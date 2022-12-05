Read full article on original website
Key holiday shipping deadlines and tips to avoid shipping scams
The season of giving is also a season of shipping. Here are some shipping deadlines you should know to make sure your package is delivered before Christmas, with help from BlackFriday.com.
ConsumerAffairs
Amazon's holiday shopping weekend highlights more gift ideas, discounts
While Amazon has been prepping shoppers for the holiday season for months now, its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were expected to be the main events of the big holiday shopping weekend. Now, with five days of sales in the rearview mirror, Amazon is reporting that hundreds of millions...
7 Alternatives to ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ This Holiday Season
Nearly half of Gen Zers plan on using Buy Now, Pay Later for their holiday shopping this year, according to a survey by customer service tech firm Bluedot. Millennials are using it in almost identical...
Walmart, Target results will tell how gloomy holidays could get for retailers
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) and Target (TGT.N) results this week are likely to show that major retailers are heading for a turbulent holiday season as rampant inflation has made everything from toothpaste to Christmas sweaters more expensive for shoppers.
ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays
Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping
If you want to save money on your food expenses, you're better off preparing meals at home rather than dining out. But even if you're buying most of your food at the grocery store, there's a good...
All the Stores Closing for Thanksgiving This Year
As one of the busiest shopping days of the year, Thanksgiving used to be synonymous with getting a head start on holiday gifting and scoring deals ahead of the Black Friday rush. But this year, retailers are continuing a pandemic-era tradition of keeping lights dim on Turkey Day. From Dick’s Sporting Goods to Walmart, an increasing number of nationwide chains are opting to keep stores shut on Thanksgiving day once again as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact retail traditions. Many chains will still be open for the public on Black Friday and will feature markdowns via online channels. Here, FN rounds up...
Holiday Gifting Guide: When To Ship Packages So They Arrive by Christmas
The crunch time for holiday shopping - and shipping - is just about here. And if you need to send your gifts across the country or want to order something to arrive in time to give in person, it's...
Stores Are Getting Tougher on Return Policies As Holiday Shopping Ramps Up
Sure, Christmas gifts are all about the notion that it's "the thought that counts." But such notions also come with the guarantee you can return something if you really don't like it. See: 10...
aarp.org
Holiday Scams 2022
Holiday shopping, like most shopping these days, has moved online, and that poses unique risks, according to a new AARP survey. More than 75% of U.S. consumers reported that they have experienced some kind of fraud and a similar share of consumers failed a 9-question safe shopping quiz. The AARP...
Walmart, Best Buy, Trader Joe's and other retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year — see the list
Many large retailers are shuttering their doors on Thanksgiving Day to encourage customers and employees to spend the holiday with their families.
KHON2
Best holiday gift baskets
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
Here's How to Shop Walmart LivE! Deals for the Holiday Season
This article is in partnership with Walmart. The items featured will be selected from a list provided by Walmart. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. The...
The Best Espresso Machines To Gift This Holiday Season
If you need a gift for the coffee lover in your life, these highly-rated espresso machines are worth every penny.
How to avoid puppy scams this holiday season
The Better Business Bureau is urging people to be careful this holiday season when purchasing a pet online. They are issuing an update to their in-depth study on Puppy Scams and want to make sure consumers know how to stay away from fake sellers.
Cult of Mac
Wrap up your holiday shopping, or give a great last-minute gift, with a Costco membership
Shopping on a budget is tough, and it doesn’t get easier when you’re planning to feed a fleet of holiday guests traveling to see you. Friends and family are on their way, and it’s time to find out how you will fill your table with tasty treats without breaking the bank.
Australia Post releases its Christmas deadlines for mail to arrive in time for the big day - and you'd better be quick
Christmas shoppers have been warned they are running out of time to send cards and gifts across the country as Australia Post releases its festive season deadlines. The national service has issued dates that parcels and letters must be sent by in order to guarantee they will arrive at their destination in time for Christmas Day.
54% of Americans Want Gift Cards for the Holidays: Get Them These 11 To Fight Inflation
This holiday season, most Americans would like gift cards please. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 54% of Americans surveyed said gift cards are the most-wanted gift of the holiday...
CBS News
Holiday gift guide 2022: The best deals at Walmart this week
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Attention, Walmart shoppers: Cyber week may be over, but there are still a ton of great deals to shop at...
Amazon: Holiday shopping weekend ‘biggest ever’
Amazon said Wednesday that it hit record-breaking sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The e-commerce company said the five days between Thanksgiving and the end of Cyber Monday was its “biggest ever” shopping weekend, with customers buying hundreds of millions of toys, clothes and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo and home security system Ring.
