4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s hilarious birthday plans that could turn ‘freaky’
It might be difficult to believe, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to turn 28 years old in a few hours time. Antetokounmpo is no longer the scrawny, 19-year old kid who entered the league as a raw project; he is now a two-time MVP, a Defensive Player of the Year award winner, and, above all, an NBA champion and a Finals MVP.
Bucks, Antetokounmpo hold off Magic 109-102
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored five of his 34 points in the final two minutes Monday night to help the Milwaukee Bucks hold off a late Orlando rally in a 109-102 win over the Magic. Bobby Portis added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, and...
Today's Talker: Giannis Antetokounmpo's birthday
It's now time for today's talker and time to pull out some birthday candles because it's Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's birthday!
Kings-Bucks gameday live: Terence Davis injury update; Early returns on Khris Middleton
The Sacramento Kings will be tested by one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks.
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox playing through pain from lingering foot injury
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox tells The Sacramento Bee he has been playing through pain for more than a month.
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
“Milwaukee did what they wanted to do!" - Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown praises the Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the league, and the Sacramento Kings experienced it firsthand last night. The Kings tried their best to match up against the Bucks, but every time they came close, Milwaukee just blew them away. They toyed with Sacramento, showing them they...
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 12/7/2022
The Phoenix Suns host the Boston Celtics for an interconference battle! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Suns prediction and pick. Not many are aware, but this could be a potential NBA Finals preview. The Phoenix Suns ended last season with the No. 1 record in the Western Conference before being eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics finished 2nd in the East and found their way to the Finals and lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors. Both teams playing well once again and leading their respective conferences.
How to watch Bucks vs. Kings: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.5 points per matchup. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum after having had a few days off. The Kings have some work to do to even out the 2-12 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
3 NHL stadiums you have to visit in person
A live hockey game is one of the greatest experiences in sports and these three NHL arenas are absolutely worth an in-person visit. The NHL is one of the most unique of the major sports leagues in the world. So many things need to go right for a hockey team...
Khris Middleton's Status For Bucks-Magic Game
Khris Middleton is probable for Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic.
Bucks withstand late charge to get past Magic
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 13 rebounds as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks continued their dominance over the Orlando Magic with a 109-102 victory on Monday. Bobby Portis added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee, which has won 12 straight against the Magic. Jrue Holiday had 17 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, while rookie AJ Green scored a career-high 12 points off the bench.
