Matt Ryan continuing to prove the Atlanta Falcons right
When the Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts for a mid-round pick and followed up the move by signing Marcus Mariota there was some understandable blowback. Ryan had long been the stabilizing force in Atlanta and often the only good thing going for the Atlanta roster. It has helped he has had consistent help at receiver, however, Atlanta has rarely had a consistent run game and never given Ryan a great defense.
Marcus Mariota vs. Desmond Ridder: Falcons Must Decide Between Playoff Vet or Optimistic Rookie
The Atlanta Falcons in a unique spot deciding between Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder. Where will the team go?
Marcus Mariota benched, rookie Desmond Ridder new starting quarterback for Atlanta Falcons: Report
Marcus Mariota’s time as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons has come to an end. The Falcons have benched the veteran and will start rookie Desmond Ridder when they face the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 17, according to a report from NFL.com. The Falcons have a bye this week.
3 minutes, 2 Tom Brady TDs, and the Bucs beat the Saints
TAMPA — Tom Brady had a bigger problem than his team possibly not getting into the playoffs this season. The Bucs have struggled just to reach the end zone. At least that’s been the case against the Saints at Raymond James Stadium. But Brady is the greatest quarterback...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13 highlights: Brady, Bucs battle back to win in final seconds vs. Saints
Week 13 of the NFL season came to a close Monday with an NFC South thriller. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. were on the verge of falling to 5-7 on the season, but Tom Brady worked his magic once again. Trailing 16-3 to the New Orleans Saints late in the fourth quarter, Brady led the Buccaneers to two touchdown drives, including one that tied and gave them the win with three seconds left.
Citrus County Chronicle
Commanders in playoff hunt, following typical Rivera script
Ron Rivera may have sounded a little delusional after the Washington Commanders lost for the fourth time in five games to start the season. The veteran NFL coach was convinced there were good pieces in place in his third season in charge of Washington's football operations. He sensed a turnaround was possible.
Zach Ertz, Cardinals' nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year, tore both his ACL and MCL
Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz met with reporters on Thursday for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury last month at the Rams and although the primary reason for his new conference was reacting to his nomination as the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, he revealed just how bad his injury was. ...
It’s time to stop talking about the Falcons' playoff chances
Jon Chuckery explains why the Atlanta Falcons need to be more worried about seeing what exactly their rookies can do instead of trying to make the playoffs.
CBS Sports
Rams vs. Raiders: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
The Los Angeles Rams' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 p.m. ET Dec. 8 at SoFi Stadium. Las Vegas should still be feeling good after a win, while the Rams will be looking to get back in the win column. Los Angeles...
FOX Sports
Can Bucs upset 49ers in Purdy's first start? We preview the matchup
The wild card in this week's Buccaneers-49ers matchup is rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, the final pick in this year's draft who has been thrust into a starting role after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX) is his first start, but he went 25-for-37 for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception off the bench in last week's impressive win over the Dolphins. If he can win his first career start, it'll be something that plenty of more prominent 49ers couldn't do — Joe Montana lost his in 1979, Alex Smith lost his in 2005 and Lance lost his last year.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in February of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of
