counton2.com
Ted Bundy and his New England roots
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The recent killings in Idaho are stirring up serial killer rumors. Many are drawing a comparison between the Idaho killings and Ted Bundy. But Bundy has a local connection to New England, and there are a few notable Massachusetts serial killers who’ve received national attention.
counton2.com
Murdaugh asks for motive after 1.2M “document dump”
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lawyers for disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh filed a motion Tuesday requesting the state disclose what they will argue Murdaugh’s motive was for allegedly killing his wife and son as both sides prepare for the January murder trial. Murdaugh is accused of fatally...
counton2.com
USDHS extends REAL ID enforcement date to 2025
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians have more time to obtain a REAL ID-compliant card after an extension is announced by the United States Department of Homeland Security. The deadline for motorists to obtain a driver’s license or identification card that satisfies REAL ID security standards is now May...
counton2.com
Gov. McMaster signs memorandum of understanding with UK to boost trade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between South Carolina and the United Kingdom to boost economic development. McMaster and UK Trade Minister Greg Hands met in Columbia to sign the document and discuss the partnership between South Carolina and the...
counton2.com
SC Gov. Henry McMaster takes action to block TikTok on state government devices
COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Monday, Governor Henry McMaster took action to block access to the social media platform TikTok from all state government electronic devices managed by the South Carolina Department of Administration. McMaster made the request in a letter to the South Carolina Dept. of...
counton2.com
New legislation would make school meals for SC students free
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, school meals were free for all students in the US. That federal program expired in 2022 but one state Senator wants to make school meals free again for students in South Carolina. Senator Katrina Shealy (R-Lexington) pre-filed a...
