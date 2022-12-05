Read full article on original website
Blackshear’s 22 help Nevada knock off Pepperdine 85-77
MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Kenan Blackshear had 22 points in Nevada’s 85-77 win against Pepperdine on Tuesday. Blackshear was 7 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Wolf Pack (8-2). Jarod Lucas scored 18 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Tyler Powell recorded 10 points and finished 4 of 4 from the field.
Washington’s 18 help Cal Baptist defeat Weber State 64-52
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Scotty Washington had 18 points in California Baptist’s 64-52 victory over Weber State on Wednesday. Washington was 7 of 10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) for the Lancers (6-4). Hunter Goodrick scored eight points and added five rebounds. Timothy Ighoefe shot 3 of 7 from the field to finish with seven points, while adding 12 rebounds and four blocks.
White scores 16, Johnson 14 as USC beats CSU Fullerton 64-50
LOS ANGELES (AP)Tre White scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, Kobe Johnson added 14 points, five assists and three steals and Southern California beat Cal State Fullerton 64-50 Wednesday night. Drew Petersen added nine points and eight rebounds for USC (7-3). The Titans missed six consecutive shots and committed three...
USC starting to jell ahead of Cal State Fullerton matchup
USC (6-3) is returning to nonleague competition with Wednesday’s contest, coming off a 2-0 start to Pac-12 Conference play last week. The Trojans routed Cal 66-51 on the road on Nov. 30 before completing a wild comeback from down 11 points at halftime to beat Oregon State 63-62 on Sunday.
Wong hits 5 3s, scores 36 to help Miami beat Cornell 107-105
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP)Isaiah Wong scored a career-high 35 points, Jordan Miller added 22 points and Miami beat Cornell 107-105 Wednesday night to snap the Big Red’s seven-game win streak. Wong made 11 of 17 from the field, 5 of 8 from 3-point range and 9 of 9 from...
