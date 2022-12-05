12.04.2022 | 5:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female suspect walked into the lobby of the River Leaf Inn and pulled out a handgun and robbed the location and the male clerk. She took an unknown amount of cash, an electronic box for making the room keys, and the male employees Dolce & Gabanna Shoes (valued at $700) that he was wearing. She fled in a car. An SDPD officer put out over the Police radio that the suspect matched a suspect who had robbed another motel on Channel Way in the Sports Arena area in November. He also put out the description of the suspected car being used. Within a few minutes, an officer spotted the suspect in the suspected vehicle driving into the Candlewood Suites parking lot on Hotel Circle South. The suspect had covered both of her license plates with trash bags to hide the plate. A call for backup officers was made and the officers did a “Hot Stop” on the suspect and she surrendered. Inside the car, all of the stolen items were found including the handgun. She was positively identified by the victim from the River Leaf Inn. It’s believed that she was preparing to rob the Candlewood Suites hotel. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO