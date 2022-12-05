Read full article on original website
Hunters, and others, enthralled with the Arikaree Breaks of NW Kansas
In the far northwest corner of Kansas, Brent Rueb is using his hands and mouth to practice a forgotten skill. He’s attempting to re-create the sounds of a wounded rabbit and a howling coyote. There is drama in the sounds — heartache on the wounded cries; euphoria on the...
Longtime NW Kan. publishers retire, sell six-paper chain
OBERLIN — Steve and Cynthia Haynes surprised their staff at the Oberlin Herald and across northwest Kansas on Friday morning with an announcement that they were retiring from the newspaper business, effective immediately. The six newspapers that make up Nor’West Newspapers have been sold to two brothers from Washington...
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
