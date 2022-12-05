Read full article on original website
Nets' Kyrie Irving writes message on sneakers after Nike split: 'I AM FREE Thank you God … I AM'
Kyrie Irving had a message written on his sneakers during the team's win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. He recently split with Nike.
Kyrie Irving's First Reaction After His Nike Contract Was Terminated
Kyrie Irving joined Nike in 2014, and he has been with the brand for the last 8 years since then. The enigmatic point guard has found great success with the brand, his shoes have been as popular as anyone else's since he started working with Nike. But their long relationship is now at an end, with the news breaking earlier on Monday.
Nets' Kyrie Irving sends message to those who bought his Nike sneakers
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was recently dropped from the Nike in the aftermath of his decision to tweet a link to a film that contained antisemitic material. Irving is now a sneaker free agent and time will tell if he signs with another organization. Initially, when the tweet incident...
Kyrie Irving Releases First Statement After Breakup With Nike
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is no longer with Nike
Kyrie Irving covers up Nike logo on game sneakers with 'I am free,' 'LOGO HERE' messages
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving covered up the Nike logo on his game sneakers Wednesday night, taping over the company's signature swish after his long-standing relationship with them ended on Monday. Irving took to the court for the Nets' game against the Charlotte Hornets wearing his Nike Kyrie 3 PE, with the Nike logo taped over on both sides.
Kyrie Irving Reacts to Brittney Griner Coming Home
Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving reacts to Brittney Griner being released by Russia and coming home
