In a surprise turnaround, robot lethal force is banned — for now
In an unexpected about-face, the Board of Supervisors today voted to temporarily ban the police department from using robots with lethal force. This came after the Board approved robot lethal force in an 8 to 3 vote last week, as part of a policy that defines how the SFPD can use their military-style weapons.
Tenants sue landlord Mercy Housing, alleging ‘uninhabitable’ conditions
Seven tenants last month sued their landlord, Mercy Housing California VI, for allegedly forcing them to live in an “uninhabitable” building that a fire had severely damaged weeks before. The residents, represented by attorneys Aaron Darsky and Josephine Alioto, want damages and injunctive relief. “The goal of this...
Convicted Santa Clara County sheriff keeps retirement benefits
The former Santa Clara County sheriff is still eligible to receive her retirement benefits, despite being convicted of several felony-equivalent charges in a civil trial last month. Some local leaders say she doesn’t deserve it. Last month, a civil jury found Sheriff Laurie Smith guilty of six counts of...
California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act
The Habit Burger Grill November 12, 2022 8:25 PM EST CCTVPhoto byKNTV NBC News. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8Nv-ovsWXA NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
SFist
Preston Calls for Hearing Into Supportive Housing Evictions Involving Formerly Homeless People
SF Supervisor Dean Preston, who worked as an eviction defense attorney before he was elected to the Board of Supervisors, is putting that hat back on and calling for a hearing into the numbers and process of evictions involving formerly homeless people in city-funded supportive housing. As it wades further...
abc10.com
California death row prison inmate dies of natural causes at 69
SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — A prison inmate who spent more than 30 years on California's death row for beating to death a woman and her 2-year-old daughter during a burglary died early Wednesday of natural causes, state corrections officials said. Richard Gonzales Samayoa, 69, was found unresponsive in his...
San Francisco couple accused of trafficking nanny from the Philippines
The couple face felony charges for allegedly forcing their live-in nanny to care for their child seven days a week.
San Francisco couple charged with labor trafficking foreign nanny
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco couple have been charged with several counts related to the working conditions of a nanny they brought to the United States from the Phillipines in 2019.District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Jose Aguila and Lorraine Lim, a married couple, have both been charged with eight counts -- one count of felony conspiracy to commit human labor trafficking, one count of felony human labor trafficking, three counts of felony unemployment insurance code violations and three counts of misdemeanor labor code violations.The charges stem from an investigation into the working conditions of the suspects' nanny, who...
Redwood City rapist convicted in San Mateo court
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) -- After three hours of jury deliberation, a Redwood City man has been convicted on all counts for violent sexual assaults that took place in 2020, according to the San Mateo District Attorney's Office.
Man, woman ordered to stand trial for 2020 slaying of Bay Area rapper Cutty Banks
SAN MATEO – A man and woman have been ordered to stand trial on murder charges for a 2020 shooting in San Mateo that killed a popular Bay Area rapper known as Cutty Banks, prosecutors said Tuesday.Isaiah Reupena, 36, and Amanda Young, 30, are accused in the killing of Melota Lasi, a 30-year-old San Mateo resident, on Dec. 19, 2020, in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank on West Hillsdale Boulevard, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.Investigators used surveillance footage to tie a Mercedes-Benz vehicle to the shooting and identified Reupena and Young as the...
Motorcyclist killed in San Francisco collision
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV near the Bernal Heights area of San Francisco on Wednesday morning. The collision was reported about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Cesar Chavez Street and South Van Ness Avenue, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Details on what led up to the collision were not immediately clear, but the SFPD confirmed the man riding the motorcycle was found...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Muni Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder
A man who allegedly killed a Muni passenger in broad daylight in early August is being charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon and weapons crimes by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Ilasa Faalogoifo—who allegedly injured another passenger in the bus shooting—has been in custody since his...
KQED
Senior Official at Bay Area Air District on Leave Over Alleged Racist, Sexist Incident
One of the top officials at the agency that regulates Bay Area pollution is on paid leave after he allegedly used a racist, sexist slur in a confrontation with a security official at the district’s headquarters in early October. Damian Breen, senior deputy executive officer of operations at the...
48hills.org
SFPD has the worst record in the state on ‘pretext stops’ of Black and API people
The San Francisco Police Department has the worst record in the state of stopping Black and Pacific Islander residents for minor traffic infractions, so-called “pretext stops,” a new report from the Human Rights Commission shows. The cops pull over Black motorists at more than four times the rate...
San Mateo County pays Woodside equestrian $750K settlement in wrongful arrest lawsuit
Sheriff's Department ignored Odette Riegman's signs of serious illness and left her in a jail cell with no medical attention, suit alleges. A Woodside woman who was arrested while suffering a medical emergency that deputies mistook for drug or alcohol impairment has settled her lawsuit against San Mateo County for $750,000, according to an agreement dated Aug. 1.
12 juveniles, 1 with knife, involved in fight in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)– Twelve juveniles were reported to be involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 4 at 2:31 p.m., according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) deputies who responded to the incident. Deputies responded to the area of Correas Street and Church Street in Half Moon Bay where, prior to their […]
SFPD blasted for failing to properly report alleged officer misconduct
If the red-colored font and several “X” symbols on the report didn’t make it clear, the Department of Police Accountability spelled it out: The San Francisco Police Department’s reporting negligence allowed it to avoid discipline and accountability. The Department of Police Accountability, a city agency charged...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area People Lost $6.8M to Scammers This Year Already as ‘Pig Butchering’ Rises
Bay Area residents have lost over $6.8 million from January to October through scams, according to FBI data seen by The Standard—as a new scam known as “pig butchering” rises on social media. As gift-shopping surges this holiday season, unfortunately so do online scams, warns the FBI.
Bay Area woman reportedly missing in Mexico
She was forced into a van, according to Facebook posts.
