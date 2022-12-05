Read full article on original website
Driver killed in North County crash
A driver was killed Saturday in a crash in the Oceanside area, medical officials said.
Officials: Road rage incident in Vista ends in 2 arrests, vehicle in flames
A road rage incident in Vista on Wednesday morning ended with two arrests, one car bursting into flames and a trip to the hospital.
Pursuit begins in San Diego, ends in Orange County with 3 arrests after catalytic converters found in car
SAN DIEGO — A 41-year-old man led police on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning that began in San Diego County and ended on foot in Orange County. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station's Crime Suppression Team attempted to stop the driver of a red Dodge Charger near Encinitas Boulevard and Seeman Drive believed to have been involved in recent catalytic converter thefts in the region, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Vehicle fire causes traffic snarl on Interstate 8 in La Mesa
First responders were on the scene Tuesday afternoon after a truck fire caused issues on a freeway in East San Diego.
55-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred near the Torrey Pines State Reserve just before 6:45 p.m. on Monday. According to the officials, a Triumph motorcycle was driving south when it crossed into a northbound lane and crashed into a Toyota 4-Runner.
Motorcyclist killed after fiery head-on collision in La Jolla
A motorcyclist was killed Monday night in La Jolla after a head-on collision, the San Diego Police Department said.
Motorist Dies, Others Escape After Vehicle Catches Fire in Lakeside
A person died Sunday when a vehicle caught fire after going off Wildcat Canyon Road in Lakeside. The crash happened at 4:29 p.m. at 12071 Wildcat Canyon Road south of the Barona Resort and Casino, the California Highway Patrol reported. Multiple other people escaped the vehicle when it caught fire,...
onscene.tv
Armed Robbery Suspect Captured In Mission Valley | San Diego
12.04.2022 | 5:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female suspect walked into the lobby of the River Leaf Inn and pulled out a handgun and robbed the location and the male clerk. She took an unknown amount of cash, an electronic box for making the room keys, and the male employees Dolce & Gabanna Shoes (valued at $700) that he was wearing. She fled in a car. An SDPD officer put out over the Police radio that the suspect matched a suspect who had robbed another motel on Channel Way in the Sports Arena area in November. He also put out the description of the suspected car being used. Within a few minutes, an officer spotted the suspect in the suspected vehicle driving into the Candlewood Suites parking lot on Hotel Circle South. The suspect had covered both of her license plates with trash bags to hide the plate. A call for backup officers was made and the officers did a “Hot Stop” on the suspect and she surrendered. Inside the car, all of the stolen items were found including the handgun. She was positively identified by the victim from the River Leaf Inn. It’s believed that she was preparing to rob the Candlewood Suites hotel. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NBC San Diego
Friends of Poway Woman Hit and Killed by Car in Crosswalk Have Been Begging for Traffic Improvements
Friends and neighbors of a Poway woman hit and killed by a car while walking in a crosswalk over the weekend say they've been pushing the city to make traffic safety improvements in the area. “She was the sweetest, the most amazing person you can imagine,” Vince Petrucci said describing...
38-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Escondido (Escondido, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred on State Route 78 at 11:34 p.m. on Saturday. According to the officials, a Toyota Tundra was driving on the westbound lanes of SR-78 on the transition to northbound Interstate 15.
Crews rescue woman after car ends up in pool at senior complex in Spring Valley
Emergency crews rescued an elderly woman who was trapped in her car after she drove through a metal gate and landed in a pool at a senior living complex in Spring Valley Wednesday afternoon.
Spring Valley man looks for 2 dogs stolen from his car
A Spring Valley man is looking for his two dogs -- a French bulldog and a Boston terrier -- after they were inside his car that was stolen.
Investigation underway after man shot multiple times in Poway
A man was shot multiple times by an unknown gunman Wednesday night in Poway, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials said.
Authorities recover body of hiker who fell to death
A 22-year-old climber is dead after falling 200 feet from “El Capitan Mountain” Sunday afternoon.
NBC San Diego
Escondido Man Dies in Crash on SR-78
An Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. At 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, the man, 38, was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 5. The truck veered off the roadway, collided with...
Two Men Wounded in Shooting at Spring Valley Apartment Complex
Two Spring Valley men were recovering Wednesday from wounds they suffered in a shooting at the apartment complex where they live, authorities reported. The victims were in a driveway at the complex in the 3600 block of South Bonita Street when a man dressed in dark clothing walked up and opened fire on them at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Rock climber who fell to death identified
A 22-year-old man who fell to his death while climbing El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside on Sunday afternoon has been identified by authorities.
Coast News
Man dies in Torrey Pines head-on collision
LA JOLLA — A 55-year-old man died in a fiery head-on collision near the Torrey Preserve, police reported today. Just before 6:45 p.m. on Monday, police responded to 11900 Torrey Pines Road when the victim, who was riding a Triumph motorcycle in the southbound lane of Torrey Pines Road, crossed into the northbound lane and collided head- on with a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner, according to the San Diego Police Department.
69-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Poway (Poway, CA)
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported a pedestrian accident on Saturday. The accident occurred near the turning from Edgemoor Street onto Midland Road just after 9 a.m.
2 Teenagers Seriously Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
According to the San Diego Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Monday in San Diego. Authorities confirmed that two teenage boys were seriously injured due to the accident.
CBS 8
