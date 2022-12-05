ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

talbotspy.org

Talbot County Council Watch: We Have a New Council

County Manager Clay Stamp brought the house to order at 7pm sharp. On Monday evening the Calhoon MEBA Engineering School auditorium was filled with friends and relatives of both retiring and newly elected county council members, county officials including Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble, and several past and present county officials including retiring planning commission member Lisa Ghezzi and retiring county council members Laura Price and Corey Pack, both recognized for their exemplary service and clearly enjoying this evening.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

Tenants Rights Resource Fair is Dec. 15

Mid-Shore Pro Bono is hosting a Tenant Rights Resource Fair on Thurs., Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Easton branch of the Talbot County Free Library. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with organizations offering housing assistance and learn more about Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s new tenant counsel services.
EASTON, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
MARYLAND STATE
chestertownspy.org

Christine Dayton Architect Team Awarded 2022 Award by Annapolis Home Magazine

Christine M. Dayton Architect, P.A. has been awarded the Design Excellence Merit Award for Traditional or Transitional Residential Architecture by Annapolis Home Magazine as part of its 2022 Builder and Fine Design Awards for a residence in Church Creek, Maryland. Dayton, an Easton-based architect, has earned a reputation for artful design, thoughtful attention to detail, and a highly collaborative working style.
CHURCH CREEK, MD
Towerlight

Towson’s Speech Pathology Department requests reversal of university’s decision to dedicate of Van Bokkelen auditorium to Richard Vatz

Towson University speech-language pathology professors on Wednesday asked officials to walk back a decision to dedicate the Van Bokkelen Hall auditorium to Richard Vatz, a longtime professor who advised student groups that have espoused white nationalism and bigotry. Twenty faculty members in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology & Audiology signed...
TOWSON, MD
howardcountymd.gov

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Announces Senior Staff Appointments for Second Term

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today announced four senior staff appointments that will guide his leadership team during his second term. Ball appointed Angela Cabellon to be Chief of Staff, Brian Shepter as Deputy Chief of Staff, Felix Facchine as Assistant Chief of Staff, and Brandee Ganz as the County’s next Chief Administrative Officer.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Nick Mosby releases letter to Mayor criticizing veto of council pension bill

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby released a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday that criticized his veto of a bill that would allow City Council members to be eligible for pensions in eight years rather than 12. Mosby said the veto represented a missed opportunity to attract qualified...
chestertownspy.org

Authors & Oysters: The Word Girls

The Bookplate is proud to announce the final segment of their Authors & Oysters events at The Retriever Bar for this year. Doug Richardson was featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on December 7th with his book, Down Wind and Out of Sight. On Wednesday, December 14th at 6pm, all are invited to The Retriever to hear poets Meredith Davies Hadaway, Erin Murphy, and Amanda Newell for a book signing and poetry reading featuring their most recent works. Three award-winning poets, the “Word Girls,” are so named because they’ve all published books through WordTech, one of the nation’s largest poetry publishers. The three also share connections to Chestertown and Washington College as alumni, and faculty/staff, former and current. The Word Girls have been well-received in the past for poems that deal with environmental and social issues, with a sensitivity and poignancy that appeal to a wide readership.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
WBOC

Discussion of Possible New Developments In Trappe

TRAPPE, Md. - Restaurants and carry-out establishments could soon pop up along Route 50 in the town of Trappe. On Route 50, in what is known as the Trappe C-2 zone, restaurants and carry-out dining are not allowed. And on Wednesday night, town leaders discussed changing this. The C-2 zone...
TRAPPE, MD
talbotspy.org

Habitat Choptank’s 100th House Dedicated in Cambridge

For a while, Cambridge resident Keyondra had harbored the idea of becoming a Habitat for Humanity homeowner in the back of her mind. But about 8 months ago, after seeing a Facebook story about another local woman who had taken the plunge, she began taking the first steps on a similar journey.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
wypr.org

Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman shares priorities for his second term

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman's inauguration is slated for Dec. 5 for his second term after defeating Republican County Council member Jessica Haire in a tightly contested race. The ceremony is scheduled for 11am on the grounds of the Crownsville Hospital Center. Pittman said a lot of his re-election campaign revolved around questions about the size of the county government.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

Mid-Shore Arts: Troika at Twenty-Five by Val Cavalheri

Collecting art is… well, an art. While to some, it is an investment, to others, it elicits an emotional response. Whatever the reason, Troika Gallery Fine Art Studio has, for the past 25 years, been providing the Eastern Shore (and beyond) with a broad selection of art along with their many years of expertise.
EASTON, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore County’s top executive Olszewski lays out plans for his second term

When Johnny Olszewski is sworn in for his second four-year term as Baltimore County Executive, he will find himself in charge of a county awash in money for now but faces financial headwinds in the future. Record high inflation means that it costs much more for local governments to do or purchase anything and the financial cushion from federal COVID-19 relief funds is rapidly drying up. Controversial issues like a proposed plastic bag plan or imposing restrictions on developers building new housing near overcrowded schools are likely to be on Olszewski’s full plate.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

