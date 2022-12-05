ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Yoel Davidson

California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act

The Habit Burger Grill November 12, 2022 8:25 PM EST CCTVPhoto byKNTV NBC News. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8Nv-ovsWXA NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera. "I think I'm still processing it." says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca's sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca's heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca's family is outraged because the family is "not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police".
ANTIOCH, CA
abc10.com

California death row prison inmate dies of natural causes at 69

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — A prison inmate who spent more than 30 years on California's death row for beating to death a woman and her 2-year-old daughter during a burglary died early Wednesday of natural causes, state corrections officials said. Richard Gonzales Samayoa, 69, was found unresponsive in his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco couple charged with labor trafficking foreign nanny

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco couple have been charged with several counts related to the working conditions of a nanny they brought to the United States from the Phillipines in 2019.District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Jose Aguila and Lorraine Lim, a married couple, have both been charged with eight counts -- one count of felony conspiracy to commit human labor trafficking, one count of felony human labor trafficking, three counts of felony unemployment insurance code violations and three counts of misdemeanor labor code violations.The charges stem from an investigation into the working conditions of the suspects' nanny, who...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man, woman ordered to stand trial for 2020 slaying of Bay Area rapper Cutty Banks

SAN MATEO – A man and woman have been ordered to stand trial on murder charges for a 2020 shooting in San Mateo that killed a popular Bay Area rapper known as Cutty Banks, prosecutors said Tuesday.Isaiah Reupena, 36, and Amanda Young, 30, are accused in the killing of Melota Lasi, a 30-year-old San Mateo resident, on Dec. 19, 2020, in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank on West Hillsdale Boulevard, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.Investigators used surveillance footage to tie a Mercedes-Benz vehicle to the shooting and identified Reupena and Young as the...
SAN MATEO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Motorcyclist killed in San Francisco collision

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV near the Bernal Heights area of San Francisco on Wednesday morning. The collision was reported about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Cesar Chavez Street and South Van Ness Avenue, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Details on what led up to the collision were not immediately clear, but the SFPD confirmed the man riding the motorcycle was found...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Muni Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder

A man who allegedly killed a Muni passenger in broad daylight in early August is being charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon and weapons crimes by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office. Ilasa Faalogoifo—who allegedly injured another passenger in the bus shooting—has been in custody since his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man charged in San Francisco Muni bus killing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has announced charges against a man accused of a fatal shooting on a Muni bus. Ilasa Faalogoifo, 23, has been charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and weapons violations. "The crimes that Faalogoifo is accused of are horrifying and are examples of why […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

12 juveniles, 1 with knife, involved in fight in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)– Twelve juveniles were reported to be involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 4 at 2:31 p.m., according to San Mateo County Sheriff's Office (SMCSO) deputies who responded to the incident. Deputies responded to the area of Correas Street and Church Street in Half Moon Bay where, prior to their […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
