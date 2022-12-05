MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Kingsmen are off to a 3-0 start to the boys basketball season after picking up wins over Clay, Crown Point, and New Prairie. The Kingsmen scored a combined 235 points in those three wins, so it’s safe to say they’re off and running on a season where they’ll look to avenge last year’s loss in the regional final to Chesterton — a game that many Kingsmen will tell you they feel like they should’ve won.

