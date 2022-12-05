ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive

Kalamazoo babysitter pleads guilty to killing infant in 2017

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man who was babysitting an infant pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the case. His guilty plea came a week before his second jury trial was scheduled to begin. He had previously been found guilty of first-degree murder in 2019, but he was granted a new trial after his attorney was deemed to have provided ineffective counsel.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Lansing man soon to be in court for fatal shooting case near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Lansing man charged for a murder near Western Michigan University's campus is scheduled to be in court Jan. 4 for a preliminary exam. Damien Lang, 29, faces six felony weapons charges and an open murder charge in the fatal shooting of Bryce Salter, 21, in the the parking lot in the Campus Pointe Mall on West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, according to court records.
LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Homeless man’s death sparks call to action from Kalamazoo city commissioners

KALAMAZOO, MI -- One city commissioner called a homeless man’s death unacceptable. Another elected official referred to it as a call to action. Kalamazoo city leaders are reflecting on the death of James Earl Hughes, a 66-year-old man experiencing homelessness, and saying they will do more to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Hughes, who was known for frequenting Martin Luther King Park, was found unresponsive at 10:10 a.m. Nov. 17 at the park.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation

It’s been nearly four months since the City of Kalamazoo placed its police chief on administrative leave due to harassment allegations, but since then, little has been released about the investigation which in itself is drawing criticism from Kalamazoo citizens. (Dec. 6, 2022) Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD TV8

Calls mount for update on investigation of KDPS chief

It's been nearly four months since the city of Kalamazoo placed its police chief on administrative leave due to harassment allegations. Since then, little has been released about the investigation, drawing criticism from some Kalamazoo citizens.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Ascension Borgess nurses vote to authorize strike

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension Borgess nurses have voted to give their bargaining team the ability to call for a strike. With a contract that expired Nov. 11 and multiple negotiation meetings with the health system, Borgess nurses are still fighting for a contract that meets their needs. “The next...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Drugs, stolen vehicles and guns recovered in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Jackson man and a possible accomplice face several felony charges after two separate police searches uncovered stolen items, police said. While investigating a theft report on Friday, Dec. 2, officers from the Springport Township Police Department noticed a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of the suspect residence in the 100 block of Mechanic Street in Springport. After an initial investigation, officers determined the vehicle had been stolen out of Lansing, police said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Fox17

2 hurt following home invasion, assault in Athens Twp.

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Battle Creek man is in custody following a home invasion in Athens Township. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says they responded to reports of a man who had broken inside a home Tuesday morning near Mulberry Avenue and Q Drive. We’re told...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Life EMS to celebrate record number of graduates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Life EMS is about to celebrate its largest graduating class of paramedics in the organization’s history!. Twenty paramedics are scheduled to graduate Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. Life EMS says the graduation ceremony will be held at its Innovation and Education Centre. “We...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Leighton Twp man found dead in Ottawa County

ALLEGAN – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Dept. reported on Nov. 28, the body of Avel Martinez was found along the lakeshore by members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team in the area of Riley and N. Lakeshore Dr. Foul play is not suspected.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy rescues man who left assisted-living facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is crediting a deputy’s actions in saving a man Tuesday morning in Springfield. According to authorities, a sheriff’s deputy was patrolling Berg Park when they saw a man who was lying on the ground. The 69-year-old man had walked away from a nearby assisted living facility and was not dressed for the temperature and was showing initial signs of hypothermia.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

