Bucks, Antetokounmpo hold off Magic 109-102

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored five of his 34 points in the final two minutes Monday night to help the Milwaukee Bucks hold off a late Orlando rally in a 109-102 win over the Magic. Bobby Portis added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, and...
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 12/7/2022

The Phoenix Suns host the Boston Celtics for an interconference battle! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Suns prediction and pick. Not many are aware, but this could be a potential NBA Finals preview. The Phoenix Suns ended last season with the No. 1 record in the Western Conference before being eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics finished 2nd in the East and found their way to the Finals and lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors. Both teams playing well once again and leading their respective conferences.
How to watch Bucks vs. Kings: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.5 points per matchup. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum after having had a few days off. The Kings have some work to do to even out the 2-12 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
3 NHL stadiums you have to visit in person

A live hockey game is one of the greatest experiences in sports and these three NHL arenas are absolutely worth an in-person visit. The NHL is one of the most unique of the major sports leagues in the world. So many things need to go right for a hockey team...
Bucks withstand late charge to get past Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 13 rebounds as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks continued their dominance over the Orlando Magic with a 109-102 victory on Monday. Bobby Portis added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee, which has won 12 straight against the Magic. Jrue Holiday had 17 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, while rookie AJ Green scored a career-high 12 points off the bench.
