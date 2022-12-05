Read full article on original website
MSP recovers $300,000 in stolen cars, trailers in southwest MI
No arrests were made on scene, but Michigan State Police detectives say charges are being sought for multiple suspects.
Kalamazoo babysitter pleads guilty to killing infant in 2017
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man who was babysitting an infant pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the case. His guilty plea came a week before his second jury trial was scheduled to begin. He had previously been found guilty of first-degree murder in 2019, but he was granted a new trial after his attorney was deemed to have provided ineffective counsel.
WWMTCw
Lansing man soon to be in court for fatal shooting case near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Lansing man charged for a murder near Western Michigan University's campus is scheduled to be in court Jan. 4 for a preliminary exam. Damien Lang, 29, faces six felony weapons charges and an open murder charge in the fatal shooting of Bryce Salter, 21, in the the parking lot in the Campus Pointe Mall on West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, according to court records.
wkzo.com
Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
WWMTCw
Judge to consider trial for suspects accused of shooting Battle Creek 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A preliminary hearing took place Thursday for the suspects who allegedly killed 2-year-old Kai Turner during a deadly drive-by shooting in Battle Creek Sept. 20. The judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to bound the case to circuit court for trial. The judge's...
Homeless man’s death sparks call to action from Kalamazoo city commissioners
KALAMAZOO, MI -- One city commissioner called a homeless man’s death unacceptable. Another elected official referred to it as a call to action. Kalamazoo city leaders are reflecting on the death of James Earl Hughes, a 66-year-old man experiencing homelessness, and saying they will do more to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Hughes, who was known for frequenting Martin Luther King Park, was found unresponsive at 10:10 a.m. Nov. 17 at the park.
WOOD
Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation
It’s been nearly four months since the City of Kalamazoo placed its police chief on administrative leave due to harassment allegations, but since then, little has been released about the investigation which in itself is drawing criticism from Kalamazoo citizens. (Dec. 6, 2022) Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation.
WOOD TV8
Juvenile, woman arrested after police chase near Kalamazoo
A juvenile and a teenager were taken into custody after a police chase near Kalamazoo.
Three Rivers Chop Shop Responsible for About $300,000 Worth of Stolen Vehicles
Earlier this week authorities in Southwest Michigan discovered an alleged Chop Shop in St Joseph County. Upon the lawful search of the Chop, Shop police found upwards of $300,000 in stolen vehicles in Three Rivers, Michigan. Although no arrests were made at the scene, Michigan State Police are intending to...
WOOD TV8
Calls mount for update on investigation of KDPS chief
It's been nearly four months since the city of Kalamazoo placed its police chief on administrative leave due to harassment allegations. Since then, little has been released about the investigation, drawing criticism from some Kalamazoo citizens.
WOOD
Lyoya attorneys to announce civil lawsuit against Grand Rapids, Schurr
As former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr prepares to stand trial for the death of Patrick Lyoya, attorneys for Lyoya’s family are taking new legal action against Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids. (Dec. 6, 2022) Lyoya attorneys to announce civil lawsuit against …. As former Grand...
Fox17
Ascension Borgess nurses vote to authorize strike
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension Borgess nurses have voted to give their bargaining team the ability to call for a strike. With a contract that expired Nov. 11 and multiple negotiation meetings with the health system, Borgess nurses are still fighting for a contract that meets their needs. “The next...
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police recover $300,000 worth of stolen cars, trailers in theft ring
MARSHALL, Mich. — An investigation spanning several months led to the recovery of multiple stolen cars and trailers worth an estimated $300,000, according to Michigan State Police. Detectives recovered several altered trailers, five stolen trucks, and three stolen ATV's after searching a property in Cass County's Newburg Township, and...
Drugs, stolen vehicles and guns recovered in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Jackson man and a possible accomplice face several felony charges after two separate police searches uncovered stolen items, police said. While investigating a theft report on Friday, Dec. 2, officers from the Springport Township Police Department noticed a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of the suspect residence in the 100 block of Mechanic Street in Springport. After an initial investigation, officers determined the vehicle had been stolen out of Lansing, police said.
Fox17
2 hurt following home invasion, assault in Athens Twp.
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Battle Creek man is in custody following a home invasion in Athens Township. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says they responded to reports of a man who had broken inside a home Tuesday morning near Mulberry Avenue and Q Drive. We’re told...
Fox17
Life EMS to celebrate record number of graduates
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Life EMS is about to celebrate its largest graduating class of paramedics in the organization’s history!. Twenty paramedics are scheduled to graduate Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. Life EMS says the graduation ceremony will be held at its Innovation and Education Centre. “We...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Leighton Twp man found dead in Ottawa County
ALLEGAN – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Dept. reported on Nov. 28, the body of Avel Martinez was found along the lakeshore by members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team in the area of Riley and N. Lakeshore Dr. Foul play is not suspected.
Grand Rapids commissioner opens up about husband's assault
A Grand Rapids city commissioner opened up about her husband’s assault after the commission expressed its overall opposition to a proposed ordinance idea from the Chamber of Commerce.
Holland man arrested after robbing bakery at gunpoint
60-year-old man is in custody after Ryke's Bakery in Holland Township was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday morning.
WILX-TV
Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy rescues man who left assisted-living facility
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is crediting a deputy’s actions in saving a man Tuesday morning in Springfield. According to authorities, a sheriff’s deputy was patrolling Berg Park when they saw a man who was lying on the ground. The 69-year-old man had walked away from a nearby assisted living facility and was not dressed for the temperature and was showing initial signs of hypothermia.
