaster divorce from Michael Lockwood is only adding to her expenses. Although Lockwood was not awarded spousal support, earlier this year, Presley was ordered to pay her ex — who she shares 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley with — just over $6,000 per month in child support.She previously avoided paying child support, citing financial concerns as the reason why she couldn't afford the sizable monthly expense, and she is still claiming to be struggling....
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
The Independent

Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle

Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
UTAH STATE
New York Post

Howard Stern rips coverage of Amy Robach-T.J. Holmes affair: ‘I’m not seeing the problem’

Shock jock Howard Stern sounded off on the media’s obsession with the love affair between “Good Morning America” co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on his SiriusXM show Monday. Stern pointed to a report from the Daily Mail that “GMA” co-anchor Robin Roberts was “very upset” about the relationship between the married co-hosts of the third hour of ABC’s morning show. “I don’t know, I kind of feel like, again, maybe I’m not seeing the problem here, but if those two work together and they wanna b-ng and be in love, what do I give a sh-t? Why is that like offensive...
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
271K+
Followers
24K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy