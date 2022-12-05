ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TxDOT Amarillo: I-40 eastbound near Groom closed because of fire

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
Update (4:51 p.m.)

Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT updated the mile marker that the reported fire on I-40 eastbound near Groom is occurring. Officials said the fire is occurring at mile marker 126 on I-40 eastbound

Original Story:

GROOM, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation said that a portion of I-40 near Groom is closed because of a fire.

According to a post made on the Amarillo TxDOT Twitter account, officials said I-40 eastbound at mile marker 146 is closed “due to a semi and grass fire.” Officials said traffic is currently stopped and crews are working on a detour.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

