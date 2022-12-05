Read full article on original website
Greenville Advocate
Pioneer Electric Cooperative Youth Tour opens opportunities for high school juniors
High school juniors attending school in Butler, Dallas, Lowndes, and Wilcox counties and homeschoolers living within those counties have the opportunity to win a trip, make lifelong friends, build their college resume, and gain valuable experience as part of Pioneer Electric Cooperative’s annual Youth Tour. Pioneer is a member-owned...
wdhn.com
Local doctor honored with national award
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dr. Paul Weeks, a Dothan Chiropractor, was presented with a prestigious national award at an event in Atlanta. Dr. Weeks was chosen out of 1600 candidates to receive the Life University 2022 Annual Lasting Purpose award which is given each year to someone who greatly contributes to the chiropractic profession, according to a press release.
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County high school seniors inducted into Phi Theta Kappa
On Nov. 28, three Lurleen B. Wallace Community College dual-enrollment students from Luverne, along with nine other traditional students from Crenshaw County, were inducted into the Alpha Beta Eta Chapter of the international honor society, Phi Theta Kappa. Inductees Micaiah June and Laerykah Harrell both attend Luverne High School, where...
luvernejournal.com
Small town drink shop brings owner Julia Kirby full-circle with community memories
Crenshaw County native Julia Kirby opened The Busy Beans in Highland Home back in June. Since then, the small-town drink shop has served hot and cold energy teas and coffees along with milkshakes — something for all ages and tastes — ever since. ‘Highland is pretty much my...
altoday.com
Conservation department seeks public fishing lake managers in Geneva and Lee Counties
The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced this week that it is currently accepting applications for both the lake manager positions at the Geneva County Public Fishing Lake near Coffee Springs and the Lee County Public Fishing Lake near Opelika.
wtvy.com
Alabama teacher hailed a hero for saving choking student
GOSHEN, Ala. (WSFA) - A kindergarten teacher is being hailed a hero for saving her choking student. Joy Felch is a teacher at Goshen Elementary School. In November, Felch was in the cafeteria with her class when she noticed something was wrong with her student Atticus. He was choking on a sliced peach.
wdhn.com
Ozark elementary school welcomes new principal
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— Ozark City Schools has announced their new principal for Lisenby Primary Schools. According to a press release from Ozark City Schools, Matt Barton, an experienced educator, has been named the new principal of Lisenby Primary. Barton previously served as Student Services Supervisor for Coffee County School...
Alabama man killed early Tuesday when SUV overturns, troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Tuesday when his SUV struck a highway embankment and overturned, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he...
Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man
A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
955wtvy.com
Open Carry Alcohol Coming to Dothan
An Amendment to the City of Dothan’s alcohol ordinance will allow people to carry out booze. This week commissioners voted in favor of changing the part of the ordinance pertaining to the downtown entertainment district. Now, during events downtown visitors can walk around outside with alcoholic beverages in hand, but only inside the designated area.
wdhn.com
Dothan amends alcohol ordinance for downtown entertainment district
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan amended its alcohol ordinance. This portion of the ordinance pertains to the Entertainment District in Downtown Dothan. Now, during Downtown events, between 11 a.m. and midnight the city is allowing visitors to legally carry out alcoholic beverages from the establishment they purchased and still be able to walk in the downtown area.
alabamanews.net
What’s Next for Tornado-Ravaged Flatwood Community
Now that the shock of the EF-2 tornado that hit Montgomery County’s Flatwood community has settled in, residents are asking “What’s next?”. The tornado hit the community just outside of the Montgomery city limits just after 3AM on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Investigators say a large tree hit...
wdhn.com
Warm temps and low-end rain chances this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be another warm one as highs top out in the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. With a decent amount of moisture streaming in via winds out of the south, an isolated shower or two will be possible during the PM hours.
wtvy.com
WATCH: Angel of Hope candlelight vigil
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tuesday, December 6th the Wiregrass Angel of Hope invites the public to a candlelight vigil to remember and honor the lives of children that were gone too soon. This annual event is hosted at the ‘Angel of Hope’ statue at Westgate Park. The Angel...
WSFA
First Alert: Scattered rain and mild temperatures to begin the week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New week, new weather pattern? After a brief drop in temperatures, we are warming back up both during the mornings and afternoons. Along with the milder air, we will also see some more moisture; that means low-end rain chances are in the forecast for the next couple of days as we track our next system move through Alabama.
wtvy.com
Dale County has first Aniah's Law case in Alabama
Secretary for the Department of Commerce Ed Castile says that while we are currently in an employment valley, a peak is closer than we think. Larry Givens gives Miracle on Foster donation update - Abbeville. Updated: 3 hours ago. Larry Givens of the Cochran Firm gives an update on MOF.
Troy Messenger
Pike County Historical Society receives grant
The Pike County Historical, Genealogical & Preservation Society has been awarded a grant from the Alabama Historical Commission to repair and clean the markers at Beulah Cemetery. Dianne Smith, historical, genealogical and preservation society president, said the Alabama Historical Commission administered a $2,300,000 Grant Program with funds appropriated by the...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West completes leadership development training
Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West completed the 118th session of the National Sheriffs’ Institute (NSI) Leadership Development Course on Nov. 18. West was nominated to join 26 other sheriffs from across America for the training, which focused on leadership within the Sheriff’s Office, the local criminal justice system, and their community.
