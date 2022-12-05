Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire County Towns Receive Community Planning Grants
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The Baker-Polito Administration awarded Egremont, Lenox, and Lee Community Planning Grants to assist in various planning projects. On Wednesday, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba, Assistant Secretary for Communities and Programs Juan Vega, and Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Community Services Division Director Louis Martin were joined by state and local officials in Barnstable to celebrate the Community Planning Grant Program awards, which include $2,386,800 to 40 projects.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Historical Commission Supports Two CPA Applications
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Historical Commission on Monday deemed two fiscal 2023 Community Preservation Act applications as historically significant: a Fenn Street building restoration and a West Pittsfield signage project. Nonprofit organization Roots Dreams and Mustard Seeds is seeking $200,000 to support its renovation of 117 to 129 Fenn...
iBerkshires.com
Passenger Rail Commission Sets Public Meeting in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission is holding a public meeting on Friday on plans for east/west passenger rail. The meeting is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. at the Berkshire Innovation Center on Woodlawn Avenue. It is open to the public and comments will be taken following the membership discussion.
iBerkshires.com
Clarksburg Planners Approve Cannabis Dispensary
CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The Planning Board has approved a special permit submitted by New England Regional Dispensaries (NERD) to operate a cannabis dispensary on Cross Road. The board granted the special permit at its meeting on Wednesday. Chad Cellana, the founder of NERD, said if all goes well, he expects to be ready for operation in March.
thereminder.com
State funds will help determine future of closed power plant
WEST SPRINGFIELD – The future of the former West Springfield Generating Station may be determined by a study that has been funded by an earmark in the state budget. The plant, which has been a landmark for generations, is in the town’s southeastern corner near Route 5 and the Memorial Avenue rotary.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Airport Hangar Debris to be Cleaned From Abutting Yards
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city and airport hangar renovation project general contractor will clean up insulation littering surrounding properties and install preventive measures to contain the debris. Interim Airport Manager and Administrative Officer Katherine Eade said that airport abutters have contacted the city over insulation littering their properties...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Freepoint constructs 7 MW community solar project in Greene County, N.Y.
Freepoint Solar, the solar development arm of global commodities trader Freepoint Commodities, announced the commercial operation of a 7.0 MWdc community solar facility in Greene County, N.Y. The project was developed on a 32-acre parcel of land southwest of Coxsackie, N.Y., and will serve about 650 residential and commercial customers...
Springfield residents can apply for assistance in their water, sewer bill
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is now accepting applications from residents for the Customer Assistance Program (CAP) aimed to help families pay off a portion of their water and sewer bill.
wamc.org
Berkshire Black Economic Council head explains role in transitional committee for incoming Healey-Driscoll administration
In late November, Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll announced the members of six transition policy committees as they prepare to take office in January. With two-term Republican Charlie Baker stepping aside, the Democratic ticket easily prevailed in the general election. Among the transition team advisors is A.J. Enchill, a Pittsfield native and head of the BBEC.
Dozen farms in Wilbraham, Deerfield, Easthampton, Agawam will accept food stamps thanks to grant
About a dozen Western Massachusetts farmers and farmers markets are among 65 statewide that will receive equipment to allow them to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program benefits for payment of fresh food. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced on Monday a total of $95,000 was being allocated...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Community Preservation Committee Sets Deadline for Applications
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee expects the town to have up to $300,000 to award to new applicants for Community Preservation Act funding in fiscal year 2024. Last month, the CPC met at town hall to, among other things, review its financials heading into the FY24 application...
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
Convenience store in Franklin County recognized for providing excellent service
A convenience store in Gill was one of five across New England to be recognized for above and beyond customer service.
Festival of Trees on display in Berkshire County
The Town of Cheshire has more than 30 trees on display that is open to the public.
newyorkalmanack.com
339-Mile Power Line Construction Beginning In Washington County
Construction is beginning in Washington County, NY, on the 339-mile Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line, being developed by Transmission Developers Inc, between Hydro-Québec in Canada and and New York City. The massive power line is expected to be fully operational in the spring of 2026. Champlain Hudson Power...
Flower & Fruit Mission pledges $225K for Mother/Baby Unit at Saratoga Hospital
Flower & Fruit Mission pledged $225K to purchase new labor and delivery beds for the Mother/Baby Unit at Saratoga Hospital.
Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts
As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
Fire destroys single-family home on Kennedy Road in Northampton
Firefighters put out a fire that started early Thursday morning on 325 Kennedy Road in Northampton.
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Must-Visit Christmas Towns List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. And as we get ever so closer to Christmas, there are definitely some towns that can dress themselves up as some of the most beautiful Christmas towns you could be in. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Must-Visit Christmas Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
westernmassnews.com
Hundreds of items from two Easthampton schools up for auction
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two local schools are hosting an online liquidation auction this weekend and everything inside must go. The Center and Pepin schools in Easthampton are auctioning off everything inside this weekend. Hosted by the Raucher Brothers Auctioneers, Western Mass News met up with Don Raucher at the Pepin school, which closed in June, to find out more. He said Easthampton has a new, state-of-the-art elementary school, so the town is clearing out the schools out to repurpose them.
