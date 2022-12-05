Read full article on original website
Ocean City Today
Sudlersville Board of Appeals approves drug treatment facility special exception
SUDLERSVILLE — The Sudlersville Board of Appeals chose to approve the requested special exception by Affinity Recovery LLC to install an eight-client Drug Treatment Facility on 106 Charles Street during their November meeting. The Appeals Board requested to postpone the decision following the public hearing that was held on...
City Councilman proposes repealing term limits amid battle over pensions
One Baltimore City Council member is hoping to repeal Question K one month after it was overwhelmingly approved by voters.
talbotspy.org
Talbot County Council Watch: We Have a New Council
County Manager Clay Stamp brought the house to order at 7pm sharp. On Monday evening the Calhoon MEBA Engineering School auditorium was filled with friends and relatives of both retiring and newly elected county council members, county officials including Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble, and several past and present county officials including retiring planning commission member Lisa Ghezzi and retiring county council members Laura Price and Corey Pack, both recognized for their exemplary service and clearly enjoying this evening.
Newly elected council member wants to keep job as teacher in Harford Co.
Snubbed from attending an inaugural ceremony to take office, newly elected Harford County Commission Member Jacob Bennett says it is not a Charter violation to keep his other job as school teacher.
chestertownspy.org
Tenants Rights Resource Fair is Dec. 15
Mid-Shore Pro Bono is hosting a Tenant Rights Resource Fair on Thurs., Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Easton branch of the Talbot County Free Library. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with organizations offering housing assistance and learn more about Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s new tenant counsel services.
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
chestertownspy.org
Christine Dayton Architect Team Awarded 2022 Award by Annapolis Home Magazine
Christine M. Dayton Architect, P.A. has been awarded the Design Excellence Merit Award for Traditional or Transitional Residential Architecture by Annapolis Home Magazine as part of its 2022 Builder and Fine Design Awards for a residence in Church Creek, Maryland. Dayton, an Easton-based architect, has earned a reputation for artful design, thoughtful attention to detail, and a highly collaborative working style.
Delaware town holding Christmas party at controversial museum that flies Confederate flag
The municipality of Georgetown, Delaware, has been embroiled in controversy for several months after giving a nearly $25,000 grant to a museum that flies a Confederate battle flag. Local NAACP leaders and civil rights groups have excoriated the town council, which violated the state’s open meetings law and its own...
Towerlight
Towson’s Speech Pathology Department requests reversal of university’s decision to dedicate of Van Bokkelen auditorium to Richard Vatz
Towson University speech-language pathology professors on Wednesday asked officials to walk back a decision to dedicate the Van Bokkelen Hall auditorium to Richard Vatz, a longtime professor who advised student groups that have espoused white nationalism and bigotry. Twenty faculty members in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology & Audiology signed...
howardcountymd.gov
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Announces Senior Staff Appointments for Second Term
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today announced four senior staff appointments that will guide his leadership team during his second term. Ball appointed Angela Cabellon to be Chief of Staff, Brian Shepter as Deputy Chief of Staff, Felix Facchine as Assistant Chief of Staff, and Brandee Ganz as the County’s next Chief Administrative Officer.
WTOP
Anne Arundel students to go back to school before Labor Day
School bells will ring before Labor Day in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, next year. The Board of Education voted to adopt a new school-year calendar that starts Aug. 28, 2023, and ends on June 13, 2024. The new calendar will have a three-day Thanksgiving break, a week for Easter, closings...
WBAL Radio
Nick Mosby releases letter to Mayor criticizing veto of council pension bill
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby released a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday that criticized his veto of a bill that would allow City Council members to be eligible for pensions in eight years rather than 12. Mosby said the veto represented a missed opportunity to attract qualified...
chestertownspy.org
Authors & Oysters: The Word Girls
The Bookplate is proud to announce the final segment of their Authors & Oysters events at The Retriever Bar for this year. Doug Richardson was featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on December 7th with his book, Down Wind and Out of Sight. On Wednesday, December 14th at 6pm, all are invited to The Retriever to hear poets Meredith Davies Hadaway, Erin Murphy, and Amanda Newell for a book signing and poetry reading featuring their most recent works. Three award-winning poets, the “Word Girls,” are so named because they’ve all published books through WordTech, one of the nation’s largest poetry publishers. The three also share connections to Chestertown and Washington College as alumni, and faculty/staff, former and current. The Word Girls have been well-received in the past for poems that deal with environmental and social issues, with a sensitivity and poignancy that appeal to a wide readership.
WBOC
Discussion of Possible New Developments In Trappe
TRAPPE, Md. - Restaurants and carry-out establishments could soon pop up along Route 50 in the town of Trappe. On Route 50, in what is known as the Trappe C-2 zone, restaurants and carry-out dining are not allowed. And on Wednesday night, town leaders discussed changing this. The C-2 zone...
talbotspy.org
Habitat Choptank’s 100th House Dedicated in Cambridge
For a while, Cambridge resident Keyondra had harbored the idea of becoming a Habitat for Humanity homeowner in the back of her mind. But about 8 months ago, after seeing a Facebook story about another local woman who had taken the plunge, she began taking the first steps on a similar journey.
wypr.org
Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman shares priorities for his second term
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman's inauguration is slated for Dec. 5 for his second term after defeating Republican County Council member Jessica Haire in a tightly contested race. The ceremony is scheduled for 11am on the grounds of the Crownsville Hospital Center. Pittman said a lot of his re-election campaign revolved around questions about the size of the county government.
weaa.org
'It sends the wrong message to Baltimore' | Councilman who voted against pension bill speaks out
(WEAA)— On November 21, the Baltimore City Council voted to approve a legislation that would lessen the eligibility requirements for council members from 12 years to 8 years. On November 30, Mayor Brandon Scott vetoed the bill. Several council members voted against the bill, including Councilman Zeke Cohen. Click...
chestertownspy.org
Mid-Shore Arts: Troika at Twenty-Five by Val Cavalheri
Collecting art is… well, an art. While to some, it is an investment, to others, it elicits an emotional response. Whatever the reason, Troika Gallery Fine Art Studio has, for the past 25 years, been providing the Eastern Shore (and beyond) with a broad selection of art along with their many years of expertise.
wypr.org
Baltimore County’s top executive Olszewski lays out plans for his second term
When Johnny Olszewski is sworn in for his second four-year term as Baltimore County Executive, he will find himself in charge of a county awash in money for now but faces financial headwinds in the future. Record high inflation means that it costs much more for local governments to do or purchase anything and the financial cushion from federal COVID-19 relief funds is rapidly drying up. Controversial issues like a proposed plastic bag plan or imposing restrictions on developers building new housing near overcrowded schools are likely to be on Olszewski’s full plate.
WBOC
DNREC and La Vida Hospitality Terminate Cape Henlopen State Park Restaurant Proposal
LEWES, Del. - Officials from The Delaware Department of Natural Resources announced at a public meeting Monday night regarding a potential new restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park, that both DNREC and La Vida Hospitality LLC have mutually decided to not move forward with the proposal. "There's some outstanding concerns...
