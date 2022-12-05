1 lane back open after tractor-trailer crash on I-77S in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (10:11 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – Metro 911 officials say I-77 South has reopened.
UPDATE: (6:45 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – The fast lane of I-77 South has reopened near the Eden’s Fork Road exit after temporarily shutting down to clear the scene of a tractor-trailer crash.
WOWK 13 News’ crew on the scene says traffic is backed up, but is now moving. The slow lane remains shut down.
UPDATE: (6:26 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – Both lanes of I-77 South are now temporarily shut down while the tractor-trailer is being hooked up to a tow truck to clear the scene.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer crash in Kanawha County has one lane of I-77 shut down.
According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 5:19 p.m. when a tractor-trailer struck a guardrail. It happened near the 107-mile marker on I-77 South.Close
Dispatchers say the slow lane of I-77 South is closed at the crash site.
According to dispatchers, no injuries were reported and the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
