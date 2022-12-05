ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

1 lane back open after tractor-trailer crash on I-77S in Kanawha County, West Virginia

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMdMF_0jYMODiH00

UPDATE: (10:11 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – Metro 911 officials say I-77 South has reopened.

UPDATE: (6:45 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – The fast lane of I-77 South has reopened near the Eden’s Fork Road exit after temporarily shutting down to clear the scene of a tractor-trailer crash.

WOWK 13 News’ crew on the scene says traffic is backed up, but is now moving. The slow lane remains shut down.

UPDATE: (6:26 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – Both lanes of I-77 South are now temporarily shut down while the tractor-trailer is being hooked up to a tow truck to clear the scene.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer crash in Kanawha County has one lane of I-77 shut down.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 5:19 p.m. when a tractor-trailer struck a guardrail. It happened near the 107-mile marker on I-77 South.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Dispatchers say the slow lane of I-77 South is closed at the crash site.

According to dispatchers, no injuries were reported and the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WVNS

UPDATE: I-64 Westbound reopened following tractor-trailer rollover

UPDATE 12/7/2022 7:06 P.M.: According to officials with the Beaver Fire Department, all lanes of Interstate 64 have reopened. UPDATE (Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 12:17 P.M.) BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — One lane is now open Westbound. The Beaver Fire Department has cleared the scene. State Police now has control of the scene and will open […]
BEAVER, WV
WOWK 13 News

I64E near Nitro, West Virginia, back open after crash

UPDATE (9:57 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022): Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming says the crash involved five vehicles. Chief Fleming says three vehicles were towed and no injuries are being reported. UPDATE (7:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022): Metro 911 officials say all lanes of I-64 are back open. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) […]
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

One person injured in Cedar Grove, West Virginia, crash

CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a crash with injuries happened in Cedar Grove, West Virginia. The accident was at 29 Mount Lewis Cemetery Road. According to dispatchers, one vehicle was involved in the crash, and one person was taken to the hospital. Metro could not confirm the seriousness of the injuries or […]
CEDAR GROVE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash closes all lanes of I-77 in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—All north and southbound lanes of I-77 are closed near Chelyan after a crash. Kanawha County dispatchers say the crash happened at the 83.5-mile marker. The crash involved a single tractor-trailer. There is no word yet on any injuries, but medics are on the scene.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crash backs up I-64 traffic

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday evening has closed two lanes of Interstate 64 East between the Cross Lanes and Nitro exits, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The slow and middle lanes are closed in that area. Injuries have been reported, but there’s no word about...
NITRO, WV
wchstv.com

Home, cars damaged in Kanawha County fire early Tuesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a home and several cars were damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning in Kanawha County. The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. near Smith Road and Tinsley Lane in the Davis Creek area. Dispatchers said no injuries were reported in the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews clear scene of West Virginia lumber company fire

UPDATE (10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6): Kanawha County dispatchers say that the scene has been cleared, and no injuries were reported. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Fire units are responding to a fire in the Dry Branch area of Kanawha County Tuesday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at Gilbert Lumber Company on […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

House fire reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Alum Creek area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire was reported at around 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Smoke could be seen in the area behind the Southridge Cabela’s. No injuries have been reported, and dispatchers said they […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Dad who led police on chase with 1-year-old inside vehicle sentenced

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who led police on a chase with a 1-year-old child in the backseat of his vehicle has been sentenced. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office, Dakota Taylor was sentenced Wednesday to 1-5 years for the felony offense of strangulation and 1-5 years on child neglect charges.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

House fire in Chesapeake closes road

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Lawrence County 911 dispatchers say multiple crews responded early Tuesday morning to a house fire. The house is located on Third Avenue in Chesapeake. Dispatchers say three different area departments are responding. Third Avenue is currently closed as crews work, which will cause delays for drivers...
CHESAPEAKE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Deputies search for missing man in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 45-year-old Kevin Erwin was last seen at the Rodeway Inn in Cross Lanes on Nov. 26. Mr. Erwin is 5’11” and weighs about 175 pounds. He has a teardrop tattoo near his left eye. Anyone with […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

18-year-old dies in Lincoln County, West Virginia, crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) says a fatal crash happened in Spurlockville, West Virginia, early Sunday morning. State Trooper T.C. Hurley arrived at 2101 Bulger Road around 4:06 a.m. and found a truck in a ditch, according to WVSP. WVSP says the truck was overturned on its side, ejecting the […]
SPURLOCKVILLE, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Family speaks after car crashes into apartment, no injuries

12/6/22 6:00 P.M. — People living at Oakmont Greene apartments in Raleigh County were startled Tuesday morning when a car crashed through an apartment building. A Chevy Equinox blew through the front door of the 400 Block of Pamela street in Mount Hope, destroying the entire front wall of the apartment after the vehicle’s brakes […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire in Lincoln County, West Virginia

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Griffithsville Area of Lincoln County.  The call came in around 11:30 Monday morning. According to dispatchers flames were coming out of the roof of the home along old Route 3, which is also known as Straight Fork Road.  Dispatchers […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Elementary school in Barboursville, West Virginia, breaks ground

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County Schools broke ground Tuesday on the new Davis Creek Elementary School on Riverview Drive in Barboursville. School leaders say the $18 million project has been in the works for years. The school will have larger classrooms, new safety features and security systems and more space for playgrounds. County officials […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy