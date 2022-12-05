MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Kenan Blackshear had 22 points in Nevada’s 85-77 win against Pepperdine on Tuesday. Blackshear was 7 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Wolf Pack (8-2). Jarod Lucas scored 18 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Tyler Powell recorded 10 points and finished 4 of 4 from the field.

