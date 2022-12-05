Read full article on original website
Marcus Freeman introduced as Notre Dame football’s next head coach one year ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dec. 6, 2022 marks the one-year anniversary of Marcus Freeman’s introduction as the next head coach of the Notre Dame football team. And what a year it’s been for Freeman, as it started out with him coaching in a New Year’s Six bowl game.
South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Betting Lines, Odds
According to multiple sports books, South Carolina opens as an underdog against Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl.
Legends of Notre Dame to reopen in January
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Legends of Notre Dame, the longtime restaurant on the south side of Notre Dame Stadium, is reopening this January. The restaurant closed amid the pandemic and has since only been open for Notre Dame football weekend tailgate events. The restaurant will have a new menu...
Notre Dame, Lafayette women postpone game for health reasons
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP/WNDU) – The Notre Dame women’s basketball team’s trip to Easton, Pa., to face Lafayette this Thursday has been postponed due to health and safety protocols. No other details were immediately available. The schools say they are looking at whether the game can be...
Penn boys basketball off to 3-0 start to season
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Kingsmen are off to a 3-0 start to the boys basketball season after picking up wins over Clay, Crown Point, and New Prairie. The Kingsmen scored a combined 235 points in those three wins, so it’s safe to say they’re off and running on a season where they’ll look to avenge last year’s loss in the regional final to Chesterton — a game that many Kingsmen will tell you they feel like they should’ve won.
Early betting lines for Gamecocks versus Fighting Irish
South Carolina turned in a strong finish to the 2022 regular season and will look to continue its momentum as it heads to Jacksonville to face off against Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 30. The Gamecocks (8-4) capped the regular season with two top 10 wins...
Dave's Hot Chicken opening in South Bend on Friday
Dave's Hot Chicken opening in South Bend on Friday
South Bend adds 9 new officers
This young groundhog will be part of the Potawatomi Zoo’s Ambassador Animals program. Dave's Hot Chicken opening in South Bend on Friday. Dave’s Hot Chicken serves up chicken tenders and sliders, as well as sides like mac and cheese and milkshakes!
New school coming to South Bend by venture between Boys & Girls Clubs, Success Academy
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner expected to play in Gator Bowl. One big question remains — who will play quarterback for the Irish on Dec. 30 now that Drew Pyne is entering the transfer portal?. South Bend School Board to vote on resolution for de-annexation of Greene Township.
Elkhart’s Lerner Theatre planning for busy holiday season
Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School. Juan Maldonado, 31, was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on charges of unlawful entry, marijuana possession, and resisting law enforcement. Updated: 2 hours ago. The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated...
25-year-old man injured in South Bend shooting
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner expected to play in Gator Bowl. One big question remains — who will play quarterback for the Irish on Dec. 30 now that Drew Pyne is entering the transfer portal?. South Bend School Board to vote on resolution for de-annexation of Greene Township.
South Bend’s rail line bridge to be restored for pedestrians
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - No, coal is not making a comeback. But the historic bridge on South Bend’s coal-carrying rail line is. The railroad bridge near the roundabout at Angela and Riverside that had been left for dead decades ago is being converted to carry pedestrians across the St. Joseph River.
South Bend School Board to vote on resolution for de-annexation of Greene Township
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner expected to play in Gator Bowl. One big question remains — who will play quarterback for the Irish on Dec. 30 now that Drew Pyne is entering the transfer portal?. New school coming to South Bend by venture between Boys & Girls Clubs, Success
'Cops with Kids' holiday shopping event - clipped version
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner expected to play in Gator Bowl. One big question remains — who will play quarterback for the Irish on Dec. 30 now that Drew Pyne is entering the transfer portal?. South Bend School Board to vote on resolution for de-annexation of Greene Township.
Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County
Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School. Juan Maldonado, 31, was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on charges of unlawful entry, marijuana possession, and resisting law enforcement. Goshen woman dies after getting hit by SUV in Elkhart County.
Potawatomi Zoo adds young groundhog to its family
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a cute new addition to the Potawatomi Zoo family!. Poppy was rescued as a young pup and rehabilitated by a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, so the zoo is not exactly sure how old she is. However, the young groundhog will be part of the...
Goshen woman dies after getting hit by SUV in Elkhart County
Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School. Juan Maldonado, 31, was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on charges of unlawful entry, marijuana possession, and resisting law enforcement. Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County.
Berrien County Health Department to host veteran food basket giveaway
One big question remains — who will play quarterback for the Irish on Dec. 30 now that Drew Pyne is entering the transfer portal?. South Bend School Board to vote on resolution for de-annexation of Greene Township. The John Glenn School Corporation has expressed interest in annexing territory located
Four Winds Casinos to host job fair in South Bend on Dec. 12
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking for a job? Well, you’re in luck!. The hiring event takes place on Monday, Dec. 12, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their recruitment center located at 1290 E. Irskine Road in South Bend. Applicants should be prepared to meet with representatives of hotel operations, support services, and more. The fair will also include on-the-spot hiring and a $500 sign-on bonus for select positions.
Troy Warner announces re-election bid for South Bend Common Council
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Troy Warner announced his re-election bid for South Bend Common Council. Warner currently serves as a 4th District council member, representing the city’s northeast side. He also serves as the public information liaison for the St. Joseph County Police Department. I have...
