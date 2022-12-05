ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Matt Ryan continuing to prove the Atlanta Falcons right

When the Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts for a mid-round pick and followed up the move by signing Marcus Mariota there was some understandable blowback. Ryan had long been the stabilizing force in Atlanta and often the only good thing going for the Atlanta roster. It has helped he has had consistent help at receiver, however, Atlanta has rarely had a consistent run game and never given Ryan a great defense.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 13 highlights: Brady, Bucs battle back to win in final seconds vs. Saints

Week 13 of the NFL season came to a close Monday with an NFC South thriller. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. were on the verge of falling to 5-7 on the season, but Tom Brady worked his magic once again. Trailing 16-3 to the New Orleans Saints late in the fourth quarter, Brady led the Buccaneers to two touchdown drives, including one that tied and gave them the win with three seconds left.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Commanders in playoff hunt, following typical Rivera script

Ron Rivera may have sounded a little delusional after the Washington Commanders lost for the fourth time in five games to start the season. The veteran NFL coach was convinced there were good pieces in place in his third season in charge of Washington's football operations. He sensed a turnaround was possible.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Can Bucs upset 49ers in Purdy's first start? We preview the matchup

The wild card in this week's Buccaneers-49ers matchup is rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, the final pick in this year's draft who has been thrust into a starting role after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX) is his first start, but he went 25-for-37 for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception off the bench in last week's impressive win over the Dolphins. If he can win his first career start, it'll be something that plenty of more prominent 49ers couldn't do — Joe Montana lost his in 1979, Alex Smith lost his in 2005 and Lance lost his last year.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy