Wise County, TX

Texas school districts honor 7-year-old girl found dead by wearing her favorite color

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 2 days ago

NORTH TEXAS (KXAN) — After a 7-year-old Texas girl was found dead Friday, local schools and community members are remembering her by wearing pink Monday.

Athena Strand was last seen on Nov. 30 in the city of Paradise, Texas in Wise County. An Amber Alert was issued the next day. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said her body was recovered on Dec. 2 near the city of Boyd, which is southeast of Paradise.

Contract driver for FedEx Tanner Horner, 31, was charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection with Strand’s death. Officials said Horner abducted her near her home while he was in the area delivering packages.

MORE: Driver for FedEx charged after 7-year-old Texas girl found dead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Y8RU_0jYMNsQV00
Images of Athena Strand (Texas DPS photos)

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark on Saturday called on his community to wear pink on Monday to honor Strand since it was her favorite color.

My heart is so heavy about Athena. I understand that her favorite color is pink, so I call on all of Wise County to wear pink on Monday.

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark statement from Facebook

School districts in the area are also encouraging students and staff to wear pink on Monday, including the Paradise Independent School District , where Strand was enrolled.

“We lost a precious member of our student body. Athena Strand was tragically lost this past week. This world will forever be different because she wasn’t allowed to grow and develop into the precious young lady she was meant to be,” Paradise ISD Superintendent Rod Townsend wrote in part on Facebook .

Northwest ISD , Keller ISD , Buena Vista ISD , Castleberry ISD , Weatherford ISD , Kingsville ISD , ESC Region 11 , Argyle ISD , Stephenville ISD , Millsap ISD and EMS ISD are among the school districts participating in the pink out.

A prayer for Strand and her family will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the Wise County courthouse steps, according to Judge Clark.

