Lakeside, CA

CBS 8

Pursuit begins in San Diego, ends in Orange County with 3 arrests after catalytic converters found in car

SAN DIEGO — A 41-year-old man led police on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning that began in San Diego County and ended on foot in Orange County. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station's Crime Suppression Team attempted to stop the driver of a red Dodge Charger near Encinitas Boulevard and Seeman Drive believed to have been involved in recent catalytic converter thefts in the region, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
onscene.tv

Armed Robbery Suspect Captured In Mission Valley | San Diego

12.04.2022 | 5:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female suspect walked into the lobby of the River Leaf Inn and pulled out a handgun and robbed the location and the male clerk. She took an unknown amount of cash, an electronic box for making the room keys, and the male employees Dolce & Gabanna Shoes (valued at $700) that he was wearing. She fled in a car. An SDPD officer put out over the Police radio that the suspect matched a suspect who had robbed another motel on Channel Way in the Sports Arena area in November. He also put out the description of the suspected car being used. Within a few minutes, an officer spotted the suspect in the suspected vehicle driving into the Candlewood Suites parking lot on Hotel Circle South. The suspect had covered both of her license plates with trash bags to hide the plate. A call for backup officers was made and the officers did a “Hot Stop” on the suspect and she surrendered. Inside the car, all of the stolen items were found including the handgun. She was positively identified by the victim from the River Leaf Inn. It’s believed that she was preparing to rob the Candlewood Suites hotel. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NBC San Diego

Escondido Man Dies in Crash on SR-78

An Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. At 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, the man, 38, was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 5. The truck veered off the roadway, collided with...
Times of San Diego

Two Men Wounded in Shooting at Spring Valley Apartment Complex

Two Spring Valley men were recovering Wednesday from wounds they suffered in a shooting at the apartment complex where they live, authorities reported. The victims were in a driveway at the complex in the 3600 block of South Bonita Street when a man dressed in dark clothing walked up and opened fire on them at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Coast News

Man dies in Torrey Pines head-on collision

LA JOLLA — A 55-year-old man died in a fiery head-on collision near the Torrey Preserve, police reported today. Just before 6:45 p.m. on Monday, police responded to 11900 Torrey Pines Road when the victim, who was riding a Triumph motorcycle in the southbound lane of Torrey Pines Road, crossed into the northbound lane and collided head- on with a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner, according to the San Diego Police Department.
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego local news

